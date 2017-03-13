Jan Macola • Producer

13/03/2017 - We met up with Jan Macola, Emerging Producer 2017 from Czech Republic, to discuss his work with the production company Mimesis Films

What qualities should a documentary producer have these days?

The most important is a sense of orientation. A documentary producer needs to understand what subjects are relevant to him or her, to the society and to the public.

To what extent do you, as a producer, get involved in the creative process?

It depends on the project’s specific needs. Obviously, the more you and your director share the vision of a film you are about to make, the less you need to be visible during the production process. So a careful selection and definition of the subject are crucial, together with the limits of the production, and I get always deeply involved. Then I am always present and I try to discuss where the film goes. I feel like a partner to the director and I never impose my will.

What projects do you have under way?

We are currently shooting Heaven in China. Tomáš Etzler, the director, has spent 10 years in the country as a journalist, during which he discovered an orphanage run by catholic nuns. It is a big story of how good will can change things even in an extremely difficult environment.

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. The programme is organised and curated by the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival.

