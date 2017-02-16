Requiem for Mrs. J. (2017)
The Party (2017)
Bright Nights (2017)
Animals (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
Spoor (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Party (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“I learn a lot from the way that children look at film”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Carla Simón • Director

by 

- BERLIN 2017: Summer 1993 is the title of Catalan filmmaker Carla Simón’s much-anticipated first full-length feature, screening in Berlin in the Generation KPlus section

Carla Simón • Director
(© Berlinale)

Summer 1993 [+see also:
interview: Carla Simón
film profile], Carla Simón’s full-length debut, was selected two years ago by the Berlinale’s Script Station programme, and last year it took part in the Co-Production Market. The director, who studied in the UK and the USA, gave us the low-down on her latest work.

Cineuropa: Was it a big surprise to be chosen for the Berlinale?
Carla Simón: Yes, it really was. They told us on the 2nd of January, so that was a great way to start off the year. We had a big rush to get the film ready in time, because we filmed it last summer, so we showed them a first editing cut and only later the final film.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

It’s a largely autobiographical film, is that right?
 The first draft of the screenplay was an amalgamation of my own memories, but I got to the point where I no longer knew what I had made up and what was a genuine memory or something I had been told. But yes, there are some scenes that are exactly as I remember them and many others that are based on certain thoughts or impressions. I lost my mother when I was six years old, and my father had died earlier, when I was very small. The summer of 1993 was my first with a new family: my aunt and uncle and my cousin. So it’s my story, through and through.

I imagine it wasn’t all that easy working with children...
It’s really difficult. Some people ask me what method I used; there’s no method, you just try things out and see what happens... I felt very strongly that the children had to believe in what they were doing, as far as possible, and so we had very long rehearsals with the adult actors to let them spend many hours together playing at being a family, creating that sense of intimacy. The little girls loved playing like that and they never even read the script: I would tell them what was happening in the scene or toss them the line while the cameras were rolling, but it was very difficult to stop them looking at the camera.

As well as addressing the theme of childhood in your short films, you also work on an educational project, Cine en Curso.
 Ever since I was 14 years old, I’ve always worked with children in summer schools. Later, when I was studying in the USA, I had a break from it, but in London we set up an organisation to teach children about film. When I came back to Spain I got in touch with Cine en Curso to ask if I could work with them, because I love doing it. I’m a great proponent of theirs because they have a method that works very well and the children get to see films they never otherwise would. Everyone works together, they feel part of it and they learn a lot. I learn a lot from the way that children look at and interpret film.

The team behind Summer 1993 is predominantly female — that’s quite unusual, and we shouldn’t be in the position where it seems like something exceptional...
It was unintentional; it happened naturally. I chose the people I thought would be right for the project and who I was speaking to about working with me. Because I lived in London for a long time, I had no team in Spain, so I had to put one together especially for this film and I didn’t think about gender, it just happened that way. We filmed for six weeks straight, eight hours a day, because the girls didn’t have any more time than that. It was really fast. The casting took a long time, five or six months, and it was difficult because I was looking for someone who would remind me of my younger self. For the character of Frida, it was important to find someone city-born and with a deep inner world, and the very smallest girl had to convey innocence, sweetness and the belief that everything was just fine. Laia Artigas, the oldest, was the last girl we saw, and the role of the youngest went to the only four-year-old who really took to playing with us.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

16/02/2017

Kuba Czekaj • Director
“I love to build new worlds in my films”

15/02/2017

Aki Kaurismäki • Director
“We are all the same; we are all human”

15/02/2017

Renate Rose • Managing director, European Film Promotion
“EFP enjoys a unique position in promoting and marketing European films and talents”

15/02/2017

Eduardo Casanova • Director
Skins is a film of contradictions”

15/02/2017

Sally Potter • Director
“I wanted to go deep into something peculiarly human in a short space of time”

all interviews

Newsletter

TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Berlin 2017
Industry

Bridging the Dragon and EFM's 3rd Sino-European Production Seminar a great success

Cineuropa Shorts

Oscar-nominated short Ennemis intérieurs currently available for free online

Berlin 2017
Competition

Colo: When family ties become shackles

Cannes 2017
Selection

The Croisette in the crosshairs

Les Arcs 2017

UniFrance and German Films join forces with Les Arcs European Film Festival

Films
Belgium

Mon Ange: A dreamlike fairy tale for adults

today

Berlin 2017
Panorama Special

Skins: Ana, Candela, Jon and other monsters like mom

Berlin 2017
Competition

Beuys: A celebratory tribute to a celebrated artist

yesterday

Berlin 2017
Market/France

French firms’ sales and other announcements at the EFM: a barometer check

Berlin 2017
Forum

Strange Birds: An unlikely couple in a peculiar world

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special Presentation

Last Days in Havana: Sunshine and shadows in Cuba

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special

Bye Bye Germany, hello America

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Competition

The Other Side of Hope: A timeless humanism

Berlin 2017
Competition

Bright Nights: An ambiguous epiphany in father-son relations

Berlin 2017
Panorama Special

Call Me by Your Name: A tender yet sensual introspective drama

Berlin 2017
Berlinale Special

The Young Karl Marx: Real people behind the historical figures

Berlin 2017
Forum

Animals, a surreal fairy-tale mixing poetry and terror

Berlin 2017
Market/France

KinoElektron at the Co-Production Market with Lost Country

two days ago

Berlin 2017
Market/Awards

Three prizes and 1,200 meetings at the Berlinale Co-Production Market

Berlin 2017
Competition

The Party: From comedy to tragedy to farce

Berlin 2017
Competition

Spoor: Man is wolf to man

Berlin 2017
Competition

A Fantastic Woman: A marvellously biting genre bender

three days ago

Industry
Belgium

Umedia buys out and absorbs Be-FILMS

Legislation
Portugal

Over 500 personalities worldwide sign letter of protest against Portuguese government

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 1 HOME