Lost in Paris (2016)
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
Zama (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
Insyriated (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Under the Tree (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“Sometimes you shouldn’t do what you’re told”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Katharina Wyss • Director

by 

- VENICE 2017: Debuting director Katharina Wyss, whose Sarah Plays a Werewolf has been shown in the International Critics’ Week, explains why she was afraid of understanding her protagonist

Katharina Wyss • Director
(© L Kurtz/International Critics' Week)

In Sarah Plays a Werewolf [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Katharina Wyss
film profile], Katharina Wyss’ feature debut, screening in Venice’s International Critics’ Week, timid teenager Sarah (Loane Balthasar) discovers theatre. While her outrageous ideas initially provoke some controversy, for a while it seems like she can finally find a way to fit in. But from some things you simply cannot escape – at least not for long. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Watching Sarah constantly shoot herself in the foot is extremely hard. But your film also reminds us of that time in our life when we just can’t seem to do anything right.
Katharina Wyss: I just wanted to be honest. I didn’t really care whether she was likeable or not. Sarah can be nasty and narcissistic, and it wasn’t easy to “write” her. At first, I was working on the script by myself, but I realised that I was looking from the outside. I needed to follow her into this experience, which proved extremely difficult – I just couldn’t connect with her. But then I started to work with some teenagers, and I met a boy who seemed to know a lot about Sarah’s inner life. He was the one who made her come alive – as well as the actress, Loane Balthasar, of course, because Sarah and I have a complicated relationship [laughs].

It was her first role, wasn’t it?
It was – Loane is very independent in the way she works. I told her it was her story, and only later did I realise that she had taken it quite seriously. She was afraid of destroying the film. She started to write Sarah’s diaries, imagining what this girl went through. I just pointed her in a certain direction, but I guess she knew her performance would drive the whole thing. 

Sarah’s fascination with martyrs and other tragic figures is not that strange, really. Even Anne of Green Gables pretended to die while playing Tennyson’s Elaine.
I liked the idea that these young women are fascinated by something dark and scary, and they want to act out violent scenes on stage. And they are so serious about it! There was this book by Elisabeth Bronfen called Over Her Dead Body, filled with images of dead women. All these martyrs and saints were, at least in my opinion, courageous and strong. So when they died, for some it was a relief.

Why did you decide to talk about abuse in the film? To explain why Sarah is the way she is?
It came rather late in the process. It’s tricky because I didn’t want people to say: “Oh, she was abused, so that’s why she is behaving like this.” But I really believe that in most cases this is precisely what happens.I find it interesting how people see it in the film, or how they don’t see it, because some just prefer to ignore it. Sarah can’t go into the world like the others and experience things that others consider as normal. She carries it with her at all times. She sees it and she knows it, but it’s ambivalent enough for her not to ask for help. A lot of people, especially older men, go around saying: “It’s not really about the abuse. She is the problem.” I also spoke to teenage girls who told me that although Sarah’s father is not exactly sympathetic, he actually wants to help her. 

That’s a scary reaction.
When I was making this film, I realised that teenagers actually respect adults, which allows them to do anything, so it’s important to protest and say: “I am not going to do this.” When I was growing up, some things would happen and you wouldn’t even know how to name them. It took us years to finally be able to do that. Some women came up to me after the screenings and we didn’t really talk about abuse, but I could feel that the film had triggered something in them.

For Sarah, acting becomes that trigger.
She is proud that she can do something well. Sarah is a good student – she does what she is told to do. But there is this moment when she feels attacked and becomes almost feral. She is reacting like an animal. Some teenage girls told me it was their favourite scene because they could finally see her fight. I think sometimes you shouldn’t do what you are told – it’s healthy.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

06/09/2017

Samuel Maoz • Director
“The foxtrot is the dance of a man with his fate”

06/09/2017

Robert Guédiguian • Director
“My films reflect where I am”

05/09/2017

Sebastiano Riso • Director
"With Una famiglia I created monsters"

05/09/2017

Bertrand Mandico • Director
“I hate boundaries, but I like smugglers”

05/09/2017

Tzahi Grad • Director
“We have to start talking”

all interviews

Newsletter

Venice Report
CED_Hamburg_series
WBI Venice
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Oscars 2018
Greece

Amerika Square to represent Greece at the Oscars

yesterday

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Night I Swam: A little boy and a great journey

Venice 2017
International Critics’ Week

Wild Boys: Gender-bending surrealism

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

Where Shadows Fall: A Swiss genocide

Venice 2017
Competition

Una famiglia: A family always has secrets

Venice 2017
Out of competition

My Generation: The good ol’ days

yesterday

Oscars 2018
Finland

Tom of Finland aims to impress at the Oscars

Oscars 2018
Serbia/Croatia

Serbia and Croatia send Requiem for Mrs. J. and Quit Staring at My Plate to the Oscars

Sales
Denmark

You Disappear leads TrustNordisk’s Toronto line-up of 11 new features

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Cousin: Love thy neighbour

two days ago

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Victoria & Abdul: The rage of the British Raj

Venice 2017
Cinema in the Garden

Above the Law: The story of a perfect perpetrator

two days ago

Sales
France

The Man with the Magic Box in the line-up of Reel Suspects

European Film Awards 2017

EFA People's Choice Award opens vote

Venice 2017
Competition

Escaping life with The Leisure Seeker

Venice 2017
International Critics’ Week

The Gulf: There’s something rotten in the state of Turkey

three days ago

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

Looking for Oum Kulthum: Being a female artist in the Middle East

Venice 2017
Competition

The House by the Sea: Accepting past regrets

three days ago

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

Reinventing Marvin: A bad start before luck changes

Venice 2017
Orrizonti

EXCLUSIVE: Venice's Orizzonti entry The Night I Swam unveils trailer and poster

Venice 2017
International Critics’ Week

Sarah Plays a Werewolf: What it feels like for a girl

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

Oblivion Verses: Remembrance of things past

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Ark of Disperata: Rebirth is possible

Venice 2017
Competition

Foxtrot: Square dances in round holes

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss