Land of Mine (2015)
Blind Spot (2017)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
American Honey (2016)
Heal the Living (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
Slack Bay (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Taste of Ink (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"A head in search of authors"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Didar Domehri • Producer

by 

- Interview with producer Didar Domehri, who unveils the project Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson, co-produced by Santiago Mitre, at the Cinemart

Didar Domehri • Producer

After working as Director of Sales at Films Distribution between 2001 and 2009, Didar Domehri moved into production, setting up Parisian company Maneki Films. The company, which now has 10 feature films under its belt (by Laurent Cantet, Santiago Mitre, Pablo Trapero and Wang Xiaoshuai, among others), is attending the Cinemart (from 29 January to 1 February 2017) at the 45th Film Festival Rotterdam with project Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson, a filmmaker whose first feature: A Modern Love Story), was produced by Didar Domehri.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: What is Girls of the Sun about?
Didar Domehri: In August 2015, Eva Husson told me about a group of former captives of extremists, who had taken up arms to defend themselves and called themselves "the girls of the sun". I thought it was an extraordinary story that we absolutely had to make into a film to pay tribute to these women, to tell the story of their resistance and their refusal to be made into victims, even when they’d been through the worst. We’ve been working on the project for a year and a half, and we’ve done a lot of research and held lots of interviews. Eva has put together hours of accounts. The screenplay centres around a Yazidi Kurdish lawyer as she tells a French journalist the story of her captivity and how she managed to escape to end up becoming the commander of a battalion of girls of the sun, this army made up of Yazidi Kurdish women. We’re going to finalise European funding for the film at the Cinemart, then at Berlin and the Rotterdam-Berlin Express. Shooting is set to begin in September 2017. 

What is the editorial line of Maneki Films ?
I like working on arthouse films. This screenplay is about the sinews of war, but what I’m really interested in is the perspective of the filmmaker and the way she directs. It’s also wonderful to see a filmmaker born and then be able to assist them with their subsequent films. That’s what happened with Bang Gang, which was a bit of a battle, as it wasn’t easy to secure funding due to its subject matter and because it was a debut piece. But in the end, we got everything we were hoping for, and the film had a very successful international career, with sales in over 30 territories and screenings at a huge number of festivals. Our gamble paid off: we succeeded in bringing France and the rest of the world a director with a very specific world who has things to say.

You’re also working for the second time, but this time in co-production, with Argentinian director Santiago Mitre.
I don’t distinguish between French and foreign writers. I like to meet them and help those I believe in. I met Santiago Mitre through Pablo Trapero, who I worked with on 7 Days in Havana and White Elephant. At the time, Santiago was Pablo’s co-screenwriter, and he was shooting his first feature film as a director, El Estudiante. When he showed it to me, I was very impressed and we decided to work together on his second film, right from the writing stage and in co-production with Agustina Llambi Campbell (La Union de los Ríos). So we gathered together funding for Paulina, which went on to enjoy a very successful international career, most notably winning the Grand Prix in Critics’ Week at Cannes in 2015. And of course we wanted to work on his third film: The Summit - see news article). Filming wrapped in November in Argentina and Chile, and post-production is taking place in France. The film, a co-production between Argentina (K&S et La Union de Los Rios), France and Spain (Mod), is currently in the editing stages. In France, we’re working with Arte France Cinéma, world cinema aid from the CNC, and Memento on the distribution side of things. The film, which will be sold internationally by Film Factory, took us to new production levels in terms of funding, casting and filming. 

What other projects are you currently working on?
Through Full House, the umbrella company for Maneki Films and Borsalino Productions, we just finished shooting Pickpocket  by British filmmaker Peter Webber (Girl with a Pearl Earring) in December. The film was shot entirely in Colombia and is currently in the editing stages.

What are your medium and long-term goals?
To keep being a head in search of authors, whilst assisting them with their subsequent films, with filmmakers with strong worlds to present, and potential in France and internationally.

(Translated from French)

comments
 

more interviews

25/01/2017

Emir Kusturica • Director and founder, Küstendorf International Film and Music Festival
“Küstendorf is a cultural Noah’s Ark to learn the craft of cinema”

24/01/2017

Marta Donzelli • Producer
“European partners are a creative and market opportunity”

24/01/2017

Nabil Ben Yadir • Director
"My aim is to speak to all members of the general public"

23/01/2017

Morgan Simon • Director
"It packs a gentle punch!"

23/01/2017

François Sauvagnargues • General Delegate of the FIPA
"A competition that gives everyone a boost"

all interviews

Newsletter

courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

previousnext

yesterday

Exhibitors
Europe

AMC Theatres purchases Sweden’s Nordic Cinema Group

Berlin 2017
Panorama

Berlin unveils the remainder of the Panorama

Solothurn 2017

Impasse: A film that has us over a barrel

Sundance 2017

In loco parentis: Smiles and tears

Awards
Italy

The ten candidates for the 8th Mario Verdone Award unveiled

Rotterdam 2017
France

French cinema: The lifeblood of Rotterdam

yesterday

Production
Greece

Nikos Kazantzakis biopic completes principal photography

Box office
Bulgaria

Earnings by domestic films more than double in Bulgaria

Trieste 2017
Industry

RE-ACT and Last Stop Trieste reveal awards

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Films Distribution in the starting blocks for the EFM

Production
Romania

Cristi Iftime completes post-production on his first feature, Mariţa

Oscars 2017

La La Land dazzles Oscar nominations with record-equalling 14 nods

two days ago

Awards
Sweden

The Giant and The Yard take three Guldbagges each

Sundance 2017

The Good Postman: The world according to Ivan

Festivals
France

Comedy The Climb peaks at Alpe d'Huez

Trieste 2017
Industry/Lithuania

Lithuania in the spotlight in Trieste

Funding
Poland

Support granted to minority Polish co-productions

Awards
Spain

Raúl Arévalo wins out at the Feroz Awards

two days ago

Funding
Europe/Spain

First partnership in Spain for the Creative Europe guarantee fund

Trieste 2017
Industry

EAVE LIVE STREAM SESSION: Shake Up in the Digital Marketplace

Production
Greece

Costas Zapas all set for Frankenstein REC

Films
Belgium

Blind Spot: A fatal chain of events

Solothurn 2017

The Valley of Salt, a personal and cathartic first film

three days ago

Awards
UK

The British critics crown Toni Erdmann and Fire at Sea

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

suspi_2016_web300x250