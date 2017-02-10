Waldstille (2016)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Paris La Blanche (2016)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Queen of Spain (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“I didn’t want to make a biopic”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Etienne Comar • Director

by 

- French filmmaker Etienne Comar spills the details on Django, premiering in competition in Berlin

Etienne Comar • Director
(© Gerhard Kassner / Berlinale)

Flanked by actors Reda Kateb and Cécile de France, French screenwriter and producer Etienne Comar shared all the details of Django [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Etienne Comar
film profile], his first feature film as a director, with an audience of international press. The film has just enjoyed its world premiere as the opening film of 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Why did you choose Django Reinhardt as the subject of your directorial debut?
Etienne Comar: First of all, he was an artist, a genius of swing jazz, who made music that was just extraordinarily vibrant. He’s someone who has interested me for a long time, because I’ve been a great fan of his since I was young. I’ve always had a real feel for music, I’ve made music myself, and I have always admired the freedom of musicians — their ability to withdraw from the world around them into their own time and space. This is also a time in Django Reinhardt’s life that most people know little about. He’s best known for the pre-war period, when he first started to rise to fame alongside Stéphane Grappelli, with his European tours and his swing music, which was the cutting-edge music of the time. However, I soon found out that there is very little biographical information about Django: I had to piece the story together from various books and from talking to people, but I stand by the fictional core of the film. With Reda Kateb, we were trying to portray the character in a way that preserved the mystery surrounding him, and to recreate a figure who was full of contradictions. I focused on the war period, given that it fit with the story I wanted to tell: the capacity of musicians to remain in their own world in a very difficult moment in history, to the point of not being fully aware of what was happening around them. I didn’t want to make a biopic, so I decided that focusing exclusively on a two-year period would allow me to convey a great deal about the dedication of artists that comes across in their passion and their art. We can see that Django was a divisive figure. He wasn’t a hero; he was just trying to live his music in a complex time — but in the end, the requiem that he wrote was his response as an artist, and I found that very moving.

Is it a political film? Does it tell us something about the world we live in today?
After choosing this period I realised that it had a lot in common with today’s world: refugees, freedom of movement, the status of artists, the choice of whether or not to perform for audiences who hold ideas you don’t agree with... Music is also at the very heart of the lives of the Tzigane, a people who have suffered so much tragedy over the course of history, and who have repeatedly found themselves forced to move on, to emigrate to a new country. We see these things every time a totalitarian or terrorist regime starts to crack down on social freedoms; we see how music comes under attack. It is no coincidence that in the film we see Nazi propaganda targeting the fusion that you find in music, trying to impose the rules of jazz, when by its very nature it is a music that requires freedom.

How much music is in the film, particularly the requiem?
The music by Django that you hear in the film was recorded by the Rosenberg trio before filming started. Along with Biréli Lagrène, they are the best performers of this kind of music today. It was really important for the dynamics of the film that Reda Kateb be surrounded by real musicians, not actors, and that’s what guided the casting process. As for the requiem, Django played it just before the war, but he never transcribed it — only the first few bars of the organ part. I thought it would be really interesting to ask a present-day musician to use those notes as inspiration for composing their own imagining of what Django’s requiem might have been like. I met Warren Ellis, who has a background in rock music and plays with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. He’s not the kind of musician who would be naturally inclined to compose for a symphony orchestra, and in that respect he’s a bit like Django at the time when he was crossing over from jazz. The only thing we know about the requiem is that it was composed for organ, chorus and strings, and those were the only three parameters I gave to Warren. The words are in Romani; it’s a bit of a “weepy” song, because Django was a devotee of sacred music — he was a great admirer of Bach, for example.

(Translated from French)

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

10/02/2017

Alex de la Iglesia • Director
“I love filming dialogue as if it were a fight”

10/02/2017

Erik Poppe • Director
“I think that we could do with leaders like Haakon VII today”

10/02/2017

Lorenzo Cioffi • Producer
“Berlinale Talents, a documentary co-production opportunity”

08/02/2017

Matthijs Wouter Knol • Director, European Film Market
“We want to be a platform where new plans get going”

07/02/2017

Dieter Kosslick • Director, Berlin Film Festival
“Science fiction has become real”

all interviews

Newsletter

TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Berlin 2017
Panorama

The Wound: An ancient tradition with numerous implications

Berlin 2017
Market/Nordic countries

SF Studios takes Norway’s current bestseller to the EFM

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Market/Poland

New Europe Film Sales takes Summer 1993 to Berlin

Institutions
Croatia

Hrvoje Hribar quits HAVC

Awards
Estonia

The Estonian critics’ annual film award goes to The Days that Confused

Berlin 2017
Forum

Casting: The bitter tears of a character in search of a character

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Celluloid Dreams claws its way to the EFM

Berlin 2017
Market/Denmark

Denmark’s LevelK goes to Berlin with three films in the official selection

Berlin 2017
France

CNC to the power of 16 at Berlin

Berlin 2017
Competition

An elegant tribute to Django in chains

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Market/Lithuania

Lithuania goes to Berlin

Berlin 2017
Market/Spain

Latido Films heads to the beating heart of the European Film Market

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Market/France

French sales agents boast five contenders for the Golden Bear

Berlin 2017
Market/Nordic countries

TrustNordisk goes to the EFM with a disaster that might happen

Production
UK/Ireland

Chanya Button set for Vita and Virginia

Institutions
Europe

Tunisia gets on board the MEDIA programme

Production
UK/US

José Padilha wraps Entebbe project

Berlin 2017
Market/Germany

Beta Cinema shows off its wares at Berlin

two days ago

Production
UK/US

Stephen Merchant set for Fighting with My Family

Industry
Europe

Cross-border access to online content guaranteed from 2018

Berlin 2017
Market/France

Jour2Fête joins the big league

Funding
Bulgaria

The Bulgarian National Film Center increases amount for co-productions

Funding
Luxembourg

The Film Fund Luxembourg backs 13 new projects

three days ago

Funding
Belgium

Four majority Belgian projects selected for Wallimage’s first session of 2017

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home