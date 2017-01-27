Land of Mine (2015)
Blind Spot (2017)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
American Honey (2016)
Heal the Living (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
Slack Bay (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Blind Spot (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“Working against traditional film styles makes cinema more powerful”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Frauke Havemann, Eric Schefter, Mark Johnson • Directors/screenwriters

by 

- Cineuropa sat down with the creative team responsible for the provocative film Weather House to discuss their oeuvre, which straddles cinema and theatre

Frauke Havemann, Eric Schefter, Mark Johnson • Directors/screenwriters
(l-r) Mark Johnson, Eric Schefter and Frauke Havemann

The creative team behind the German film Weather House introduced the film on US soil as an Official Selection world premiere in the Narrative Competition of the 2017 Slamdance Film Festival. Weather House was directed by Frauke Havemann, co-directed by Eric Schefter and written by Mark Johnson, while the concept was devised by Havemann and Johnson. Havemann and Schefter also shared editing duties, while all three produced the project, along with Marcel Neumann, the film’s cinematographer. The story of this minimalistic movie follows a group of isolated characters facing extreme climate changes and their consequent bizarre reactions.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: What were the stimuli for Weather House? The film is thematically ambiguous, stylistically and formalistically complex – combining horror with irony, absurdism and minimalism – while it also features careful, deadpan staging as well as video-art sensibilities. This makes the final product pretty complicated.
Frauke Havemann, Eric Schefter, Mark Johnson: We've been tackling the issues of the human-nature divide for years, so this work comes organically out of our previous work. Of course, we’re inspired by the films that we love, but we were also inspired by art exhibitions that we visited during the development process, as well as trips to extreme environments, such as the desert and Las Vegas.

How did the project end up being helmed by two directors and written by a US writer-director, while being essentially a German project, production-wise?
The collaborative process has evolved from having worked together for many years. Mark Johnson previously lived in Germany and worked in theatre with many of the people involved in the film. He continued to contribute to the work after moving to Los Angeles. Frauke and Eric live and work in Berlin, and have been collaborating on performance for almost 20 years. All of the resources that were necessary to make the film came out of their Berlin connections.

What were the development and production processes like during such an unusual project, which does not rely solely on its script, but also other aspects that need to be meticulously controlled?
The script was developed by sending drafts back and forth between the writer and the director. Most of the film's aesthetics and details were specified in the script. During the shoot and post-production, changes were made to strengthen the effect of the original concept: for example, stripping away the original sound and recreating it in the studio changed the film dramatically and gave it a powerful dimension that amplified the movie’s themes of artificiality. This process also allowed us to determine and fine-tune every single aspect and detail of the sound and image content.

Why did you opt for a combination of horror and comical undertones?
The tone is something that just emerges naturally from our approach to storytelling. The subject of how humans interact with catastrophe and our alienation from nature is inherently absurd.

Even though Weather House is a film, it clearly has other influences such as video art and performance art; but are there any influences from your previous works?
Definitely; we're very much influenced by video art and performance. Our goal is to make our work as cinematic as possible, but working against traditional film styles and taking cues from other art forms ultimately makes cinema more powerful.

What is the relationship between Weather House, the film, and Weather House (With Plant), the performance?
The performance came out of the development process. The project was originally conceived as being adaptable to both film and live performance, and the result is two very distinct works.

Weather House deals with an obsessive scientific approach to reality and attempts at quantification. Why are you preoccupied with such themes? Is it because of today’s technological advances and the unprecedented domination of science? Is reason decaying?
Yes. Human nature appears to be continually at war with itself, with people absurdly indulging in the contradictory phenomena of scientific reason and their belief systems. The inability to resolve this conflict is what will lead to human extinction.

Are there any projects you are currently developing or contemplating?
We have a few projects in development. Frauke is working on a film with the working title The Strategy of the Cells. It's about a biologist and her relationship with her own body in the midst of a serious illness. Mark is developing an avant-garde, science-fiction epic called Who Are These People and What Are They Doing?

comments
 

more interviews

26/01/2017

Morgan Simon • Director
"It packs a gentle punch!"

26/01/2017

Bero Beyer • Director, International Film Festival Rotterdam
“Both competitions are becoming more tangible and consistent in their line-ups”

25/01/2017

Kim Hiorthøy • Director
"I don’t believe in the free flow of thoughts when it comes to artistic creation"

25/01/2017

Emir Kusturica • Director and founder, Küstendorf International Film and Music Festival
“Küstendorf is a cultural Noah’s Ark to learn the craft of cinema”

25/01/2017

Didar Domehri • Producer
"A head in search of authors"

all interviews

Newsletter

courgette oscar shortlist
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Industry
Czech Republic

East Doc Platform selects 27 projects

yesterday

Awards
Switzerland

Seven Swiss Film Award nominations for Petra Volpe’s The Divine Order

Films
France

A Taste of Ink: "We don’t speak the same language"

Berlin 2017
Hungary

Ildiko Enyedi and Ferenc Török on the line-up at Berlin

Berlin 2017
France

12 French (co-)productions headed for the Panorama

Trieste 2017
Industry

Peter Kerekes’ project wins When East Meets West

two days ago

Production
Spain/France

Shoot for Viaje alrededor del cuarto de una madre about to kick off

Berlin 2017
Belgium

Bye Bye Germany and Insyriated to be unveiled at the Berlinale

Solothurn 2017

The Other Half of the Sky: Stories of Chinese Businesswomen, the other side of China

Solothurn 2017

Rue de Blamage: The portrayal of a forgotten humanity

Césars 2017

11 César nominations for Elle and Frantz

Exhibitors
Europe

AMC Theatres purchases Sweden’s Nordic Cinema Group

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Panorama

Berlin unveils the remainder of the Panorama

Solothurn 2017

Impasse: A film that has us over a barrel

Sundance 2017

In loco parentis: Smiles and tears

Awards
Italy

The ten candidates for the 8th Mario Verdone Award unveiled

Rotterdam 2017
France

French cinema: The lifeblood of Rotterdam

Production
Greece

Nikos Kazantzakis biopic completes principal photography

two days ago

Box office
Bulgaria

Earnings by domestic films more than double in Bulgaria

Trieste 2017
Industry

RE-ACT and Last Stop Trieste reveal awards

three days ago

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Films Distribution in the starting blocks for the EFM

Production
Romania

Cristi Iftime completes post-production on his first feature, Mariţa

Oscars 2017

La La Land dazzles Oscar nominations with record-equalling 14 nods

Awards
Sweden

The Giant and The Yard take three Guldbagges each

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

IFFR HOME