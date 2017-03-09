David Bohun • Producer

09/03/2017 - We met up with David Bohun, Emerging Producer 2017 from guest country Austria, to discuss his work with the production company Mischief Films

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?

Flexibility (in all terms: economically, temporally, technically), passion, persistence, commitment, respectfulness.

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?

From the very beginning to the very end: I always try to get involved from the initial idea, being present to the entire development-process (reading treatments, working together closely on the applications with the author/director), watching rough material during the shooting and every existing cut in the editing process until the stage employing different distribution strategies. I always want to be there, giving feedback and offering my input into the creative process.

What projects do you have underway?

Brother Jakob, Are you Sleeping? by Stefan Bohun is a personal documentary about 4 brothers dealing with the suicide of their fifth brother. The director and the producer are two of the brothers. Status Quo: in post-production. Completion: Spring 2017.

Iron Route, by Sebastian Brameshuber is a documentary with fictional elements about Nigerian car-exporters in the Austrian backcountry. Status Quo: Financing completed. Completion: Spring 2018.

Queens, by Stefan Bohun is a tragicomedy about a family trying to implement perfect democracy. When the first cracks on the beautiful surface appear, anarchy breaks out. Status Quo: Financing. Completion: Beginning of 2018.

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

