Nocturama (2016)
Uncertain Glory (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Raw (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
Zoology (2016)
Glory (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Zoology (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

Just Film Festival, a link between China and Europe

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Ma Heliang, Yang Fengwei • Founders, Just Film Festival

by 

- Cineuropa met up with Ma Heliang and Yang Fengwei, two of the founders of the Just Film Festival, the first genre festival in China, which is open to European movies

Ma Heliang, Yang Fengwei • Founders, Just Film Festival

Cineuropa met up with Ma Heliang and Yang Fengwei, two of the founders of the Just Film Festival, the first genre festival in China, which is open to European movies.

Cineuropa: What is the main motivation for you organising the festival?
Ma Heliang, Yang Fengwei: The main motivation is that there’s not a genre film festival like this in China - not like there is in Europe or North America. We have been inspired by many European film festivals, like Sitges, Brussels and Trieste. There are no platforms to encourage young Chinese talents to show their films. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Due to the increasing demand for genre films, the audience is getting larger and larger. The movie The Monkey King (Cheang Pou-soi, 2014) is just one example of the success that genre films can have in China and, more broadly speaking, in Asia.

How will you select the films?
The selection of films will be international. We wish to create a bridge between China and Europe in terms of genre films. This is why the promotion of our festival in Europe is so important. We will select fantasy, sci-fi, horror and any other genre imaginable. We don’t know how many films we will receive, and that is why we need to go step by step. After the first trials, we will see how many national and international films we select.

When is the festival expected to be held?
The first iteration is supposed to be held in September, in Beijing. Another part of the festival, which is very important, is the Fantasy Lab to facilitate the incubation of film projects.

Do you have a fund to finance genre-film projects?
No, we do not have a fund, but we will create a platform to support projects, with script doctoring and consulting during the development phases.

Besides the film festival, what other type of activities are you introducing?
CFCC is a company that promotes co-productions between China and Europe, headed up by the government. We will try to bridge the gap between our two continents and pull together on both European and Chinese fantasy productions, by pooling our resources - not only on certain projects, but fantasy film in general. 

The film festival could be a place to present European productions, of course, because one of the objectives of the gathering is to bring foreign productions to China and to promote co-productions between these two major players.

Are you cooperating with any other European festivals?
We have met with representatives of several European genre-film festivals (Brussels, Lund, Bucheon in South Korea, Fantasia and so on). We are extending our network around the world. We hope that the Just Film Festival will become a meeting point between Asian, European and American festivals.

comments
 

more interviews

16/03/2017

Teona Strugar Mitevska • Director
“Filmmaking is a mathematical exercise that results in a profound truth”

15/03/2017

Bérengère Dastarac • Founder, Nowave VoD platform

14/03/2017

Lucrecia Martel • Director
"I'm not crazy about filming, and nor is it the most interesting thing in the world to me"

14/03/2017

Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon • Directors
"We’re opposed to darkness and pessimism"

13/03/2017

Sonja Heinen • Managing director, European Film Promotion
“Wherever we are present, we should leave our footprints”

all interviews

Newsletter

CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Production
France

Sunbeat in the final stages of post-production

Institutions
Europe

Canada joins Eurimages

Production
France/Canada/Belgium

The Prince’s Journey: Not another monkey’s tale

yesterday

Box office
Portugal

Marco Martins’ Saint George enjoys a promising opening in Portugal

Production
Italy/USA

Luca Guadagnino sets to work on Suspiria, an Amazon co-production

Industry
Czech Republic

Provincial Town of E the big winner at the East Doc Platform 2017 awards

yesterday

Funding
Italy

The Alto Adige Film Commission supports Donato Carrisi’s directorial debut

Industry
Malta/India

Malta focuses on the Indian market

Funding
Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Culture publishes conditions for its grants

Production
USA/Nordic countries

Part four of the Millennium series set to be ready for release next autumn

Production
France

Cécilia Rouaud films Big Bang

Production
Ireland

The Wolfwalkers: Into the Irish wild

yesterday

Funding
Nordic countries

Sonja and Young Astrid get Nordisk Film & TV Fond backing

two days ago

Production
Italy

Ambra Angiolini, Pietro Sermonti and Sergio Rubini on the set of Terapia di coppia per amanti

Festivals
Luxembourg

The Luxembourg City Film Festival honours Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope

Festivals
Poland/Italy

New Italian Cinema event in Warsaw

Festivals
Germany/Mexico

Germany is guest of honour at Guadalajara

Production
France/Belgium/Canada

Charlotte: A life in colour by Bibo Bergeron

two days ago

Punto de Vista 2017

The Second Night: An ode to a mother

Festivals
France

"L'Europe autour de l'Europe" boasts another fine showcase

Industry
Czech Republic

18 documentary projects in development and production presented at the East European Forum

Funding
Cyprus

The Cinema Advisory Committee of Cyprus supports 23 projects

Funding
Europe

Eurimages supports 24 co-productions

Festivals
Norway

In Between and Sámi Blood win at Trondheim’s Kosmorama

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Doc Spring