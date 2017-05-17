Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Son of Sofia (2017)
Holding Hands (2017)
The Divine Order by Petra Volpe
Uncertain Glory (2017)
Saint George (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Uncertain Glory (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"A sense of humility in front of the big screen"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Jury • Cannes Film Festival 2017

by 

- CANNES 2017: The chair of the competition jury, Pedro Almodóvar, and his fellow jury members spoke to the press about how they see their role and especially about the Netflix question

Jury • Cannes Film Festival 2017
(l-r) Maren Ade, Park Chan-wook, Gabriel Yared, Paolo Sorrentino, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing and Agnès Jaoui (© E. Piermont/FDC)

While the media buzz on the Croisette for this afternoon's press conference with the competition jury of the 70th Cannes Film Festival was usual, the content of the event was quite different from the traditional. Even though jury chair Pedro Almodóvar and jury members Maren Ade, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing, Agnès Jaoui, Paolo Sorrentino, Park Chan-wook, Will Smith and Gabriel Yared spoke to some extent about how they view their roles, it was the subject of Netflix that absolutely dominated their exchanges. To refresh your memory: the inclusion of two films financed by the US platform in the competition (Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories) was a source of major controversy in France, before leading to a recent amendment of the festival rules for next year (films competing for a place in the competition must, from now on, have a distributor guaranteeing cinema release in France).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

How do you envisage your role as chair of the jury?
Pedro Almodóvar: I have attended the Cannes Film Festival since 1982 and I came for the first time as an audience member. I have always seen it as a party and a celebration of arthouse cinema, a genre in which I feel at ease - both as a filmmaker and as a simple spectator. Today, with this eclectic jury, I would like to experience the same emotions as the audiences of Viridiana, La Dolce Vita or Apocalypse Now, of films that have won the Palme d'Or, and have given us the opportunity to all experience the same miracle. The most important thing now are the films. This jury is composed of very different individuals, and so our perspective will be based on diversity on a number of levels, independently, however, of the gender - male or female - of the filmmakers.

What is your take on the debate about Netflix, which has financed two of the films in the running for the Palme d'Or?
PA: Being available in 190 countries is all well and good, but in cinemas and on the big screen! Digital platforms are a new way of accessing films, which is enriching and positive. But it is not about these new forms replacing the existing ones, and they must in no way change audience habits. The only solution is for this platform we are talking about to accept the rules that have been adopted and respected by other platforms, especially the rules on financing and taxation. I cannot imagine the Palme d'Or being awarded to a film that could not be watched on the big screen. This does not mean that I am against new technologies. But young people have no idea about the hypnotic capacity that I have always had to fight. Because when you see a film for the first time, the size of the screen plays a big role. And you feel a sense of humility in front of the big screen.

It must be noted that US actor Will Smith (omnipresent during the press conference, while Maren Ade and Paolo Sorrentino, among others, remained silent) intervened in this debate by highlighting that his children go to the cinema and watch films on Netflix as well, which allows them to be exposed to different kinds of films. France's Agnès Jaoui also expressed her opinion on the issue: "The world is changing and you cannot dig your heels in against technology; but these platforms have to fulfil their rights and duties, especially their fiscal obligations." She nonetheless also suggested that France should reflect on its current distribution windows.

(Translated from French)

comments
 

more interviews

18/05/2017

Ditte Milsted • Producer
"No day is like the day before, and you are making FILM!"

18/05/2017

Julius Ponten • Producer
“We should develop an attitude to conquer the world”

18/05/2017

Katarína Krnáčová • Producer
“If the co-production is necessary, you need to pursue it”

18/05/2017

Pavla Janoušková Kubečková • Producer
“Collaborating with international partners broadens your horizons”

17/05/2017

Arnaud Desplechin • Director
"Characters must reinvent themselves"

all interviews

Newsletter

Lazio Cannes
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Walk This Way

Walk This Way launches its third season with The New Adventures of Aladdin

Cannes 2017
Market

The NEXT Pavilion flings open its doors at Cannes

Transilvania 2017
Industry

Eleven feature projects to be presented at Transilvania Pitch Stop

Cannes 2017
Market/Finland/Sweden

The Yellow Affair takes two new Nordic thrillers to Cannes

Production
France

Mia Hansen-Løve sets sail for Bergman Island

Cannes 2017
Critics’ Week

Sicilian Ghost Story: A sophisticated and visionary dark tale

today

Cannes 2017
Competition

Loveless: The hammer and the anvil

Production
France/Germany/Italy/Denmark

A new, international Hamlet is in the works

Production
UK/US

Mike Leigh to commence Peterloo

Cannes 2017
Market/Poland

New Europe Film Sales offers fresh films at Cannes

Cannes 2017
Market/Denmark

TrustNordisk promotes 11 films at the Cannes Film Market

yesterday

Cannes 2017
Market/Italy

True Colours backs Lucky, and RAI Com Holding Hands

yesterday

Television
Italy/United States/Spain

The New Pope: Paolo Sorrentino’s new pope

Cannes 2017
Market/France

Announcements by Memento, MK2, Charades, StudioCanal and SND

Cannes 2017
Market/Spain

Filmax International touts the new Jaume Balagueró film at Cannes

Cannes 2017
Market/Slovakia/Czech Republic

Film Europe nets several Cannes main competition titles

Cannes 2017
Market/UK

Bankside Films storms the Croisette with a raft of high-profile projects

Cannes 2017
Funding/France

The CNC strongly positioned in the Cannes showcase

yesterday

Cannes 2017
Industry

Gender equality in film under the spotlight at Cannes

Films
Iran

The Home: A superbly cinematic chamber piece

Cannes 2017
Opening/Out of Competition

Ismael’s Ghosts: The reasonable and the insane

Industry
Netherlands

Official 2016 Dutch film industry data unveiled

Production
Bulgaria

Ilian Djevelekov in post-production with his second feature, Omnipresent

two days ago

Cannes 2017
Industry

The European Film Forum goes to Cannes

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Cannes NEXT