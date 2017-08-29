The Square (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Felicity (2017)
Verónica (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Ciambra (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"A platform like this has to stay in tune with the constant evolution of our industry"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Pascal Diot • Head, Venice Production Bridge

by 

- On the cusp of the Venice Film Festival, we sat down with Pascal Diot, head of the Venice Production Bridge, to talk about the concept of the industry event and the changes to this year's edition

Pascal Diot • Head, Venice Production Bridge
(© Birgit Heidsiek)

The Venice Production Bridge (VPB) is attracting a growing number of financiers and broadcasters, including streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon. While various VR experts will present their projects at the Venice Gap-Financing Market (VGFM), financing models and release strategies for VR films will be an issue for discussion at the China-Europe Virtual Reality Technology Summit Forum. Pascal Diot, head of the Venice Production Bridge, explains the concept of the industry event and the changes to this year’s edition.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: What is the approach taken by the Venice Production Bridge, and how does it reflect the changing film and media market?
Pascal Diot: The Venice Production Bridge is firmly focused on all aspects of the production of films, but also of TV and web series and VR projects. That’s why the VPB is offering the possibility to acquire book adaptation rights from 19 international publishers, to complete financing through the Venice Gap-Financing Market and to show works in progress with Final Cut in Venice. Our strong VR section in the VGFM (comprising 17 VR projects, including the Biennale College Cinema VR) as well as the five European TV series show that the boundaries between different media are getting thinner and thinner, and that a platform like the VPB has to stay in tune with the constant evolution of our industry.

Is there a change in terms of the industry participants who are attending the Venice Production Bridge? In which area do you see the biggest demand right now?
Thanks to the VGFM, we are welcoming more and more financiers and broadcasters, including streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, plus VR experts and companies. The financing of projects is, of course, the number-one concern of producers, and we have received a record number of projects (270) for the VGFM but also works in progress (more than 60) for Final Cut in Venice. The VR section really is the topic of tomorrow, as we can see through our VPB section, through the special VR Island we have created, through the VR films in competition at the festival, and through the European Film Forum organised with Creative Europe and the European Commission, which offers several panels and meetings on virtual reality.

How many bridges have been built by the Venice Gap-Financing Market over the past few years? Are any of the films being shown at the Venice Film Festival?
We are proud to say that each year, we have at least one film at Berlin, at Cannes, at Venice and at Toronto (just to name the most important film festivals) that has come from the VGFM. But I could also add Final Cut in Venice to this, with Felicity [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alain Gomis
film profile], which was in competition at Berlin, plus some other titles at Dubai and Sundance. At this year’s edition, we will have one film in competition, Hannah [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Andrea Pallaoro, which was a VGFM project in 2015. 

Some projects from last year’s VGFM will be presented in the new Venice VR competition. This year, almost half of the projects are in VR formats. Do these market developments give the festival a boost?
I think so, and that’s why Alberto Barbera has created this new section of the festival with a dedicated jury. We are always in a win-win situation: a festival needs a market, and vice versa. 

Is the industry developing special financing models and release strategies for VR films?
This is indeed one of the major issues related to this new medium, and that’s why we are organising, in addition to the initiatives I have spoken about, special meetings and panels on those subjects between professionals and countries. For instance, together with ANICA, we have organised a China-Europe Virtual Reality Technology Summit Forum on 2 September. 

The Final Cut in Venice workshop programme presents six projects from Africa and the Middle East that are competing for 12 awards worth €70,000. Is there a growing demand for world cinema?
I think so, because several countries in the region are developing new incentive programmes that will bring more projects onto the market. Even if I am not optimistic about growth in the distribution of those films in theatres, I am convinced that the streaming platforms could, and should, be the ideal media for those films.

With the pitching possibilities at the Book Adaptation Rights Market, production at the Biennale College as well as the financing opportunities at the VGFM and Final Cut in Venice, the VPB covers the entire production chain, while the development of the industry is an issue at the European Film Forum. How do you envisage the future development of the VPB?
I think we have to keep and develop the three pillars we have (VGFM, Final Cut in Venice and the Book Adaptation Rights Market) as well as keeping up with the development of VR and – why not? – having a dedicated market for this new medium here in Venice. I also think that the growing importance of visual and special effects, together with post-production, could also be an avenue of development for the VPB.
 

more interviews

28/08/2017

Philipp Leinemann • Director
“I want to entertain my audience as much as I want to challenge it”

25/08/2017

Damjan Kozole • Director
"Even half is more than nothing"

24/08/2017

Michael Lehmann • CEO, Studio Hamburg Produktion
Green production has to become the new normal

24/08/2017

Lydia Dean Pilcher • Producer
The green queen

24/08/2017

Helene Hegemann • Director
“I keep changing my professional field”

all interviews

Newsletter

Europa Creativa 2017_2
Midpoint TV/Feature
DPC
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Production
Romania

The Moromete Family 2 to start production in September

yesterday

Festivals
Croatia

Blink wins the 15th Liburnia Film Festival

Sales
France

The Insult spearheads Indie Sales’ slate

Production
France

Michel Blanc shooting Voyez comme on danse

Oscars 2018
Belgium

Michaël Roskam’s Racer and the Jailbird put forward for the Oscars

Sarajevo 2017
Documentary Competition

Kinders: How music brings out the best in children

25 August 2017

Oscars 2018
Sweden

After its Palme d’Or, The Square is put forward by Sweden for the Oscar

San Sebastián 2017

New Directors and Zabaltegi-Tabakalera top off their selections

Sales
France

Alpha Violet puts its foot on the accelerator

Sales
France

Bac Films has two contenders for the Golden Lion

Festivals
Norway

Thelma wins over Norwegian critics in Haugesund

Market
Norway

Jesper Ganslandt’s Jimmie wins the Eurimages Lab Project Award in Haugesund

25 August 2017

Oscars 2018
Germany

In the Fade is the German submission for the Oscars

24 August 2017

Awards
Norway

The King's Choice - Norway's number one in the cinemas - scoops most of the Amandas

Production
Italy/France

Mario Martone filming Capri - Batterie

Production
Belgium/Netherlands

Lukas Dhont shooting his feature debut, Girl

Sales
France

Five Venice world premieres for Celluloid Dreams

Industry
Europe

The European VR ecosystem expands during the first half of 2017

24 August 2017

Production
Germany/France

Caravan starts rolling in Morocco

23 August 2017

Films
Spain

Verónica: Land of nightmares

Production
Romania

Radu Dragomir’s Mo in post-production

Production
Italy

Emmanuelle Devos plays the lead in Paolo Franchi's Dove non ho mai abitato

Production
Italy

Filming commences on Anche senza di te

Sales
France

Shellac branches out into international sales

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss