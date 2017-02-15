Renate Rose • Managing director, European Film Promotion

by Birgit Heidsiek

15/02/2017 - On the 20th anniversary of Shooting Stars, we spoke to Renate Rose about the development and approach of EFP's initiatives

For 20 years, Renate Rose, managing director of European Film Promotion (EFP), has been building up a European network that promotes European films and talents worldwide. The Shooting Stars initiative, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has been its most successful campaign; we spoke to her about it.

Cineuropa: Has the Shooting Stars initiative become an international brand?

Renate Rose: Yes, we have been able to develop Shooting Stars as a brand. The presentation of up-and-coming actors at the Berlinale is now an established event and is recognised even in the USA. It is not just a plethora of casting directors who come to Berlin to meet the Shooting Stars; also, agents come to look at the selection of actors. Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, who was a Shooting Star in 2011, would never have had such a successful career – up to and including the Academy Awards – without her American agent, Teresa Peters. That same year, we presented Nik Xhelilaj from Albania, who was suggested by Berlin-based casting agent Ulrike Müller for the title role of Winnetou. This is also a great story. It was crucial to set up a jury who would select the ten most interesting actors of the year.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Have European films been travelling more since EFP was founded ten years ago?

We have been looking into this situation since we established our Film Sales Support programme in 2004. Over the years, we have been able to broaden the horizons of the most important festivals and markets outside of Europe, and enable European sales agents to promote their films under our umbrella at Hong Kong, Busan and the AFM. In Los Angeles especially, they are selling films all across the world with fairly positive results. According to my studies, sales are remaining fairly stable, which is remarkable, given the changes in the worldwide market that are affecting the chances of European films. We consider support for the sales agent in promoting a film as a very important initiative. Due to our intense discussions with sales agents, we are also going to support them at the Tribeca Film Festival and Hot Docs in Toronto for the first time this year.

What are the main accomplishments of the EFP network?

Thanks to the participation of 38 national export and promotional organisations from 37 European countries, EFP enjoys a unique position in promoting and marketing European films and talents. By supporting European films and talents through various initiatives, EFP preserves the individuality and variety of the national film cultures in Europe. The network gives the members great access to film festivals, film-related institutions and the international press, and it also provides for the permanent exchange of industry news, ideas and funding opportunities. For individual projects, members select the respective participants in their country. There are many European filmmakers who have benefited from this huge network of contacts including directors, actors, producers and sales agents. Cooperation with representatives of the European film industry is crucial for EFP because the events not only reflect the present market conditions, but also help us to understand what the future may be like in this rapidly changing market.