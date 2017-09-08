Insyriated (2017)
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
The House by the Sea (2017)
Zama (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Leisure Seeker (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"I make action films for the soul"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Michael Roskam • Director

by 

- VENICE 2017: In conversation with Michaël Roskam, who was at the international premiere at Venice of Racer and the Jailbird, Belgium’s entry to the Oscars

Michael Roskam • Director
(© Rudy Lamboray)

Michaël Roskam has taken the international film scene by storm since his first feature film Bullhead [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bart Van Langendonck
interview: Michaël R. Roskam
film profile], a sucker punch about a Flemish farmer who is (literally) neck deep in hormone trafficking. Unveiled at Berlin, the film did the rounds of festivals, and finally landed in Hollywood, representing Belgium in the final five vying for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. Roskam then began his American adventure with The Drop, before returning to Belgium for his third feature film Racer and the Jailbird [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Michael Roskam
film profile], where he, once again, joins forces with Matthias Schoenaerts. Premiering internationally at the Venice Film Festival, the film will be Belgium’s entry to the Oscars.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Within your repertoire of gangster films, Racer and the Jailbird is, above all else, a film about love?
Michaël Roskam: Yes, my film is essentially a tragic love story. It is a film about desire and absolute love. It is a bit of a far-fetched creation from my end, a variation of a timeless tale – the clash between Eros and Thanatos.

I also wanted to tell a story inspired by a chapter in the criminal history of Belgium. I drew a lot of inspiration from the famous Belgian gangsters of the 1990s like Patrick Haemers, Murat Kaplan, Basri Bajrami, Philippe Lacroix… And I was especially inspired by their love stories, which also received major media coverage at the time. The women were very present in these stories, more or less willingly. Gino, alias Gigi, the main character played by Matthias Schoenaerts, is a sort of distillation of all gangsters. In Bullhead, I was inspired by the hormone mafia. Here, my inspiration came from the world of flamboyant bank robbers. I have taken elements from them and have recreated an archetype, a charming, handsome dangerous gangster, who is still not a psychopath. Bibi, Bénédicte, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos, is a race car driver. She loves racing, and the two are madly in love. 

Are these two characters in search of an adrenaline rush?
Without a doubt. And this quest for adrenaline is also at the heart of my love for cinema, created by suspense and tension. Sometimes I say that I make actions films for the soul. I love car racing. I am a real petrol head, a car addict. I liked having a female character that defies clichés. She is charming, beautiful AND a driver, immersed in a world that runs on testosterone. Therefore, Bibi is also a symbol of innocence, a moral compass in the film; she has strong morals. This is also reflected in the racing world, a closed, legal circuit. Gigi is not on the legal circuit, he rushes straight ahead, straight into moral or ethical obstacles.

Are you, once again, exploring the beast in human beings?
The beast has a very important place in my stories. Here, the dog is very present, like a metaphor for Gino’s personality, for his savage animal side. He is looking for love, not only to love back, but also for submission, to be tamed. This is one of the questions asked by the film. Love is not only desire, it is also about voluntarily being put on a leash, because it gives structure to life, a certainty that is necessary. It is a paradox: On one hand you feel trapped, and at the same time, you like this idea, as long as you know that the door is open. You often find dogs lying with their behinds in the room and their heads at the edge of the door. This is what dogs symbolise for me.

How do you feel about being selected for Venice?
For me, being in Venice is a gift. Venice is the city of love, and what better location than this city for my film?

(Translated from French)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

08/09/2017

Matan Yair • Director
“Asher gave me the inspiration”

08/09/2017

Joachim Trier • Director
“We wanted to make something really fantastic”

07/09/2017

Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen • Director
"The music is the binding thread of the film"

07/09/2017

Teddy Lussi-Modeste • Director
"The enemy had to be as close as possible to the hero"

07/09/2017

David Batty • Director
“I wanted people to experience the sixties”

all interviews

Newsletter

28 Times Cinema
CED_Hamburg_series
WBI Venice
 

latest news

previousnext

today

San Sebastián 2017
Juries

John Malkovich to chair the San Sebastián jury

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Racer and the Jailbird, Belgium noir

Venice 2017
Competition

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno: Dreaming on your own

Oscars 2018
Estonia

Estonia selects November for the Oscars

Venice 2017
Competition

Angels Wear White: Female trouble

Toronto 2017
Opening

Borg/McEnroe: Enhancing the legend

yesterday

Venice 2017
Industry

Exploring the potential of VR for the audiovisual industry at Venice

Awards
Europe

The FIPRESCI Grand Prix 2017 goes to The Other Side of Hope

Oscars 2018
Spain

Summer 1993 attempts to win over Hollywood, too

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Testament: In search of the absolute truth

Oscars 2018
Romania

Adrian Sitaru’s The Fixer is the Romanian Oscar candidate

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

Equilibrium: Beyond fear

yesterday

Venice 2017
Competition

True Love: You only live twice in Naples

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Loving Pablo: Or are we?

two days ago

Legislation
Europe

EFADs call for a new, improved copyright framework

Venice 2017
Competition

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Advertising murder and mayhem

Sales
France

Films Distribution at Toronto with five films

Oscars 2018
Norway

Thelma and her supernatural powers put forward for the Oscars

two days ago

Oscars 2018
Hungary

On Body and Soul to be the Hungarian candidate for the Oscars

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

M: An ode to imperfection

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

Cinderella the Cat: A noir fairy tale set in the port of Naples

Oscars 2018
Greece

Amerika Square to represent Greece at the Oscars

three days ago

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Night I Swam: A little boy and a great journey

Venice 2017
International Critics’ Week

Wild Boys: Gender-bending surrealism

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss