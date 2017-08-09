REPORT: Sarajevo Film Festival Work in Progress 2017

by Vassilis Economou

With most of its projects entering the post-production phase and aiming to be finished in the next few months, the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Work in Progress selection this year covered South-Eastern Europe and even expanded to the Middle East, incorporating eight fiction and two documentary feature films. Honeyland, The Day After I’m Gone and What Comes Around were the winners of the section. The films were screened during the CineLink Industry Days, and representatives of film festivals, sales agencies and distribution companies were in attendance. The section was coordinated by Alex Traila.

Here we offer a detailed presentation of the projects, starting with the winners (read the news on the CineLink Awards):



Honeyland by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

The TRT Award was won by Honeyland by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska, a documentary. Atidze is the last female bee hunter in the Balkans, but her life is destined to change when a group of nomadic beekeepers arrives in her secluded village. The film is a Macedonian co-production by Apollo Media and Trice Films. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation is attached to it, and the documentary is currently shooting, seeking acquisitions, distributors and festivals.

The Post Republic Award went to The Day After I’m Gone by Nimrod Eldar, a debut feature. After his teenage daughter’s suicide attempt, a single father re-examines his life, aiming to rebuild his relationship with her. The film is an Israeli-French co-production by Spiro Films, United King Films, ARP Sélection and Cinema Group. A rough cut is available, and the team is looking for funds and world sales.

The Restart Award was bestowed upon What Comes Around by Reem Saleh, a debut documentary. “The Assembly” is the alternative banking system developed in one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Cairo and intends to help those in need in the community, and it is portrayed here through five key characters. The film is a Lebanese-Egyptian co-production by Mazameer and Konstantina Stavrianou. It is in post-production, aiming to find funds, sales agents and festivals.

In detail, the other projects presented were:



All Alone by Bobo Jelčić

All Alone by Bobo Jelčić, a sophomore film (see the news). A divorced father is trying to secure some time for himself, but all he wants is the company of his daughter. In order to get to spend more time with her, he is forced to enter into a bureaucratic nightmare to get an ex parte agreement. The film is a Croatian-Bosnian and Herzegovinian co-production by Spiritus Movens Production and Dokument. Further partners are Dutch outfit De Productie and Serbia’s Dart Film. It is in post-production, and is looking for gap financing and a sales agent.

Fig Tree by Alamork Davidian, a debut film. Set in Addis Ababa during the Ethiopian Civil War, the story follows 16-year-old Mina, who refuses to flee her neighbourhood despite the threat of war. The film is an Israeli-German-French co-production by Black Sheep Film Productions, Av Medien Penrose and En Compagnie des Lamas. The partners attached are Israel’s Rabinovich Film Fund, Avi-Chai and Gesher Multicultural Fund, France’s World Cinema Support/CNC, and Germany’s World Cinema Fund and MFG. It has been edited, and is looking for distributors, festivals and international feedback.

Horizon by Tinatin Kajrishvili, a sophomore feature. After a difficult separation process, Giorgi can’t overcome the rejection of his former partner Ana, and the story follows his efforts to cope with isolation. The film is a Georgian-Swedish-German co-production by Artizm, Momento Film and Unafilm. It is being supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Swedish Film Institute. The film has entered post-production, and is looking for sales agents, and festival and TV representatives.



Mo' by Radu Dragomir

Mo’ by Radu Dragomir, a debut. During a university exam, childhood friends Mo and Vera are caught cheating. Mo’s phone is confiscated by her teacher, and when she tries to get it back, a series of violent events ensues. The film is a Romanian co-production by Scharf Advertising and Strada Film. It is now in post-production, and is looking for funds, sales agents, distribution and festivals.

Nanook by Milko Lazarov, a sophomore feature (see the news). Nanook lives in a yurt and observes his wild, snow-capped environment changing around him. As his wife’s health deteriorates, he will try to make peace with their daughter. The film is a Georgian-German-French co-production by Red Carpet, 42film and Arizona Productions. It has the support of Bulgarian National TV and ZDF/Arte, while the sales are being handled by Beta Cinema. The film is at the editing stage, and is looking for funds, distribution and festivals.

Never Let It Go by Paul Negoescu, a third feature (see the news). This tells the complicated story of a maths professor who has an open relationship with his partner, but his unsatisfying sex life makes him consider breaking up with her. The movie is a Romanian-Bulgarian co-production by N-Graphix, Papillon Film and Screening Emotions. It is being supported by the CNC Romania, NFC Bulgaria, Creative Europe and Eurimages. The first cut is ready, and the team is looking for funds and world sales.



Pig by Dragomir Sholev

Pig by Dragomir Sholev, a sophomore feature. The movie follows a teenage boy who reacts violently after being bullied at school, possibly by dealing a fatal blow. The film is a Bulgarian co-production by Gorilla Film, Nu Boyana and Screening Emotions. The film has been edited, and is looking for funds, a sales agent and broadcasters.