Slack Bay (2016)
Marija (2016)
Saint George (2016)
Park (2016)
A Wedding (2016)
Godless (2016)
Sámi Blood (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Saint George (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"I find it key to be present at the shooting at least occasionally"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Ágnes Horváth-Szabó • Producer

- We met up with Ágnes Horváth-Szabó, Emerging Producer 2017 from guest country Hungary, to discuss her work with the production company ELF Pictures

Ágnes Horváth-Szabó • Producer

We met up with Ágnes Horváth-Szabó, Emerging Producer 2017 from guest country Hungary, to discuss her work with the production company ELF Pictures.

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?
One needs to be in love with the project, otherwise it won’t work. The rest? Be proactive, available, adventuresome, but at the same time thoughtful. Have a wide scope of interest. And being insomniac also helps. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?
My strategy is to be close to the director from the research and development stage and to build a partnership. It makes the creative collaboration possible during writing. Later in the production, I find it key to be present at the shooting at least occasionally, so I can be absorbed in the director’s and the DoP’s vision, and the milieu. This way, I can contribute more to the planning and give relevant feedback on the visuals. 

What projects do you have underway?
Our Hungarian company, ELF pictures currently has the following documentaries underway: a coming-of-age drama set in Ukraine which is in post-production (Nine Months War by Laszlo Csuja); a migrant story in reverse, one that pictures a journey from Europe back to Africa is in production (The New Odyssey by Gabriel Babsi, co-producer Paul Miller - Escape Pictures Inc., Niek Koppen - Selfmade Films, Anamaria Antoci - Domestic Film); a bitter-sweet portrait of a Hungarian lottery-winner couple is in post-production (Paying a Visit to Fortuna by Matyas Kalman). We are developing a documentary about the invasion of Czechoslovakia in a multilateral co-production (Occupation 1968, lead producer: Peter Kerekes – Peter Kerekes Film, director of the Hungarian part: Linda Dombrovszky). All the projects were/are developed with the contribution of MEDIA or HBO Europe. I will soon start working on an inside-out-gender documentary that deals with women body builders (Beauty of the Beast by Anna Nemes), and finish two portrait documentaries: one about Peter Nadas, the other one about Laszlo Krasznahorkai Hungarian writers (Natural Backlight by Peter Gerocs; Chasing Our Sentence by Adam Breier).

----------

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

Deadline for applications to the Emerging Producers 2018 edition is 31 March, 2017. Click here.

comments
 

more interviews

07/03/2017

Filipa Reis • Producer
"Treat documentary film as if it were fiction; give it the same importance"

07/03/2017

Adriana Trujillo • Producer
"At the end, documentary is a form of poetry and rhetoric"

06/03/2017

Ron Dyens • Producer
"Just because we have the money to make a film, that doesn’t mean it’s over"

03/03/2017

Jean-Laurent Csinidis • Producer
"I am embodying the limits that reality imposes on the creative process"

02/03/2017

Jasmina Sijerčić • Producer
"I’m involved in the creative process from the beginning till the end"

all interviews

Newsletter

CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Television
Sweden

Gasmamman continues its rise to the top

yesterday

Market
Netherlands/France

Frontières concludes 1st Amsterdam Forum and unveils Film Market programming

Funding
Norway

Munch in Hell among documentary titles funded by the Norwegian Film Institute

Institutions
Italy

The Higher Council for Film is born

Festivals
Italy

A strong female presence at this year’s Bolzano Film Festival Bozen

Festivals
USA/Europe

A fleet of European films sets sail for SXSW

yesterday

Tribeca 2017

Elina Psykou’s Son of Sofia on the Europe-heavy Tribeca schedule

Production
France

Olivier Coussemacq gears up to shoot Nomades

Festivals
Serbia

Requiem for Mrs. J. triumphs at the Serbian awards held at Belgrade FEST

Market
France

55 projects being showcased at Cartoon Movie

Films
Italy

Mare Nostro: The age-old relationship of the community with the sea

Market
Hong Kong

European Film Promotion to support 45 European titles at FILMART

two days ago

Festivals
Italy

Busto Arsizio Film Festival: Points of view on Italian cinema

Industry
Croatia

Projects from Hungary, Serbia and Ireland win at ZagrebDox Pro

Awards
Czech Republic

A Prominent Patient sweeps the Czech Lion Awards

Films
Italy

The Nature of Things: Love, pain and the need for freedom

Awards
Hungary

Strangled emerges triumphant at the Hungarian Film Awards

Awards
Europe/India

The European Documentary Network honours Nilotpal Majumdar

two days ago

Awards
Denmark

Heisterberg had it In the Blood – and won a Bodil for Best Film

Festivals
Croatia

The Dazzling Light of Sunset and Depth Two triumph at ZagrebDox

Festivals
Norway

“Nobody puts Baby in a corner” at Norway’s Kosmorama festival

03 March 2017

Awards
Italy

The winners of the 2017 documentary Nastri d’Argento Awards revealed

Sofia 2017
Industry

Sofia Meetings announces projects in selection

Lecce 2017

Agnieszka Holland and Nuri Bilge Ceylan take centre stage at Lecce

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village