Makala (2017)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
You Were Never Really Here (2017)
In the Fade (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“The main reason for making this film was to spark a debate in Bulgaria”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Stephan Komandarev • Director

by 

- CANNES 2017: We chatted to Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev about his third feature, Directions, shown in this year’s Un Certain Regard competition

Stephan Komandarev • Director

Almost a decade after his first feature, The World Is Big and Salvation Lurks Around the Corner [+see also:
trailer
film profile], was shown at dozens of festivals all around the globe, Stephan Komandarev premiered his social drama Directions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Stephan Komandarev
film profile] at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Here is what the screenwriter-director has to say about this film, which explores Bulgaria’s difficult social issues.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Directions presents a wide array of issues that Bulgaria is facing now; do you expect it to spark a public debate?
Stephan Komandarev: This was the main reason for making the film – to spark a debate in Bulgaria about the current situation. The first step to try to change something in a positive way is to paint a realistic picture of today’s Bulgaria. And this is not the picture that we can see in the media. We will organise a strong campaign for the release of the film in order to make it as visible as possible. After this, the movie will be broadcasted by our co-producer, the Bulgarian National Television.

You shot every episode in a single take. Why this decision, and which scene proved the most difficult to shoot? How many takes did you have to do before you were satisfied?
We made the decision to shoot every episode in a single take in order to build an atmosphere of realism and authenticity. But there was a long process of rehearsals. Before principal photography started, the entire film was shot once with a small camera and with all the actors on the set. As a kind of preparation, this was extremely helpful. We edited this initial footage and ended up with a 110-minute cut before starting the main shoot. One of the biggest difficulties was that the actors were playing taxi drivers and had to play their parts while driving in real traffic on the streets of Sofia. The first episode was hard mainly because of the daytime traffic – we needed ten takes. The episode on the bridge was also problematic: it is 18 minutes long, shot by three DoPs, with the camera first in the car, then on the bridge, then on a crane in front of the bridge, and finally back in the car. Here we also shot ten takes. From the actors’ point of view, the most difficult was the final one, shot in three takes.

In the director’s notes, you say that at least some of the film’s episodes are based on real-life experiences. As a screenwriter-director, do you thrive on a connection with reality? Or do you prefer fiction?
Some of the film's episodes were inspired by real events. And for me, it was important to maintain this feeling of reality, especially for this film. Of course, during the development of the script, we changed many things in order to build stronger stories. We did this mainly during our work on the script at the Mediterranean Film Institute workshops.

When do you want to release the film in Bulgaria, and how do you plan to promote it?
We are planning the release for the end of the year or the beginning of next. The selection in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and the positive reactions to the movie have already created a buzz for the film. And we have also been invited to many important festivals over the coming months, which will boost the national release for sure. Plus, the campaign will also benefit from the fact that our film stars many of the most popular Bulgarian actors. 

You already have a new feature in development. Can you say what it is about?
During our preparation and location scouting for Directions, I travelled 12,000 kilometres across Sofia by night. We discovered that there were three types of cars that you can come across on the streets of Sofia: taxi cabs, police patrol cars and ambulances. At the moment, we are working on stories set in the police patrol cars.

See also

comments
 

see also

 

more interviews

27/05/2017

Lynne Ramsay • Director
“I wanted to approach the kind of story you find in genre cinema in a different way”

26/05/2017

Fatih Akin • Director
“As a producer, I protect myself as a director”

25/05/2017

Annarita Zambrano • Director
“A generation held hostage by violence”

25/05/2017

Emmanuel Gras • Director
"The enormous effort these people make to live "

25/05/2017

Roberto De Paolis • Director
“Losing my virginity”

all interviews

Newsletter

FestivalScope Semaine de la Critique
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Cannes 2017
Market

Roma Lazio Film Commission presents Location360 at Cannes

Box office
Finland

Three Finnish films on top of the 2016 box-office charts

Production
Norway

Before Betrayed, Marius Holst had secretly been shooting Congo

Legislation
Europe

Agreement on a 30% European quota for on-demand services

Cannes 2017
Industry

How French animation could shine on the international scene

Legislation
Romania

The rejection of the new cinema law upsets hundreds of Romanian filmmakers

today

Funding
France

The advance on receipts smiles upon Dharamsala

Cannes 2017
Industry/Awards

The Cinéfondation Residence awards its 2017 projects

two days ago

Cannes 2017
Awards

The Palme d'Or goes to The Square

Cannes 2017
Industry

The GFC and CNC sign a new convention for French-Greek co-productions

Cannes 2017
Industry

Rolling out abroad: the main concern of film schools

Cannes 2017
Directors’ Fortnight

I Am Not a Witch: The ordeal of a young African girl set against the tone of satire

three days ago

Cannes 2017
Un Certain Regard/Awards

Un Certain Regard crowns A Man of Integrity

Cannes 2017
Un Certain Regard

Directions: A country in need of a new, functioning heart

Cannes 2017
Awards

Cannes’ FIPRESCI Prize goes to BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Cannes 2017
Awards

The Golden Eye goes to Faces, Places at Cannes

Cannes 2017
Cinéma de la plage

Djam: Freedom as a woman

Television
Denmark

DR begins filming new series Liberty

three days ago

Production
Luxembourg

Yilmaz Arslan’s The Tales of a Thousand and One Lives currently filming in Luxembourg

Institutions
Portugal

New heads appointed at Portugal’s ICA

Cannes 2017
Competition

You Were Never Really Here: The shattered mirrors of angels

Cannes 2017
Awards

The award winners of the Cinéfondation unveiled

Cannes 2017
Distribution

VoD cannot replace DVD, according to industry professionals at Cannes

26 May 2017

Cannes 2017
Directors’ Fortnight/Awards

The Directors’ Fortnight Europa Cinemas Label goes to A Ciambra

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

ELO Film School