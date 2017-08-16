The Square (2017)
The Erlprince (2016)
Grain (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Gentle Creature (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"Turning Doctor Jekyll into a woman and a teacher in a deprived city suburb"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Serge Bozon • Director

by 

- LOCARNO 2017: An interview with the French actor and director, Serge Bozon, to discuss the 5th film he has directed, Mrs. Hyde, in competition in Locarno and starring Isabelle Huppert

Serge Bozon • Director
(© Locarno Festival / Samuel Golay)

Cineuropa met the actor and director Serge Bozon at the Locarno Festival to discuss the fifth film he has directed, Mrs. Hyde [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Serge Bozon
film profile], where Stevenson’s hero is a female physics teacher at a technical college, who’s a bit awkward, a bit uptight, and completely out of touch with reality despite the subject she teaches, played brilliantly by an exquisite Isabelle Huppert. The film comes out in France in March 2018. It has been sold to a number of other countries, notably Portugal, Spain, Russia and Japan. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Is your film a very liberal adaptation of Stevenson’s novel, The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde?
Serge Bozon: I transposed the story to the modern-day outskirts of Paris, where the main character is a woman and an unpopular teacher in a vocational college. The film starts out as a social comedy and gradually transforms into a tragedy. My hope is that, by the end, the audience will feel like crying. So we go from comedy in the first section, to the supernatural in the second, and after this the mood becomes increasingly sombre… despairing even.

And by setting the film in a college, the perfect source of inspiration for a whole host of characters, you have yet again succeeded in creating characters who are hilarious, but who also have their vulnerabilities.
Alongside the character of Mrs. Jekyll, played by Isabelle Huppert, Romain Duris and I wanted to portray a head teacher who was comical, first and foremost. But at the end of the film, even he begins to reveal his doubts and anxieties, notably over the way in which he carries out his work. The husband, played by José Garcia, is a kind, gentle man. But he doesn’t work, he’s a house husband. It’s all very well him being sensitive and highly protective of his wife, but he’s still incapable of understanding the challenges that are part and parcel of his wife’s role as a teacher. 

How was the writing process broken down in terms of the plot, the exquisite dialogue…?
It was my co-screenwriter Axelle Ropert (who has written all of my films and who I joined at the writing table only very recently for my previous film, Tip Top [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Serge Bozon
festival scope
film profile]) who had the idea of adapting and transposing Stevenson’s book in this way, and of creating this particular story. I wrote certain sections and spent some time on the dialogue, but in terms of plot development, she did the lion’s share of the work.

The film moves at a furious pace, especially at the beginning. The first real break from this, coincides with the geometry lesson that Mrs. Jekyll gives to the young Malik.  Why was it important for you to take your time with this scene?
When we’re making films about school and the difficulty of explaining complicated ideas to students, like the laws of physics – as this is the subject that Isabelle Huppert’s character teaches – I think it’s good to try, at least once in the course of the film, to solve and to fully explain a scientific problem in its entirely.  So that was what I tried to do, otherwise I would have felt like I was betraying my subject. That’s how I came to include this long pedagogical scene on a geometry problem. It’s a very simple problem concerning a straight line and two dots (it’s what we teach to 13 year old students in France), you don’t need to be an expert in maths to understand how it’s solved. You don’t even need to know how to count. Logical reasoning is all that is needed. This is the message that Mrs. Jekyll tries to convey: all her students know how to write and speak; what they don’t know is how to put forward arguments, perform demonstrations, or successfully insert “therefore”, or any other logical link, between two sentences. What our teacher tries to explain in this scene is deductive reasoning: what is deductive reasoning? What is a real demonstration?

(Translated from French by Michelle Mathery)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

17/08/2017

F.J. Ossang • Director
"We are unable to escape from our own time; it's a fatality that controls us"

16/08/2017

Emmanuel Cuénod • Director, Geneva International Film Festival, Connect to Reality
"We wanted the industry to talk openly, with clarity and with passion"

16/08/2017

Germano Maccioni • Director
”Impermanence helps us to live in a more conscious and lively way”

14/08/2017

Ilian Metev • Director
“My decision to move in a more fictional direction was primarily a moral one”

11/08/2017

Dominik Locher • Director
“Understanding a film through its actions and not its dialogue”

all interviews

Newsletter

Sarajevo Report
Locarno Report
Midpoint TV
 

latest news

previousnext

yesterday

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo's Regional Forum: Collaboration is the future of production

Funding
Greece

The Greek Film Centre announces new funding pre-approvals

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

Guidance Through the Black Hole: A story of nostalgia, art and redemption

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Films in Progress 32 to present six projects in San Sebastián

Industry
France

Nine promising European projects at Ateliers d'Angers

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things: A good man finds himself in bad circumstances

two days ago

Toronto 2017

Toronto to welcome more European titles

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo's True Stories Market: investigating a non-forgotten past

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Avant Premiere Lab at Sarajevo: revitalising cinema

European Film Awards 2017

Fifteen documentaries selected for the European Film Awards

Awards
Belgium

Fien Troch's Home leads the nominations at Ensors 2017

Production
Italy

The filming of Ivan Silvestrini's Arrivano i prof draws to a close

two days ago

New Horizons 2017

Western wins two awards at the New Horizons Film Festival

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Srbenka sweeps Docu Rough Cut Boutique

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

Planet Petrila: Fighting for the cultural heritage of Romania’s oldest mine

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

Hostages: A breathtaking blend of thriller and social commentary

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

Directions: A country in need of a new, functioning heart

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Scary Mother

two days ago

Sarajevo 2017
Out of Competition

FILM FOCUS: Men Don't Cry

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

City of the Sun: Human spirit persisting in a deserted, post-industrial town

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

Ultra: In the minds and bodies of ultramarathon runners

Locarno 2017
Piazza Grande

Gotthard - One Life, One Soul, when music becomes an all-consuming passion

Production
France/Belgium

Marie-Sophie Chambon gears up for 100 kilos d'étoiles

14 August 2017

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

Daybreak: Between the ethical and the existential

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss