United States of Love (2016)
A Wedding (2016)
On Body and Soul (2017)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Ana, Mon Amour (2017)
Glory (2016)
Toni Erdmann (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

Loving Pia is an adaptation of a person's life”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Daniel Joseph Borgman • Director

by 

- BERLIN 2017: New Zealand-born filmmaker Daniel Joseph Borgman tells Cineuropa about his second feature, Loving Pia, which world-premiered in the Berlinale's Forum section

Daniel Joseph Borgman • Director

New Zealand-born, Copenhagen-based filmmaker Daniel Joseph Borgman tells Cineuropa about how he worked on his second feature, Loving Pia [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Daniel Joseph Borgman
film profile], which world-premiered in the Berlinale's Forum section, and about his approach to filmmaking.

Cineuropa: How did you meet Pia, and why did you decide to make a film with her, based on her own life?
Daniel Joseph Borgman: I met Pia as a result of a casting process, where my producer, Katja Adomeit, and I travelled around Denmark looking for what we were calling “adult dependent relationships”, a relationship where one adult was responsible for another adult. Both Katja and I wanted to find someone to “grow” a story out of, and we liked Pia and her mother, Guittou, straight away, and they seemed to like us, so we just thought we’d give it a go and see what happens.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

How did the story develop? How much of it is a result of Pia's thoughts and feelings and how she expressed them to you?
 The story developed over time. We spent more than two years going back and forth to see Pia and her mother. The idea for a love story, and the themes about death and belonging, came from Pia. The scenes came from us.

I think with this way of working, you gather a lot of different material and try it out, and the story can take a lot of different directions before it finds itself. I think in the end, the story does find itself, and it’s a combination of a lot of different elements: documentary, chance discoveries, some very precise details… But it’s time that enables the material to become a film. 

Please tell me something about the visual style. It looks like it was shot on 16 mm, and the colours are washed out; what were you trying to achieve with this?
 Yes, we shot it on Super 16 mm. There was something about Pia’s age and the age of film, the slowness in the house and the slowness of shooting on film, and the organic process and the organic quality of film. The visual style developed out of the process of filmmaking over time. I shot the movie myself, and we didn’t use any lighting. That was a certain aesthetic choice, a movement away from the contrived, but also a response to the way we were working.

The interior of the house was pretty dark, but nice and soft, and so was the goose pen, and so is a lot of the exterior light in that part of Denmark, so the washed-out feeling belongs very much to the environment. Everything was pretty intuitive. I was really inspired by anthropologic films and a lot of older, slow movies, and I’ve always wanted to shoot on film, so those desires were also a factor. Most of all, with the movie, we wanted things to be a response to what we encountered, rather than having a premeditated approach.

Your first feature, The Weight of Elephants [+see also:
film review
trailer
festival scope
film profile], was a literary adaptation. Where do you start from when you are developing an idea for a film? How do you get to a particular form?
 I feel like I’m quite a “new” filmmaker, and I think the genesis of Loving Pia was a response to making the first feature. I’ve become really interested in chance and response, and frameworks for working, and I’ve really been moving away from convention – or at least trying to. I’ve been attempting to figure out how to make a daily practice out of film work, thinking of it more like art, more like a part of living, and as a result, I became inspired by filmmakers who were working like that and operating in a space somewhere between cinema and art, like Ben Rivers and Roberto MinerviniPedro Costa was a really big inspiration.

So I think I didn’t really set out to do anything specific; I just followed my nose and was heading away from where I had been previously. It’s interesting that you mention adaptations, though, because we like to think of Loving Pia as an adaptation of a person’s life, rather than a hybrid film or a documentary. The next film will probably be more formal as a response to Loving Pia, but it will take time to really figure out if that’s the case.

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

28/02/2017

Jasmina Sijerčić • Producer
"I’m involved in the creative process from the beginning till the end"

23/02/2017

Arild Andresen • Director
"Just because somebody doesn't express their emotions doesn't necessarily mean they don't have any"

22/02/2017

Iveta Grófová • Director
“Viewers need to clearly understand the protagonist’s psychology”

21/02/2017

Stephan Streker • Director
"Zahira is the girl who says no: an Antigone for our times”

16/02/2017

Lucas Belvaux • Director
"Fiction allows you to get up close and personal with your characters"

all interviews

Newsletter

CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Industry
France

Pathé to become the sole owner of Gaumont and Pathé cinemas

Production
Croatia

Bobo Jelčić starts shooting All Alone

Industry
Switzerland

The complete programme for the DOC Outlook International Market at Visions du Réel has been unveiled

yesterday

Bergamo 2017

European authors debate contemporaneity at the Bergamo Film Meeting

Films
Italy

Rosso Istanbul: Ferzan Ozpetek returns to Turkey

Production
Greece

Syllas Tzoumerkas’ new film entering pre-production

yesterday

Production
France/Belgium

Coralie Fargeat shooting Revenge

Production
Denmark

Oscar-nominated Aske Bang ready to shoot his first feature

Production
Poland

Pawel Pawlikowski delves to the heart of the Cold War

Industry
Europe

Less Is More selects 16 projects

two days ago

Industry
Europe

Eurimages to give out a Co-Production Development Award at CPH:FORUM

Industry
France/United States

Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York

two days ago

Production
Spain

Marc Recha leads us into a life of freedom in La vida lliure

Funding
Nordic countries

The Nordisk Film & TV Fond selects seven Nordic titles to boost

Box office
Slovakia

Another record-breaking year for Slovakian cinemas

Production
France

Filming soon set to start on Normandie Nue by Philippe Le Guay

Funding
Sweden

The Swedish Film Institute backs Roy Andersson’s About Endlessness

Berlin 2017
Forum

Loving Pia: Creating a life's romance

three days ago

Industry
UK

Wales offers a Foot in the Door of Gareth Evans’ Apostle

Production
Belgium/France/Romania

Marta Bergman shoots Seule à mon mariage

Awards
Europe

The nominees for the Cartoon Movie Tributes unveiled

Box office
Czech Republic

A great year for Czech cinemas

Production
Denmark/Croatia

Pilou Asbæk to solve the “hypnosis murders” in The Guardian Angel

Box office
Belgium

A serious drop in admissions to Belgian theatres in 2016

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village