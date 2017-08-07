May God Save Us (2016)
Winter Brothers (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
Damned Summer (2017)
Charleston (2017)
Freedom (2017)
A Skin So Soft (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Freedom (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“I wanted to show the Bucharest that no longer exists”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Andrei Creţulescu • Director

by 

- LOCARNO 2017: Cineuropa chatted with Andrei Creţulescu, whose stylish feature debut, Charleston, is shown as part of Locarno’s International Competition

Andrei Creţulescu • Director
(© Locarno Festival/Sailas Vanetti)

With his feature debut, Charleston [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrei Creţulescu
film profile], Andrei Creţulescu offers a departure from the usual bleak Romanian cinema. We asked him about the the current needs of the Romanian film industry and the challenges of making his first feature-length film, which brings new elements to the so-called Romanian New Wave. The film is having its world premiere in the International Competition of the 70th Locarno Film Festival.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: After making several shorts, what was the most challenging aspect of writing and directing your first two-hour long feature-length film?
Andrei Creţulescu: In a way, the answer is encompassed by the question itself... The development stage takes longer and involves at the very least the writing of a synopsis, if not a full treatment, which helps you to find the right rhythm for the story and to give your ideas about the plot and the characters as a whole some structure. But once you know everything there is to know about your story, and once you can actually visualise the whole film in front of your eyes, the rest is easy. It’s just a matter of writing it all down. And the directing part is my favourite part.

You spent four years making the film. Does the finished Charleston still resemble the idea you had in mind when you first started developing it?
This takes me back to my previous answer - yes, the Charleston that people will see in cinemas is the Charleston I had in mind before actually writing the script. Of course, some things inherently changed along the way, but the story and the characters have remained the same. They look the same and they talk in the same way that they did back in 2013, when I finished the script. And, luckily I have managed to cast the actors I was hoping to cast. The only casting call we had was for the protagonist’s black cat. But even the cat that we ended up choosing turned out to be exactly like the character cat that I wrote.

Bucharest looks very different in Charleston than in other Romanian films. Did you plan to show an appealing, neat, welcoming city from the very beginning, instead of the bleak capital we usually see in Romanian films?
 I wouldn’t call it appealing or neat, though I guess it is, in a way. In my mind, I like to call it classy, intellectual and bohemian. I wanted to show the Bucharest that no longer exists, minus some small exceptions. My characters don’t really belong in the Bucharest of today, so the story takes place exclusively in the old neighbourhoods of the city: in turn-of-the-century houses, public gardens, chic pubs, etc. The Bucharest that I grew up in and love is in bad shape, which pains me a lot. That’s why I chose to add a related sub-plot to the main story.

There is an ongoing and very animated debate in Romania about a new film law. As a first-time director of a feature-length film, what is, in your opinion, the most urgent issue that updated legislation should take care of in the Romanian film landscape?
Cinemas. Multiplexes are great, don’t get me wrong, but I miss going to see a film in a traditional, old-fashioned cinema. I want my film to be seen by as many people as possible.

Are you developing a new feature? Can you tell us what it’s about?
I have two feature projects on the go, both in the development stage and both extremely violent. I’ll say that, by comparison, my “bloody” shorts Kowalski and Ramona will look like fairytales.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

11/08/2017

Dominik Locher • Director
“Understanding a film through its actions and not its dialogue”

09/08/2017

Ana Urushadze • Director
”A free woman is considered dangerous and scary”

09/08/2017

Hlynur Pálmason • Director
”I must have 100% control in order to be creative”

04/08/2017

Denis Côté • Director
"If I steer clear of interviews, informative content and statistics, what's left? Bodies"

04/08/2017

Pedro Cabeleira • Director
“For me, constructing a film is similar to composing music”

all interviews

Newsletter

Locarno Report
Sarajevo Report
DPC
 

latest news

previousnext

three days ago

Locarno 2017
Filmmakers of the Present

Easy: The road back to life is littered with bottles of strong Ukrainian spirits

Festivals
Cyprus

The 12th edition of Lemesos International Documentary Festival draws to a close

Awards
Europe

Eurimages’ Audentia Award goes to Milla

Locarno 2017
Competition

The Asteroids, a coming-of-age story about extinction

Sarajevo 2017

Audiences' delight in Sarajevo's Kinoscope and In Focus programmes

10 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Iceman: A European “Revenant”

10 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Industry

Connect to Reality: what lies ahead for the future of Swiss cinema?

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

San Sebastián's VI Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum presents 16 projects

Locarno 2017
Competition

Good Luck, the collective ritual of cinema

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo extends its CineLink Talks

Locarno 2017
Competition

Mrs. Fang, a desperate yet sublime poem

09 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Industry

Portugal wins Locarno’s First Look

09 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Competition

9 Fingers, a delirious punk requiem

Locarno 2017
Competition

Duty: A father and sons’ reunion and journey through Nazareth

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Three Peaks, a high-altitude power struggle

Locarno 2017
Filmmakers of the Present

3/4: A sincere and touching family study

Locarno 2017
Filmmakers of the Present

Those Who Are Fine, a journey into the daily life of a dehumanised society

08 August 2017

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Chien, when humanity turns into violent subjugation

08 August 2017

Festivals
Montenegro

Glory triumphs at the Montenegro Film Festival

Locarno 2017
Competition

Goliath, the challenge of becoming a father

Locarno 2017
Panorama Suisse

The Paris Opera becomes a metaphor for our society

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

What Happened to Monday?: Lisbeth Salander times seven

Locarno 2017
Competition

Charleston: Love and sorrow go hand-in-hand

Locarno 2017
Competition

Good Manners, an existentialist genre film

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss