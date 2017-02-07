Heartstone (2016)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Blind Spot (2017)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
Playground (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
American Honey (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Blind Spot (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"It’s quite unpredictable: that’s what I love about this job"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Eric Lagesse • Exporter

by 

- Eric Lagesse talks about Pyramide International’s line-up at the EFM of the Berlinale and gives us his take on current market trends

Eric Lagesse • Exporter

As the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017) draws near, Eric Lagesse, a key figure and fine connoisseur of big international markets, talks about the gems in Pyramide International’s line-up and gives his point of view on a few market trends.

Cineuropa: The Wound [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by John Trengove will open the Panorama section of the Berlinale after having its premiere at Sundance. What’s the advantage of this type of twofold exposure for a seller?
Eric Lagesse: It gives the film greater visibility and makes buyers want to see it more, above all if the buzz and press articles are good, which was the case for The Wound. We already have three offers from the United States and we’re currently reflecting on who to go with. It’s a film about a rite of initiation for a tribe in South Africa, where 17-18-year-old teenagers head off into the mountains to be circumcised, and must stay there for several days without drinking, eating or sleeping, with their tutor who guides them.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Your line-up includes a large number of films that will soon be ready for release, including lots of feature films by young French filmmakers. Why have you kept your faith in this type of film, which your competitors seem to be markedly more cautious about? ?
Because what I’m interested in is the directors. I love arthouse film and the way I see it, my job is about clearing the ground for and discovering new talent. We have at least seven debut films going into 2017, such as Bloody Milk by Hubert Charuel (see article), The Party is Over by Marie Garel Weis (see article) and After the War by Annarita Zambrano (article), as long as various second films: The Consolation by Cyril Mennegun, who made Louise Wimmer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], A Violent Life by Thierry de Peretti (see news article), or, on the European side of things, Giants Don't Exist by Spaniard Chema Rodriguez, the first edit of which should be with us any day now. With first films, you take the risk of not knowing the director and not knowing what they’ll pull out of the bag, but these films are also less risky on the financial plane than very big films. Nonetheless, we’re also selling Rainbow by the Taviani brothers, who have just filmed a love story set during the Resistance and are anything but young directors, and Numero One by Tonie Marshall (see article), a big production starring Emmanuelle Devos which broaches the fascinating subject of the place of women in business.

Your line-up also features several documentaries.
There’s a real passion for good documentaries which is becoming increasingly visible at festivals, which filters through to the competitions and sometimes even results in a documentary being crowned the winner. Our line-up includes Shanghai Youth by Chinese director Wang Bing, which will be ready in time for Cannes or Venice, Plot 35 by Eric Caravaca, which takes a closer look at his older sister, who died at the age of three before he was born, and Nothingwood by Sonia Kronlund, a very upbeat film about an actor/producer/director who’s very well-known in Afghanistan but totally unknown elsewhere, and makes B movies with various odds and ends, saying "here, we don’t have anything, so it’s not Hollywood, it’s not Bollywood, it’s Nothingwood."

What are the current market trends?
Every six months, we have to update our specifications. It’s the films we have coming in that make the market and change things. Even more so with first films, as it’s very difficult to try and work out which will do very well and which will be a flop. Sometimes, you place a film on the market and it opens doors everywhere – everyone loves it and everyone buys it. Obviously when you have a new film by a great director who everyone loves, it’s not very difficult to sell. That’s easier to predict, but otherwise it’s all rather unpredictable: that’s what I love about this job.

What do you think about the purchase of debut French features by platforms, as Netflix did at Cannes?
Selling them films by directors who have already made a name for themselves and whose work is released in various countries would be ridiculous! On the other hand, when you have a film that it won’t be easy to sell, it’s perhaps worth taking the money. If they come with €1 million, I don’t know who would refuse and opt to sell the film territory by territory instead. Is it a real trend? It’s a very murky issue. We never really know the reasons for their choices, their decisions to buy certain films over others, and the prices. And if there were no more platforms like that, there wouldn’t be a need for sellers anymore: producers could deal directly with them. And films wouldn’t be released in theatres anymore, which is not really the idea! Moreover, I’m not sure that this phenomenon will last for long as it’s also possible that platforms will start to move towards the idea that "at the end of the day films shown in theatres aren’t profitable, we’re no longer interested and prefer to make our own series."

(Translated from French)

comments
 

more interviews

07/02/2017

Dieter Kosslick • Director, Berlin Film Festival
“Science fiction has become real”

03/02/2017

Juri Rechinsky • Director
“My only tool was trust in my instincts about what was going on in the frame”

03/02/2017

Tereza Nvotová • Director
“Our film is an attempt to break the silence”

02/02/2017

Valeriu Jereghi • Director, National Film Center of the Republic of Moldova
“We are determined to introduce cash-rebate fiscal incentives”

31/01/2017

Claude François • Director
“I filmed those paintings out of pleasure”

all interviews

Newsletter

 

latest news

previousnext

today

Berlin 2017
Market/UK

Phoenix rises with Stanley, a Man of Variety

Box office
Poland

The Art of Loving takes Polish cinemas by storm

Production
Romania

Bogdan George Apetri in development with The Deer

Berlin 2017
Serbia

Requiem for Mrs. J. goes to the Panorama

Berlin 2017
Market/France

A five-star line-up for Memento

Festivals
France

Corsica loves Spanish-language film

today

Cannes 2017
Directors’ Fortnight

The Carrosse d’Or goes to Werner Herzog

Sofia 2017

The Sofia International Film Festival announces competition titles

yesterday

Production
UK

Richard Billingham commences Ray & Liz

Berlin 2017
Market/Italy

The promises of Italian cinema on display at the EFM

Awards
Denmark

The Day Will Come sweeps Denmark’s Roberts

Distribution
Italy

Six fictional works and four documentaries at the Rete degli Spettatori 2017

yesterday

Rotterdam 2017

Inside the Distance: Into the ring of life

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Doc & Film International makes an assured return to the EFM

Goyas 2017

The triumph of a patient Raúl Arévalo at the Goyas

Exhibitors
Europe

New UNIC report demonstrates how European cinema operators are embracing innovation

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Alma Cinema makes its way to the EFM with To the Ends of the Earth

Awards
Belgium

Bouli Lanners and The First, The Last come out on top at the Magritte Awards

yesterday

Göteborg 2017
Awards

Sámi Blood bags the world’s largest film award at Göteborg

Rotterdam 2017
Awards

Sexy Durga, Rey and Moonlight scoop the IFFR’s top awards

03 February 2017

Berlin 2017
Industry

Bridging the Dragon and EFM present the third Sino-European Production Seminar

Rotterdam 2017

A Heart of Love: Art, love and music in Warsaw

Berlin 2017
Market/Spain

Álex de la Iglesia’s The Bar heads to Berlin with Film Factory

Institutions
Spain

Spain's Ministry of Culture and Film Academy: Working together to promote the circulation of films

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home