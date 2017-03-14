Like Crazy (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Raw (2016)
Zoology (2016)
Glory (2016)
There is a Light (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Raw (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"I'm not crazy about filming, and nor is it the most interesting thing in the world to me"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Lucrecia Martel • Director

by 

- Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel talked to us about her new film, Zama, and about how it fits in with the rest of her body of work and her idea of cinema

Lucrecia Martel • Director
(© Doha Film Institute)

Following the acclaimed La ciénaga, The Holy Child and The Headless Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], the superb Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel is preparing her comeback with Zama [+see also:
trailer
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile], an adaptation of the Antonio Di Benedetto novel written in 1956, about Don Diego de Zama, a Spanish official stationed in Asunción, Paraguay, in the 17th century, as he awaits a transfer to Buenos Aires. Now that the film is ready, Martel hopes to premiere it at one of this year’s international festivals. The director answered some of our questions at Qumra, an event organised by the Doha Film Institute.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Why did you decide to make an adaptation of Zama?
Lucrecia Martel: One of the common denominators in countries with rather underdeveloped economies, like Argentina, is that it’s really difficult to get ambitious projects off the ground, such as, for instance, period films, which require a reconstruction, because that’s very expensive. It’s problematic because it means that we can’t delve very deep into our past to tell stories about it. I was extremely interested in making a representation of the past that wouldn’t tie in with the way history is depicted in America. This particular novel is a special case because it unfolds in the past but features a very modern conflict, and at the same time, it’s devoid of any great concern for history.

At first glance, it would seem that the movie marks a change in register for you, as your previous works were on a smaller, more intimate scale.
Yes, it is different if you look at it like that, but it’s not such a huge change. The movies are alike in the way I film them. I still take an interest in certain cultural problems present in South America, like not having decent film or photo archives, for instance, or not having public libraries that are well looked after. Everything involving the preservation of the past seems to be a luxury from other countries. I think Berkeley University has more books than the national libraries of Argentina, Chile and Brazil combined. It’s a privilege to be able to make a film with a budget big enough to let you delve into the past, performing a juggling act and playing lots of it by ear. It doesn’t happen very often in Latin American cinema.

Was it a challenge to get the film off the ground?
You really realise that it’s been hard to get the funding together for a film when there are a lot of producers involved in it. We went to ask for money all over the place, and each person gave us a small amount; nobody came along saying they would give us the total amount we wanted – that only happens with mainstream movies or those with commercial potential. I think the credits last longer than the film itself (laughs). Personally, I’m not crazy about filming, and nor is it the most interesting thing in the world to me; I don’t want to shoot something every year – I’ve never felt that way. But when I decide on something I want to make, given that I already know how hard it is to find funding, I choose things that will keep me interested for many years, so as to hang on in there during the whole process.

You’ve worked with Pedro Almodóvar and his production company for the third time. How did you forge such a strong partnership?
It’s all very respectful. At El Deseo, they back the film without trying to change anything, but they’re just attentive to see how they can help without meddling in the artistic side of things. I think it’s like that because it’s a production outfit run by a director, who knows it’s no use trying to interfere.

The shoot was very challenging…
It was difficult, but it was a lot of fun as well. We had to shoot with animals and put up with various difficulties (such as water, mud, rain, cold and heat)… That lasted two months. And the actors involved were incredible because they had to endure all of these things. It’s a film that takes place on the border, and I needed a mixed group of people – that’s why there’s such a ragtag bunch of actors, with Americans, Spaniards and so on.

You are taking part in Qumra for the first time, which is dedicated to paving the way for up-and-coming filmmakers. Now you are a renowned director, but you had to start somewhere. Which obstacles did you have to overcome when you were starting out?
I always feel very much like a beginner because as I only film every few years, it’s almost like starting all over again. I always feel very close to directors who are just starting out. As a matter of fact, one of the biggest difficulties I’ve always faced is getting my films funded, but another one, which I think is harder to overcome and is more important, is finding my own language. All I do when I teach a class is try to help that to happen. I don’t attempt to pass on a kind of narrative template, but instead provide tools that will allow the person to find a language of their own. And this is something I do because I would have liked it to have happened to me.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

14/03/2017

Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon • Directors
"We’re opposed to darkness and pessimism"

13/03/2017

Sonja Heinen • Managing director, European Film Promotion
“Wherever we are present, we should leave our footprints”

13/03/2017

Marc Vandeweyer • General director, Cartoon
What if we were to give a certification to European animation?

13/03/2017

Jan Macola • Producer
"I never impose my will on the director"

13/03/2017

Eero Talvistu • Producer
"What matters is to have a functioning team"

all interviews

Newsletter

Doc Spring
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Festivals
Luxembourg

The Luxembourg City Film Festival honours Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope

Festivals
Poland/Italy

New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw

Festivals
Germany/Mexico

Germany is guest of honour at Guadalajara

Production
France/Belgium/Canada

Charlotte: A life in colour by Bibo Bergeron

Festivals
France

"L'Europe autour de l'Europe" boasts another fine showcase

Industry
Czech Republic

18 documentary projects in development and production presented at the East European Forum

today

Funding
Cyprus

The Cinema Advisory Committee of Cyprus supports 23 projects

Funding
Europe

Eurimages supports 24 co-productions

Festivals
Norway

In Between and Sámi Blood win at Trondheim’s Kosmorama

Production
Germany

Keira Knightley takes a trip to post-war Germany in The Aftermath

yesterday

Festivals
Greece

Cineuropa and Festival Scope partner up to present 19 documentaries from Thessaloniki

Sofia 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution in Sofia: dialing A for Audience

yesterday

Festivals
Italy

Sguardi Altrove, to overcome gender inequality

Festivals
Greece

Dream Empire tops the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival’s awards list

Production
France

David Roux gearing up for L’Ordre des médecins

Box office
Denmark

Danish films strike back after a weak 2016

Punto de Vista 2017

Punto de Vista crowns The Host

Awards
Europe

My Life as a Zucchini wins big at the Cartoon Movie Tributes

yesterday

Industry
Czech Republic

East Doc Platform’s Doc Tank presents five upcoming transmedia projects

10 March 2017

Industry
Greece

Thessaloniki’s Doc Market hands out its Docs in Progress awards

Films
Italy

Questione di Karma, the strange duo of Fabio De Luigi and Elio Germano

Awards
Norway

A king and a pyromaniac shared the honours at Norway’s Canon Awards

Awards
Europe

EFA Young Audience Award nominees have been unveiled

Television
Italy

Saverio Costanzo adapts Elena Ferrante for TV

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village