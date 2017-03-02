United States of Love (2016)
Focus: Glory (2016)
"I’m involved in the creative process from the beginning till the end"

Jasmina Sijerčić • Producer

by 

- Bocalupo Films' Jasmina Sijerčić, Emerging Producer 2017 from Bosnia and Herzegovina, discusses her work

Jasmina Sijerčić • Producer

Bocalupo Films' Jasmina Sijerčić, Emerging Producer 2017 from Bosnia and Herzegovina, discusses her work.

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?
Jasmina Sijerčić: Passion, intuition, eagerness, patience, humor.

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?
As a producer I try to be the director’s dialogue partner from the scriptwriting stage until the end of the filmmaking process.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

I usually work with directors who are also the authors of their films. From the very beginning we are discussing the scenario, both the story and the point of view. We’re also discussing the choice of a creative team and after the shooting, the editing versions all the way up till the very end of the post-production stage, followed by the visual presentation once the film gets out into the world. So if all of this is regarded single creative process, I guess I’m involved from the beginning till the end.

What projects do you have underway?
We’re co-producing a next Giovanni Donfrancesco (The Stone River, 2013), a feature-length documentary European Letters (that will be a part of Eurodoc Workshop 2017) and we are in development of the first feature by Daphné Heretakis, A Film Without a Title (her short The Seaweed in Your Hair is screened in Rotterdam 2017) and a creative documentary by Sara Rastegar and Simone Pozzi, The Island. We have just finalized a DVD and BluRay edition of the 2015 Jihlava's winner Dead Slow Ahead [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Mauro Herce
film profile] by Mauro Herce that will be released in France in March by Potemkine Distribution.

---

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

Deadline for applications to the Emerging Producers 2018 edition is 31 March, 2017. Click here.

02/03/2017

Jean-Laurent Csinidis • Producer
"I am embodying the limits that reality imposes on the creative process"

02/03/2017

Daniel Joseph Borgman • Director
Loving Pia is an adaptation of a person's life”

23/02/2017

Arild Andresen • Director
"Just because somebody doesn't express their emotions doesn't necessarily mean they don't have any"

22/02/2017

Iveta Grófová • Director
“Viewers need to clearly understand the protagonist’s psychology”

21/02/2017

Stephan Streker • Director
"Zahira is the girl who says no: an Antigone for our times”

