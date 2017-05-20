Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Son of Sofia (2017)
Holding Hands (2017)
The Divine Order by Petra Volpe
Uncertain Glory (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Holding Hands (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"Scorsese was my spiritual guide for my film about Gypsies"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Jonas Carpignano • Director

by 

- CANNES 2017: The Italian-American director has presented A Ciambra in the Directors’ Fortnight, a film that depicts the Roma community in Gioia Tauro, Calabria

Jonas Carpignano • Director
(© Directors' Fortnight)

The audience of the Directors’ Fortnight at the 70th Cannes Film Festival gave a very warm welcome to A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile], the second feature by Italian-American director Jonas Carpignano, who grew up in New York. The film tells the story of the non-migratory Roma community that lives in Gioia Tauro, Calabria, through the eyes of a young boy, Pio Amato. Carpignano’s feature debut, Mediterranea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile], which was about African immigrants in Calabria, was presented in the Critics’ Week, where it received the Best Directorial Debut Award 2015 from the National Board of Review.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: How did the film come about? After your last movie focused on Africans, did you want to bring the Roma community to people’s attention?
Jonas Carpignano: I’ve been living in Gioia Tauro for seven years. The idea wasn’t to give a generic portrayal of the Roma community. My starting point is always a character, and this time I wanted to tell the story of Pio, whom I met four years ago. I was doing the casting and came across this boy of less than 12 wearing this black leather jacket, who asked me for a cigarette. Straight away, I was struck by his attitude, which was so different from the others.

And did you meet the whole community?
That began with a car that they stole from us while we were shooting a short film seven years ago. When they steal something from you in Gioia Tauro, you approach the Gypsies; I went to them and I fell in love with their energy. I started to hang out in Ciambra over a span of five years, thinking about the film I wanted to make. I became close to the Amato family and I began to adapt the screenplay that I already had in mind, enriching it with elements from their real life.

While shooting did you stick to a rigid script, or was there room for improvisation?
My way of working is always to write the screenplay while living my life; I hear certain lines, I write them and then I insert them into the script. For this film, as I had done for Mediterranea, I chose non-professional actors for the leads, who belonged to the world I was portraying. It might seem like it was all improvised, but there was a proper screenplay that we stuck to.

In a realistic way, the movie confirms a few stereotypes...
But I don’t think I’ve bad-mouthed the Roma community, whom I love with all my heart and consider as family. The important thing is to show the human side, looking beyond the stereotypes. I try to avoid being a “do-gooder” at all costs; the challenge I set myself, and which I also set for the viewer, was to show what they really are, and love them in spite of everything, making people realise that they are people just like us, even if they steal.

Martin Scorsese wanted to board the project as executive producer. How did that go?
It was very exciting. Scorsese was a kind of spiritual guide! He loved a photo book on Ciambra that I made, and he asked to read the screenplay for the movie. But he didn’t interfere with it. He then saw a version of the edit, and gave us some advice on the cuts and the sound. It was really important to take his comments on board. His presence definitely had some kind of influence on the end result.

(Translated from Italian)

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

20/05/2017

Léa Mysius • Director
"I wanted to cross-breed genres"

18/05/2017

Jovana Nikolić • Producer
“The new generation of documentary filmmakers in Serbia has talent and desire”

18/05/2017

Maria Blicharska • Producer
“Sometimes it’s better to wait”

18/05/2017

Anton Máni Svansson • Producer
"We have some kind of small-island belief that we can achieve whatever we set our minds to"

18/05/2017

Ditte Milsted • Producer
"No day is like the day before, and you are making FILM!"

all interviews

Newsletter

Producers on the Move
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Cannes 2017
Critics’ Week

Petit Paysan : "You want to have all my cows killed?"

Cannes 2017
Special screening

The Venerable W.: The Buddhist face of terror

Cannes 2017
Out of competition

Faces, Places: Two pairs of eyes take a wander

Cannes 2017
Un Certain Regard

Beauty and the Dogs: "I’ve been through hell and back tonight"

Cannes 2017
Market

NEXT explores the necessity of innovation for independent cinemas

yesterday

Cineuropa Shorts

Unifrance offers five free short films to celebrate Cannes' 70th anniversary

yesterday

Cannes 2017
Market/France

The sales start stacking up on the Croisette

Production
Romania/Germany/Canada/Sweden

Ioana Uricaru to start shooting Lemonade in Montreal

Cannes 2017
Critics’ Week

Ava: Getting out of the black circle

Cannes 2017
ACID

Before Summer Ends: A road movie with an indie touch

Cannes 2017
Industry

Europe and China get together at Cannes

Cannes 2017
Un Certain Regard

Western: A place and a face

yesterday

Cannes 2017
Directors’ Fortnight

Lover for a Day: Blurred clarity

Cannes 2017
Directors’ Fortnight

Bright Sunshine In: An exquisite badinage on the torments of desire

Cannes 2017
Un Certain Regard

Barbara: The singer, the actor and the director

Cannes 2017
Industry

CNC events at the 70th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2017
Competition

Jupiter’s Moon: The young prince

two days ago

Walk This Way

Walk This Way launches its third season with The New Adventures of Aladdin

two days ago

Cannes 2017
Market

The NEXT Pavilion flings open its doors at Cannes

Transilvania 2017
Industry

Eleven feature projects to be presented at Transilvania Pitch Stop

Cannes 2017
Market/Finland/Sweden

The Yellow Affair takes two new Nordic thrillers to Cannes

Production
France

Mia Hansen-Løve sets sail for Bergman Island

Cannes 2017
Critics’ Week

Sicilian Ghost Story: A sophisticated and visionary dark tale

Cannes 2017
Competition

Loveless: The hammer and the anvil

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Lazio Cannes