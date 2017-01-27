American Honey (2016)
All the Cities of the North (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
The Teacher (2016)
Heartstone (2016)
My Life as a Courgette (2016)
Toni Erdmann (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“You have to be ambitious with the films that you make"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Pedro Aguilera • Director

by 

- We chat to Pedro Aguilera, who is competing in the International Film Festival Rotterdam with his third movie, Demonios tus ojos

Pedro Aguilera • Director
(© Lorenzo Pascasio)

Demonios tus ojos [+see also:
film review
interview: Pedro Aguilera
film profile], the third film by San Sebastián-born filmmaker Pedro Aguilera, is representing Spain in the competition of this year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam. In this chat he reveals some of the keys to the movie.

Cineuropa: You were at Cannes with La influencia [+see also:
trailer
film profile], and now you are at Rotterdam with Demonios tus ojos. What is your opinion of film festivals?
 Pedro Aguilera: A festival is a showcase, an exhibition. In the case of my type of cinema, it is the only platform to get it out there, an initial starting point, where someone is stressing that your film is worth being shown, picked from among the thousands of titles that are received. Because of this, they are fantastic filters, but they still have a downside: I have been to Cannes five times as a member of the audience, and there is still plenty of rubbish like you get in the mainstream cinemas in Spain. The fact that you are in the selection is related to whom you are associated with, whether you have distribution or a French co-producer, and so on. I try not to shoot festival films, as they exist and this is plain to see: I know what kind of things I have to make in order to get into Cannes, since they are interested in exotic and radical titles. I don’t know how I got in, as I was in the dark about all of this at the time.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Your new film has support from Ibermedia, but was it easy to produce?
You have to be ambitious when it comes to themes and quality, and try to make better films every time, to contribute something; to do the opposite is to wimp out, although many people want to see the same film over and over again. By being harsh on myself, I try to do it better each time. I want my films to please more people, and I made Demonios tus ojos as more of an open film, but when it comes to financing, it’s very difficult to achieve that: everyone gave me a “no”. I had been working on this project for seven years, but the best option is to fight for what you like, not to lie to yourself.

How was it funded, then?
Through private money: many people helped out by sacrificing their pay. It was a miracle: this is the typical film that would have been abandoned in a draw somewhere had it not been for my own personal commitment and because the people involved in it thought it was worth it. Now it is at Rotterdam, and it is going to be released in theatres: this makes me wonder what the criteria are for granting support or purchasing rights. Some people explain that nobody will go to see my films because they’re weird, but my movies cost very little and I can even earn money with them, whereas other films with famous actors can end up losing money.

What size crew did you have?
The movie was filmed in two phases, in April and September, with between 15 and 25 people. I shoot with just a few people: I like there to be silence on set, and I don’t want people to just be stopped and staring. The fewer people around the better.

It surprised me to see Ivana Baquero, the girl from Pan’s Labyrinth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], struggling with another monster, in this case a lecherous man.
 Yes, Ivana was very brave to take on a role like this, and the camera adores her: I wrote the script with her in mind, since we had made a short film together, The Red Virgin, where I was assistant director. She grabbed my attention as soon as I saw her act. Her qualities are not easy to find: she is beautiful, and has the ability to be cold and disturbing and, at the same time, sweet and erotic – that was a fantastic combination for the film.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

27/01/2017

Frauke Havemann, Eric Schefter, Mark Johnson • Directors/screenwriters
“Working against traditional film styles makes cinema more powerful”

26/01/2017

Morgan Simon • Director
"It packs a gentle punch!"

26/01/2017

Bero Beyer • Director, International Film Festival Rotterdam
“Both competitions are becoming more tangible and consistent in their line-ups”

25/01/2017

Kim Hiorthøy • Director
"I don’t believe in the free flow of thoughts when it comes to artistic creation"

25/01/2017

Emir Kusturica • Director and founder, Küstendorf International Film and Music Festival
“Küstendorf is a cultural Noah’s Ark to learn the craft of cinema”

all interviews

Newsletter

 

latest news

previousnext

today

Festivals
USA/Europe

A raft of European productions premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival

Trieste 2017

Liberation Day: A self-fulfilling promise

Rotterdam 2017

Donkeyote, or how to film a journey

Rotterdam 2017
Industry

New Convention on Cinematographic Co-production signed at Rotterdam’s CineMart

Awards
France

Elle triumphs at the Lumières

Cannes 2017
Jury

Pedro Almodóvar to chair the Cannes jury

today

Production
Romania

Constantin Popescu in post-production with Pororoca

yesterday

Awards
Czech Republic

The Czech film critics single out Family Film as best movie of the year

Sundance 2017
Awards

Swedish title The Nile Hilton Incident tastes victory at Sundance

Trieste 2017
Awards

A Good Wife wins Trieste

Trieste 2017

Controindicazione: Society's madness projected on prison walls

Festivals
France

The FIPA d'Or Awards go to Saul Dibb and Merzak Allouache

yesterday

Rotterdam 2017

Ugly: In praise of pain

Festivals
France

Heartstone emerges victorious at Premiers Plans

Rotterdam 2017
Industry

IFFR PRO kicks off

27 January 2017

Rotterdam 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution goes to Rotterdam

Solothurn 2017
Awards

The Divine Order and Doctor Jack awarded at Solothurn

Industry
Italy

Final Touch returns to lend a hand to projects in the final stage of development

27 January 2017

Rotterdam 2017

Antonio One Two Three: António’s sleepless nights

Funding
Belgium

screen.brussels takes stock of its first-year results

Industry
UK/Ireland

British film industry enjoys record 2016

Göteborg 2017
Market

A record 363 film professionals to meet at Göteborg's Nordic Film Market

Rotterdam 2017

Demonios tus ojos: Be careful what you look at

Rotterdam 2017
Industry/France

Arizona takes Jumpman to the CineMart

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

IFFR Belgique HOME