Focus: All the Cities of the North (2016)
REPORT: When East Meets West 2017

by Vladan Petkovic

 

The seventh edition of the Trieste Film Festival's When East Meets West co-production market took place from 22-24 January. Cineuropa profiles the most interesting projects, in addition to the award winners, described in our news story

About the End (documentary)
Writer/director: Christina Picchi
Producers: Emily Morgan, Simone Catania, Annick Blanc, Cristina Rajola
Companies: Soda Pictures (UK), Indyca (Italy), Annick Blanc (Canada)
The first feature-length documentary by Christina Picchi, known for her award-winning short films Zima and Champ des Possibles, aims to explore the concept of the apocalypse through a highly visual and immersive sensory style. It will connect three narratives, respectively set at a Cold War-era radar station in Northern Quebec, on the Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia, and in Italy. It follows a "prepper", a person who is preparing for the end of the world.

Alfa (fiction)
Writer/director: Una Gunjak
Producers: Amra Bakšić Čamo, Cecilia Frugiele, Siniša Juričić
Companies: SCCA/Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Nukleus Film (Croatia)
The first feature film by Una Gunjak, director of the 2014 EFA winner for Best Short Film, The Chicken, follows a middle-aged Bosnian mother and her 18-year-old daughter, who live in the titular Catholic drug rehab commune in Calabria. As they are waiting for the daughter to reach the appropriate age for a pro basketball contract that they came to Italy for, the Pandora's box of their mutual resentments finally springs open.

Before Father Is Back (documentary)
Writer/director: Marine Gulbiani
Producers: Tekla Machavariani, Laurence Ubersfeld, Stefan Tolz
Companies: Nushi Films (Georgia), LuFilms (France), Filmpunkt (Germany)
Two Muslim girls, aged 12 and 13, in rural Georgia, whose fathers are away for a long period of time, share their secrets, fears and passions. As they are attending weekly cinema classes as part of the 'Cinema in Schools' project, they are inspired to start filming each other and the world around them. 


© Katja Goljat, Matjaz Rust

Dead Woman (fiction)
Director: Kadri Kõusaar
Writers: Kadri Kõusaar, Leana Jalukse, Al Wallcat
Producer: Aet Laigu
Company: Meteoriit (Estonia)
Prolific Estonian novelist and filmmaker Kadri Kõusaar's third feature film is a drama about a 40-year-old Western journalist who, while dispatched on a task in Sinai, gets kidnapped by two Palestinians and falls in love with one of them.

I Will Cross Tomorrow (fiction)
Writer/director: Sepideh Farsi
Producer: Thierry Lenouvel
Company: Ciné-Sud Promotion (France)
Acclaimed Iranian director Sepideh Farsi's second fiction feature connects a Greek policewoman who is assigned to a station in Lesbos as her life is falling apart, and a young Syrian activist who, after killing a man in support of the anti-Bashar movement, ends up on the same island. The two start an unexpected sexual relationship. 

Montaigne (fiction)
Director: Luca Ferri
Writers: Luca Ferri, Sofia Petraroia, Alessandro Rota
Company: Effendemfilm (Italy)
Set in the 1970s, Montaigne is about a fugitive from the law, a 50-year-old man who is fleeing into the Alps despite his wounded leg. With two policemen on his trail, he stumbles across a hut inhabited by a hermit writer. First-time feature director Luca Ferri, whose last short, colombi, screened in Venice’s Horizons section in 2016, intends to use three different "codes" for three parts of the film: cinema, theatre and radio.


© Katja Goljat, Matjaz Rust

The Pass (fiction)
Directors: Siddiq Barmak, George Ovashvili
Writers: Guram Odisharia, Siddiq Barmak
Producers: George Ovashvili, Guillaume de Seille
Companies: Wagonnet (Georgia), Arizona Productions (France)
One of Georgia's best-known filmmakers, George Ovashvili, invited acclaimed Afghani director Siddiq Barmak (Opium War) to co-direct this story about Georgian refugees fleeing Abkhazia across the Caucasus during the 1990s war. The film focuses on a Georgian soldier who is taking an Abkhaz prisoner to exchange for his brother. 

Solving My Mother (documentary)
Writer/director: Ieva Ozolina
Producer: Madara Melberga
Company: FA Filma (Latvia)
After the acclaimed 2015 documentary My Six Million Dollar Father, Latvian filmmaker Ieva Ozolina continues the theme of family relationships with this film about a 32-year-old mathematician who starts acknowledging his psychological dependence on his mother. The director says she will go for a mix of a "fly on the wall" approach and interviews.

The Users (fiction)
Writer/director: Ivan Ikić
Producer: Milan Stojanović
Company: Sense Production (Serbia)
The second feature by Barbarians director Ivan Ikić is set in a home for children with special needs, where three teenagers fall into a tragic love triangle. The protagonists will be played by real residents of such an institution. 

The Wind. A Documentary Thriller (documentary)
Writer/director: Michał Bielawski
Producers: Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska
Company: Telemark (Poland)
A documentary about the Halny wind that blows in southern Poland. Before the wind even arrives at Zakopane, in the region of Podhale, where director Michał Bielawski intends to set the film, inhabitants begin to feel its effects, which results in an increased number of heart attacks, suicides and acts of violence. When the wind actually hits, it can damage hundreds of trees, roofs and power lines.
 

Film Focus

That Trip We Took with Dad - by Anca Miruna Lazarescu - Communist Romania meets the divided Germany in this ultra-ambitious first feature set in 1968 - Romanian release February 3
That Trip We Took with Dad
by Anca Miruna Lazarescu
Communist Romania meets the divided Germany in this ultra-ambitious first feature set in 1968
Romanian release February 3
Demonios tus ojos - by Pedro Aguilera - The glut of indiscriminate and unfiltered images that invade our everyday lives - Rotterdam 2017 - Competition
Demonios tus ojos
by Pedro Aguilera
The glut of indiscriminate and unfiltered images that invade our everyday lives
Rotterdam 2017 - Competition
All the Cities of the North - Dane Komljen's first feature confirms his position as one of the most challenging young filmmakers in Europe - Rotterdam 2017 - Bright Future
All the Cities of the North
Dane Komljen's first feature confirms his position as one of the most challenging young filmmakers in Europe
Rotterdam 2017 - Bright Future
The Teacher - by Jan Hrebejk - A metaphor on the moral poverty of power through a calculating and corrupt teacher. Best Actress Award at Karlovy Vary - Polish release February 10
The Teacher
by Jan Hrebejk
A metaphor on the moral poverty of power through a calculating and corrupt teacher. Best Actress Award at Karlovy Vary
Polish release February 10
Heartstone - Guomundur Arnar Guomundsson’s debut film centres around two teenagers in the delicate and cruel transition to adulthood. Venice Days 2016 - Norwegian release February 10
Heartstone
Guomundur Arnar Guomundsson’s debut film centres around two teenagers in the delicate and cruel transition to adulthood. Venice Days 2016
Norwegian release February 10
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki - by Juho Kuosmanen - An atmospheric nose-dive in the wake of a boxer. Un Certain Regard Award - Danish and Spanish releases February 2 and 3
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
by Juho Kuosmanen
An atmospheric nose-dive in the wake of a boxer. Un Certain Regard Award
Danish and Spanish releases February 2 and 3

Interviews

Cineuropa sat down with the creative team responsible for the provocative film Weather House to discuss their oeuvre, which straddles cinema and theatre
Cineuropa sat down with the creative team responsible for the provocative film Weather House to discuss their oeuvre, which straddles cinema and theatre
We chat to Pedro Aguilera, who is competing in the International Film Festival Rotterdam with his third movie, Demonios tus ojos
We chat to Pedro Aguilera, who is competing in the International Film Festival Rotterdam with his third movie, Demonios tus ojos
Interview with young French filmmaker Morgan Simon, whose debut feature, A Taste of Ink, was awarded at San Sebastián
Interview with young French filmmaker Morgan Simon, whose debut feature, A Taste of Ink, was awarded at San Sebastián
Cineuropa caught up with the director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Bero Beyer, to talk about the 46th edition of the gathering (25 January-5 February)
Cineuropa caught up with the director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Bero Beyer, to talk about the 46th edition of the gathering (25 January-5 February)
Cineuropa caught up with Norwegian director Kim Hiorthøy, whose debut feature, The Rules for Everything, is being released in Norway
Cineuropa caught up with Norwegian director Kim Hiorthøy, whose debut feature, The Rules for Everything, is being released in Norway
Interview with producer Didar Domehri, who is unveiling the project Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson at CineMart and is co-producing Santiago Mitre
Interview with producer Didar Domehri, who is unveiling the project Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson at CineMart and is co-producing Santiago Mitre

Trailers

