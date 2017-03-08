Green Film Shooting: Sustainability Reloaded

by Birgit Heidsiek

08/03/2017 - (l-r) German filmmaker Carl Fechner, British filmmaker/futurist Maxim Jago, New York-based producer Lydia Dean Pilcher, Green Film Shooting publisher Birgit Heidsiek, Ecoprod consultant Joanna Gallardo, Trentino Fim Commission Manager Luca Ferrario, Bavaria Film CTO Thorsten Hoppe, Hamburg Film Commissioner Christiane Dopp, MFG member Robert Lanig (© Bildschön)

Green production isn’t necessarily more expensive but can even save money as various producers and filmmakers pointed at the 3rd Green Production Panel "Sustainability Reloaded" that Green Film Shooting hosted in partnership with Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein and the MFG Baden-Württemberg at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

"When we shot Queen of Katwe in Uganda and Johannesburg, we saved 37,000 water bottles that translated into $17,000 of savings", said Lydia Dean Pilcher, PGA Greenmember and producer of the Disney feature Queen of Katwe by Mira Nair. "One of the things we producers in the US always get hit with is that it costs too much money to go green because it requires to pay for disposable items and to hire an eco supervisor." But according to the cost benefit analysis (http://www.greenproductionguide.com/) by New York-based eco supervisor Emillie O‘Brien, going green can actually be a cost benefit. "If anybody thinks it is not the right thing to do, it is at least profitable to do", emphasized Pilcher.

The Italian writer/director Renzo Carbonera shot his first feature film Resina in an environmental-friendly way in Trentino in the summer of 2016. The filmmaker decided to go green even before the Trentino Film Commission launched the T-Green Film Rating system that provides financial support for sustainable film productions. "In our case it was an economical advantage as well as a way to create a connection to the local people from the small village. They were all happy to work with us and to follow our green protocol", said Carbonera.

For the award-winning German director/producer Carl A. Fechner (Power to Change) who has been producing all his films in a sustainable way since two decades, it is more a question of conviction than a question of money. "It is not necessary that a film fund provides productions with any kind of incentives to go green because we don’t need any additional money for a green production“, underlined Fechner. "You have to decide if you want go green or if you don’t want it. It is a simple as that.“

"In each second, in every moment we have the possibility to make a decision. If we used plastic bottles in the past, now we can use cups that are made of bamboo or some other kind of material", said British filmmaker Maxim Jago (Theft Unexpected) who is preparing the first sustainably-produced VR film. "In every moment we are free to decide that we are not going to destroy the environment. By having a relationship with the environment, we become aware. And by awareness, we change!"