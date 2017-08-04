May God Save Us (2016)
Winter Brothers (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
Damned Summer (2017)
Charleston (2017)
Freedom (2017)
A Skin So Soft (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Damned Summer (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"If I steer clear of interviews, informative content and statistics, what's left? Bodies"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Denis Côté • Director

by 

- LOCARNO 2017: Cineuropa met up with Denis Côté, the director of A Skin So Soft, a feature brimming with elegance and humanity that has just been presented in Locarno's International Competition

Denis Côté • Director
(© Locarno Festival/Massimo Pedrazzini)

At the Locarno Film Festival, Cineuropa chatted to Canadian director Denis Côté, who talked to us about his latest film, the surprising and aesthetically powerful A Skin So Soft [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Denis Côté
film profile], which he is presenting in the International Competition. Côté is a "regular" at Locarno: this year, he is back for the fourth time, following Drifting States (Golden Leopard in the Video Competition in 2005), All That She Wants (Best Director Award in 2008) and Curling (another Best Director Award plus a Leopard for Best Actor in 2010). A Skin So Soft talks about the fragility of human bodies, be they worshipped, glorified or bruised.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Why did you decide to film the world of bodybuilding?
Denis Côté: For a long time, I had wanted to make a documentary about one of the protagonists, Benoit, but he didn’t really want to lift the lid on everything in his private life. So then the project just stayed inside my head. I have a number of health problems, and observing these men in their pursuit of perfection seemed to be a way of striking up a conversation with my own ailing body, in a very real way. I became interested in them again, looking at all the awe-inspiring photos they posted on their Facebook profiles. I interviewed several of them, then I finalised the cast.

Your film is very powerful but extremely human at the same time, going far beyond the clichés linked to bodybuilding. How did you manage to "protect" your characters, without falling into the trap of voyeurism?
First of all, I watched the classic Pumping Iron, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and I told myself that we had seen all there was to see about bodybuilding. Then there are those countless TV reports and other highly conventional documentaries revolving around diets, drugs and all those hours of training. I thought the ‘subject’ had been filmed quite enough using a head-on approach. I decided to skirt around the edges, even if it meant occasionally drifting towards the extreme fringes. Besides the fitness centres, we see ordinary guys with families, some less glamorous moments, and private and intimate scenes that the other films on the ‘subject’ do not concern themselves with. The idea of impressionism has caught on, and it was the fragility of these giants that really guided my perspective. But the lads still didn’t understand what I was looking for. They wanted to glisten and explode onto the screen to a thundering soundtrack, but all I was asking them to do was the washing-up. In the end, they were happy to show us another face. They thought it was ‘different’. I filmed people with passions, not their feats and achievements. You can really feel the tender and human angle, because it’s a film about human beings with passions, rather than a movie about bodybuilding.

In A Skin So Soft, the dialogue is scarce, and there is a complete lack of music and voice-overs. In contrast, “human” sounds are very prominent, almost magnified. What was the thinking behind this?
That comes down to the need to film what we see less of in the other films centring on this world. If I steer clear of interviews, informative content and statistics, what’s left? Bodies – bodies suffering, bodies that are satisfied, at rest or in a state of quasi-euphoria. I hunted down the slightest physical expression but also the slightest hint of anxiety. They are always on show, always performing, and they are very much aware of their image. Sometimes it’s the camera bothering them, at others it’s the sheer emotion of achieving their goals. I had no screenplay to work with, so I sought out these tell-tale signs of vulnerability.

The bodies that you depict are supremely perfect, statuesque but simultaneously very sensual. Were you aiming to upend the established roles surrounding relationships of seduction by shattering the stereotypes linked to the insensitive, chauvinistic muscle man?
Right from my first few visits to the fitness centres, or whenever I saw a competition, I noticed that there was absolutely no sex appeal, nor any so-called ‘normal’ games of seduction. It’s a world that is sexualised very little, even though everyone is constantly half-naked. It’s all about pure performance. The men and women never look at one another in a lustful way. They check each other out, but only from a performance point of view, with perhaps a smattering of jealousy. They examine one another from head to toe, all the while silently giving marks out of ten. It’s a far cry from sexualising the relationships, and that took me by surprise. To the casual observer, it therefore becomes quite astonishing to see all of this homoerotic electricity go utterly unnoticed among the bodybuilding enthusiasts. The most awe-inspiring bodybuilders are not extremely macho. They don’t talk about sex; they don’t hit on people. That may seem strange, but in the end, it’s logical. There’s nothing but them and the struggle with themselves.

(Translated from French)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

11/08/2017

Dominik Locher • Director
“Understanding a film through its actions and not its dialogue”

09/08/2017

Ana Urushadze • Director
”A free woman is considered dangerous and scary”

09/08/2017

Hlynur Pálmason • Director
”I must have 100% control in order to be creative”

07/08/2017

Andrei Creţulescu • Director
“I wanted to show the Bucharest that no longer exists”

04/08/2017

Pedro Cabeleira • Director
“For me, constructing a film is similar to composing music”

all interviews

Newsletter

Locarno Report
Sarajevo Report
DPC
 

latest news

previousnext

three days ago

Locarno 2017
Filmmakers of the Present

Easy: The road back to life is littered with bottles of strong Ukrainian spirits

Festivals
Cyprus

The 12th edition of Lemesos International Documentary Festival draws to a close

Awards
Europe

Eurimages’ Audentia Award goes to Milla

Locarno 2017
Competition

The Asteroids, a coming-of-age story about extinction

Sarajevo 2017

Audiences' delight in Sarajevo's Kinoscope and In Focus programmes

10 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Iceman: A European “Revenant”

10 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Industry

Connect to Reality: what lies ahead for the future of Swiss cinema?

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

San Sebastián's VI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum presents 16 projects

Locarno 2017
Competition

Good Luck, the collective ritual of cinema

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo extends its CineLink Talks

Locarno 2017
Competition

Mrs. Fang, a desperate yet sublime poem

09 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Industry

Portugal wins Locarno’s First Look

09 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Competition

9 Fingers, a delirious punk requiem

Locarno 2017
Competition

Duty: A father and sons’ reunion and journey through Nazareth

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Three Peaks, a high-altitude power struggle

Locarno 2017
Filmmakers of the Present

3/4: A sincere and touching family study

Locarno 2017
Filmmakers of the Present

Those Who Are Fine, a journey into the daily life of a dehumanised society

08 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Chien, when humanity turns into violent subjugation

08 August 2017

Festivals
Montenegro

Glory triumphs at the Montenegro Film Festival

Locarno 2017
Competition

Goliath, the challenge of becoming a father

Locarno 2017
Panorama Suisse

The Paris Opera becomes a metaphor for our society

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

What Happened to Monday?: Lisbeth Salander times seven

Locarno 2017
Competition

Charleston: Love and sorrow go hand-in-hand

Locarno 2017
Competition

Good Manners, an existentialist genre film

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss