Bianca Oana • Producer

We met up with Bianca Oana, Emerging Producer 2017 from Romania, to discuss his work with the production company Monogram Films.

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?

Cultured. Watching films, not only documentaries, and reading books is essential. Being up-to-date with what is happening in the world. Being tenacious and empathic. And most of all – curious.

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?

I have a background as a screenwriter, so to me the development process is very important in a film, especially with documentaries, where the written proposal has a lot to do with events that have not happened yet. I work very closely with directors in writing the dossiers, and we are constantly engaged in long talks about where the story is going and how the characters are developing. I believe that this has a great impact on the budget and cash flow planning, and it helps the producer to get a comprehensive picture.

What projects do you have under way?

I am working with a few filmmakers at the moment, each in their own stage of production. Adina Pintilie is doing a mix of reality and fiction on the unexpected ways in which we can experience intimacy in her feature-length debut, Touch Me Not, currently in post-production. Alexander Nanau is in production with his newest project, with the working title, C, a complex and compelling creative observational documentary about the social and political realities of the Romanian society after the tragic fire in club Colectiv in 2015, and Denisa Morariu and Adi Robe are entering post-production with their documentary on gymnast Andreea Răducan, who at age 16 was stripped of her all-around gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics under trying circumstances, entitled The Other Side of the Medal. All these three films are planned to be released in 2018. My company, Monogram Film, is also developing debut feature film, The Earth Inside Her, by Greek-Albanian filmmaker Neritan Zinxhiria where I have contributed with creative input to the script, having Jacob Moe as the producer.

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

