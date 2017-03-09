Slack Bay (2016)
Focus: Park (2016)
"I always try to get involved in the creative process from the initial idea"

David Bohun • Producer

- We met up with David Bohun, Emerging Producer 2017 from guest country Austria, to discuss his work with the production company Mischief Films

David Bohun • Producer

We met up with David Bohun, Emerging Producer 2017 from guest country Austria, to discuss his work with the production company Mischief Films.

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?
Flexibility (in all terms: economically, temporally, technically), passion, persistence, commitment, respectfulness.

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?
From the very beginning to the very end: I always try to get involved from the initial idea, being present to the entire development-process (reading treatments, working together closely on the applications with the author/director), watching rough material during the shooting and every existing cut in the editing process until the stage employing different distribution strategies. I always want to be there, giving feedback and offering my input into the creative process.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

What projects do you have underway?
Brother Jakob, Are you Sleeping? by Stefan Bohun is a personal documentary about 4 brothers dealing with the suicide of their fifth brother. The director and the producer are two of the brothers. Status Quo: in post-production. Completion: Spring 2017.

Iron Route, by Sebastian Brameshuber is a documentary with fictional elements about Nigerian car-exporters in the Austrian backcountry. Status Quo: Financing completed. Completion: Spring 2018.

Queens, by Stefan Bohun is a tragicomedy about a family trying to implement perfect democracy. When the first cracks on the beautiful surface appear, anarchy breaks out. Status Quo: Financing. Completion: Beginning of 2018.

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

Deadline for applications to the Emerging Producers 2018 edition is 31 March, 2017. Click here.

09/03/2017

Carles Pastor • Producer
"I spend around four years on average working on a documentary film"

08/03/2017

Ágnes Horváth-Szabó • Producer
"I find it key to be present at the shooting at least occasionally"

07/03/2017

Bruno Dumont • Director
"Real arthouse film is a kind of film that brings you face to face with the other"

07/03/2017

Filipa Reis • Producer
"Treat documentary film as if it were fiction; give it the same importance"

07/03/2017

Adriana Trujillo • Producer
"At the end, documentary is a form of poetry and rhetoric"

