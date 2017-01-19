Staying Vertical (2016)
6.9 on the Richter Scale (2016)
Callback (2016)
Heal the Living (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Raw (2016)
Lady Macbeth (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Sámi Blood (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"Every generation invents its own idiots"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Nae Caranfil • Director

by 

- Romanian director Nae Caranfil chats to us about 6.9 on the Richter Scale, his fresh comedy touching on the ever-thorny topic of political correctness

Nae Caranfil • Director

Ever since his 1993 debut, E Pericoloso Sporgersi, Nae Caranfil has repeatedly explored new genres. His seventh feature, 6.9 on the Richter Scale [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nae Caranfil
film profile], is a musical comedy that laughs at present-day Romanian society. Also the film’s composer, the director chats about the challenges of making a flashy musical comedy in a cinematic landscape dominated by minimalist dramas.

Cineuropa: In 6.9 on the Richter Scale, you take unnerving topics (midlife crises, earthquakes) and turn them into comedy. Should comedy laugh at every topic?
Nae Caranfil: Absolutely. The nature of comedy is irreverent, if not outright provocative, and that’s why it can upset those with simpler minds. I remember a piece of advice I received from the late Frank Daniel, the Hollywood screenwriter and script doctor: you can pull the audience’s leg without any problems, as long as your intentions are always clear and precisely formulated. In this case, every viewer will chuckle, convinced that the target of the mockery is others and not him or her, because he or she has understood the joke. On the contrary, if things are not clear, that same viewer will get angry, because he or she doesn’t understand who’s pulling whose leg, and he or she can’t stand being looked down on or being taken for a fool by the film he or she is watching on the big screen.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

What is your take on the current obsession with political correctness?
 Every generation invents its own idiots. In life, when someone has nothing to offer to the world or to themselves, he or she becomes regimented. Enlisting in an army, in a utopia, in an artistic movement or fashion offers the illusion that he or she matters, even if they are only a cog in a mechanism they don’t understand. The expression "political correctness" is based on the concept of "correct". Let’s remember that during the communist regime, the equivalent term was "just" or "appropriate". À bon entendeur, salut!

What was the biggest challenge and the most satisfying aspect of making 6.9 on the Richter Scale?
 The musical part. Writing the music (I ordered a special desk with a slide-in drawer, on which I installed a Yamaha keyboard), working on the orchestration together with my distinguished friends Bogdan Dimitriu and Liviu Mănescu, the hours spent recording the songs with my own voice so that the actors would know how to perform them in the film, the meeting with Serbian choreographer Milan Gromilic, the creation of the dance routines, the rehearsals on the dance floor, the corrections made to the orchestration so that it matched the choreography, the corrections made to the choreography so that it matched the modified orchestration, and the shooting of the final musical number (on a freezing set, with a dancer who injured herself on the last day of shooting, and wrapping the shoot at exactly one minute before midnight, which meant a perfect alignment with the agreed shooting schedule).

Last autumn, two Romanian comedies exceeded 130,000 admissions. Do you think the genre is making a comeback in Romania?
 Has comedy (and I mean quality comedy) ever been ignored by Romanian audiences? Never. It has only been neglected by filmmakers, with the result being its near extinction from local film production. I am sure that the success of those films released last autumn is an encouraging sign.

The release of your previous film, Closer to the Moon [+see also:
trailer
film profile], suffered because of a lack of promotion. How will you compensate for this with Richter?
 I am not in charge of the promotion of my films. I can only place all my hopes in the enthusiasm and professionalism of the Voodoo Films team and pray that the audiences will be there.

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

23/01/2017

François Sauvagnargues • General Delegate of the FIPA
"A competition that gives everyone a boost"

17/01/2017

Seraina Rohrer • Director, Solothurn Film Days
"Solothurn gives Switzerland the chance to see itself and look at itself in the mirror of society"

12/01/2017

Nicoletta Romeo • Director, Trieste Film Festival
Film and art against xenophobia and denied rights

10/01/2017

Aku Louhimies • Director
“I am not keen on presenting heroes”

05/01/2017

Florian Hoffmeister • Director
“So much in this film is about leaving everything that seems unnecessary out”

all interviews

Newsletter

courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Production
Romania

Marian Crişan in development with Berliner

Industry
UK

Developing Your Film Festival programme finds Edinburgh home

Production
Spain

La maniobra de la tortuga to be made into a film

Festivals
Norway

Tromsø gives its top prize to Anna Rose Holmer’s The Fits

three days ago

Berlin 2017
Competition/Berlinale Special

Finishing touches put to Berlin’s Competition and Berlinale Special

Training
Italy

TFL launches the FeatureLab

three days ago

Production
Spain

Zentropa Spain preparing the shoot for El año de la plaga

Production
Sweden

“The preciousness and beauty of our existence,” as seen by Roy Andersson

Festivals
France

The future of European film in bloom at Premiers Plans

19 January 2017

Rotterdam 2017
Germany

Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog to world-premiere at Rotterdam

Festivals
Ireland

Aisling Walsh’s Maudie to open Dublin

Funding
Italy

The Lazio Region sets aside €9 million for the production of Italian and foreign films

19 January 2017

Festivals
France

FIPA Industry: "Let’s reinvent TV!"

Berlin 2017
France

Nine French (co-)productions in Berlin’s Forum

Production
Spain/France/Denmark

Jaime Rosales readying the shoot for Petra

Festivals
UK

13th Glasgow festival to kick off with John Butler’s Handsome Devil

Releases
Norway

Marcus & Martinus has (almost) all bases covered

18 January 2017

Berlin 2017
Forum

43 films selected for the Berlinale Forum

18 January 2017

Berlin 2017
Panorama Dokumente

The documentary sidebar of the Berlin Panorama: from authoritarian regimes to electro

Göteborg 2017
Italy

Italian films speak “of gods and men” at the Göteborg Film Festival

Göteborg 2017

At 40, Göteborg wants to become the festival of the whole Nordic region

Sundance 2017
France

Eight French (co-)productions on show in Park City

Films
Spain

The Tunnel Gang: A post-disaster movie

17 January 2017

Box office
Italy

Admissions, takings and Italian cinema’s share of the market increase in 2016

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250