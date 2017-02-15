Blind Spot (2017)
Spoor (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
Requiem for Mrs. J. (2017)
Django (2017)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“I wanted to go deep into something peculiarly human in a short space of time”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Sally Potter • Director

by 

- BERLIN 2017: British filmmaker Sally Potter talks about The Party, a comedy that she unveiled in competition at Berlin

Sally Potter • Director
(© Berlinale)

Back in competition at the Berlinale, where she presented Rage [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] in 2009, British director Sally Potter spoke to the international press about her new film, The Party [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Sally Potter
film profile]. For the occasion, she was accompanied by her actors Kristin Scott Thomas, Cillian Murphy, Bruno Ganz, Timothy Spall and Patricia Clarkson, plus her producers Kurban Kassam and Christopher Sheppard

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The film feels like it could easily be a stage play. What were your initial intentions?
Sally Potter: It was always conceived as a film, absolutely. However, it builds on some of the building blocks of the very long roots of cinema, which go back through a theatrical tradition, something that’s orientated around performance, and the development of character and story. I wanted to find a way of making a comedy first of all, but also something that felt purely cinematic, something you could only see and feel through the lens; I didn’t want something stagey, but it had to have the qualities where characters could fully reveal themselves in a very compressed space of time. That constraint of having it all in one place was peculiarly freeing, as it meant that we could concentrate on what was important and not waste loads of time on stuff that wasn’t particularly vital. And it’s kind of an antidote to massive-budget films with millions of special effects, which in the end create a kind of numbing effect. It’s always “More, more, I want more"; I wanted to get the feeling of taking all that away and finding something peculiarly human and going as deep as we could in a short space of time – and laugh. 

At what stage was the decision made to make the film in black and white?
Fairly early on. I felt that black and white gave this incredible space for emotional colour because we’re not distracted by apparent realism. It opens up other spaces in the brain. And many of my favourite films ever made were in black and white, so it’s nice to feel that it’s part of that lineage. Somehow, it’s magical the fact that the brain can see things in a different way, but in an absolutely real way, in the abstract world of light and dark. And as the story was about extremes, I made the decision quite early on. 

How did you work with your cinematographer?
Aleksei Rodionov, who is Russian, is a wonderful cinematographer whom I had the great pleasure to work with for the first time many years ago on Orlando. At that time, I discovered that he was used to making things happen with a piece of string, a rubber band and very good eyesight. It wasn’t about having a huge technological advantage; it was having amazing imagination and the ability to do a lot with a little. He brings a deeply script- and character-orientated way of shooting. It’s never an aesthetic for its own sake; it’s a very deep form of looking and listening, within the Russian tradition of lighting the face to bring out the dramatic qualities of the scene.

Where do you get your immense talent for writing dialogues?
I think it’s a matter of carefully listening to the way that people speak, and particularly the things that they don’t say, things that people wished they didn’t think, or feel they can’t say.

Had you intended to make a political film?
In one sense, the entire film is a political comedy, but it’s a light and loving comedy, a light and loving look at the state of England, a kind of broken England. But the film is more of a meditation on the notion that politics is everywhere, including in human relations. The most important thing is the language of truth-telling and the healing power of love in overcoming tragedy, but watch out if you’ve got a gun in the laundry basket. 

(Translated from French)

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

15/02/2017

Renate Rose • Managing director, European Film Promotion
“EFP enjoys a unique position in promoting and marketing European films and talents”

14/02/2017

Danny Boyle • Director
“Once you are 46, you have made your choices and have to live with them”

14/02/2017

Thomas Arslan • Director
“I prefer a suggestive approach”

14/02/2017

Greg Zglinski • Director
“Film is the perfect medium for showing dreams”

12/02/2017

Manuel Muñoz Rivas • Director
“It’s been really productive to work with friends who are also filmmakers”

all interviews

Newsletter

TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Berlin 2017
Forum

Strange Birds: An unlikely couple in a peculiar world

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special

Bye Bye Germany, hello America

Berlin 2017
Competition

Bright Nights: An ambiguous epiphany in father-son relations

Berlin 2017
Panorama Special

Call Me by Your Name: A tender yet sensual introspective drama

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special

The Young Karl Marx: Real people behind the historical figures

Berlin 2017
Forum

Animals, a surreal fairy-tale mixing poetry and terror

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Market/France

KinoElektron at the Co-Production Market with Lost Country

Berlin 2017
Market/Awards

Three prizes and 1,200 meetings at the Berlinale Co-Production Market

Berlin 2017
Competition

The Party: From comedy to tragedy to farce

Berlin 2017
Competition

Spoor: Man is wolf to man

Berlin 2017
Competition

A Fantastic Woman: A marvellously biting genre bender

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Competition

The Other Side of Hope: A timeless humanism

two days ago

Industry
Belgium

Umedia buys out and absorbs Be-FILMS

Legislation
Portugal

Over 500 personalities worldwide sign letter of protest against Portuguese government

Berlin 2017
Out of competition

Final Portrait: Eighteen days of sitting for Giacometti

Berlin 2017
Panorama Special

Tiger Girl: Violence born of fear of the void

Production
France

The first clapperboard slams for Cédric Kahn’s La prière

Berlin 2017
Market/Norway

Joachim Trier’s Thelma selling well at the EFM

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Panorama

Insyriated: Giving topicality an essence

Berlin 2017
Competition

Wild Mouse: Deconstructing a hero

BAFTA 2017

La La Land leads BAFTA field with five wins

Berlin 2017
Out of competition

Viceroy’s House: Determined directing and dazzling production values

three days ago

Berlin 2017
Forum

The Sea Stares at Us from Afar: Beach Life

Berlin 2017
Out of competition

T2 Trainspotting: Time, regained

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 2 HOME