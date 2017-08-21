A Gentle Creature (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
Scary Mother (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
The Erlprince (2016)
Grain (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“The visual style resonates with our distorted collective memory of events”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Gürcan Keltek • Director

by 

- LOCARNO 2017: We talked to Turkish filmmaker Gürcan Keltek about Meteors, the difficulties of political filmmaking, and his artistic and visual inspiration

Gürcan Keltek • Director
(© Locarno Festival / Marco Abram)

We sat down with Turkish director Gürcan Keltek – whose feature debut, Meteors [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Gürcan Keltek
film profile], took part in the Filmmakers of the Present competition of the 70th Locarno Film Festival, winning the Swatch Art Peace Hotel Award – to talk about the difficulties of political filmmaking, plus his artistic and visual inspiration.

Cineuropa: Is Meteors a purely political film, and how difficult was it to create?
Gürcan Keltek: It’s always difficult, especially when everyone has a different take on what has happened and you must reconsider everything while the events are still unfolding. Meteors was a reaction to what was going on, and there was a certain urgency to it, something that helped me to finish it. As a filmmaker, my intention is to go beyond current political situations. There were places I wanted to explore, where I don’t belong and which I want to observe differently. So it’s true that the film has political dimensions, but it starts to build itself up from something very personal, and then it becomes something else. I was originally fascinated by the history, the region, the people and the beautiful creatures in it, and Meteors is about them. The most difficult thing was to keep all of these elements intact while everything was fundamentally shifting or literally disappearing.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Why did you divide the storyline into chapters?
The fragmented structure of the separate narratives led me to divide the story into numbered chapters. I edited a series of sequences with my editor, Fazilet Onat, and we tried to make them speak to one another. There were geographical time jumps and different events happening simultaneously, so they were necessary for the narrative, which was sometimes intentionally sloppy. I like chapters; I pay attention when they appear on screen. I was doing some research on old pagan texts and anonymous Kurdish folk songs while making the film, so all I was seeing was chapters. 

How did you manage to preserve the found footage?
I collected found material from many sources: from Russian news channels that captured the meteorites to independent reporters and CCTV footage. The most important footage came from Güliz Sağlam, a great filmmaker from Istanbul. What she shot for the Women’s Initiative for Peace in the south-east of Turkey was amazing, and we also used other recordings from them. When we felt that there was a gap to fill, we also went to the spot itself to do our own shooting. Apart from our handful of scenes, we preserved and edited everything else at once. 

Is this an experimental film or a documentary?
Initially, I was joking that Meteors would be a documentary with psychedelic undertones, but now it looks more like a fiction to me, as there is written dialogue and a rough timeline or script. Even if everything shown is real, the idea of natural or supernatural forces intervening while some huge political turmoil is going on is completely fictional. There are no limits in documentary filmmaking, and when you try to describe them, it just expands. There were some images that still haunt me, so I never thought of particular criteria. I believe that experimental fiction and documentary co-exist. 

Why did you use grainy, monochromatic cinematography?
I shot the opening scene at Mount Nemrut in grainy black and white many years ago; I used celluloid, and I really like the texture, which paired well with the low-quality videos with high-resolution grains. This is also directly linked to the elements of the film. At that time, there was such scarce information and limited news coverage on south-eastern cities. I believe the visual style resonates with our distorted collective memory, like one of those anonymous, web-streamed videos from the region, with glitches, monologues and the like. I was fascinated by those images. What happened back then is a faded memory now, and Meteors is my re-imagining of how we remember everything.

What was your experience of co-producing Meteors?
It started off as a self-financed film, and for a long time, I was alone with very few people. We won a work-in-progress award at Meetings on the Bridge at the International Istanbul Film Festival, which was a great help. Afterwards, with 29P Films and Marc Van Goethem, we managed to wrap the post-production. Then, two brilliant filmmaker friends of mine, Burak Çevik and Arda Çiltepe, joined me as producers, and we literally finished everything together – with a very tiny budget, of course. There is no conventional way to finance a film like this in Turkey right now.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

21/08/2017

Emanuel Pârvu • Director
“There are many shades of the Romanian grey”

17/08/2017

F J Ossang • Director
"We are unable to escape from our own time; it's a fatality that controls us"

16/08/2017

Serge Bozon • Director
"Turning Doctor Jekyll into a woman and a teacher in a deprived city suburb"

16/08/2017

Emmanuel Cuénod • Director, Geneva International Film Festival, Connect to Reality
"We wanted the industry to talk openly, with clarity and with passion"

16/08/2017

Germano Maccioni • Director
”Impermanence helps us to live in a more conscious and lively way”

all interviews

Newsletter

Sarajevo Report
Locarno Report
Midpoint TV/Feature
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Distribution
Greece/Serbia

Greece and Serbia sign agreement to develop audience culture

Sarajevo 2017
Industry/television

“Med-noir” series The Midnight Shift wins at MIDPOINT TV Launch in Sarajevo

Oscars 2018
Bosnia and Herzegovina

Men Don't Cry goes to the Oscars for Bosnia

Production
France

Filming has commenced on Romain Laguna’s Les Reptiles

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Son of Sofia

Sarajevo 2017
Industry/television

CineLink Drama: Training the crosshairs on the future of original Balkan series

three days ago

Festivals
Norway

Europa Distribution goes to Haugesund

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Damjan Kozole’s Half-Sister wins the Eurimages Award at CineLink

Festivals
Norway

TV series and books are newcomers at Haugesund’s Norwegian International Film Festival

Sarajevo 2017
Awards

Scary Mother wins the Heart of Sarajevo

San Sebastián 2017

Björn Runge's The Wife is set to wrap up proceedings at San Sebastián

Production
Italy/France

The Taviani brothers are raring to go with Rainbow - A Private Affair

three days ago

Festivals
France

The Valois d'Or 2017 through the viewfinder at Angoulême

17 August 2017

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo's Regional Forum: Collaboration is the future of production

Funding
Greece

The Greek Film Centre announces new funding pre-approvals

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

Guidance Through the Black Hole: A story of nostalgia, art and redemption

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Films in Progress 32 to present six projects in San Sebastián

Industry
France

Nine promising European projects at Ateliers d'Angers

17 August 2017

Sarajevo 2017
Competition

Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things: A good man finds himself in bad circumstances

16 August 2017

Toronto 2017

Toronto to welcome more European titles

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Sarajevo's True Stories Market: investigating a non-forgotten past

Sarajevo 2017
Industry

Avant Premiere Lab at Sarajevo: revitalising cinema

European Film Awards 2017

Fifteen documentaries selected for the European Film Awards

Awards
Belgium

Fien Troch's Home leads the nominations at Ensors 2017

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss