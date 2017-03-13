Park (2016)
Focus: Zoology (2016)
"I never impose my will on the director"

Jan Macola • Producer

- We met up with Jan Macola, Emerging Producer 2017 from Czech Republic, to discuss his work with the production company Mimesis Films

Jan Macola • Producer

We met up with Jan Macola, Emerging Producer 2017 from Czech Republic, to discuss his work with the production company Mimesis Films.

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?
The most important is a sense of orientation. A documentary producer needs to understand what subjects are relevant to him or her, to the society and to the public.

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?
It depends on the project’s specific needs. Obviously, the more you and your director share the vision of a film you are about to make, the less you need to be visible during the production process. So a careful selection and definition of the subject are crucial, together with the limits of the production, and I get always deeply involved. Then I am always present and I try to discuss where the film goes. I feel like a partner to the director and I never impose my will.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

What projects do you have under way?
We are currently shooting Heaven in China. Tomáš Etzler, the director, has spent 10 years in the country as a journalist, during which he discovered an orphanage run by catholic nuns. It is a big story of how good will can change things even in an extremely difficult environment.

----------

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

Deadline for applications to the Emerging Producers 2018 edition is 31 March, 2017. Click here.

