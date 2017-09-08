Insyriated (2017)
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
The House by the Sea (2017)
Zama (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Under the Tree (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"We're bringing traditional Neapolitan musical drama to the world of cinema"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Marco and Antonio Manetti • Directors

by 

- VENICE 2017: We chat to Marco and Antonio Manetti, creators of the first Italian musical to be presented at the Venice Film Festival, True Love

Marco and Antonio Manetti • Directors
(© La Biennale di Venezia - foto ASAC)

The first Italian musical to be presented at the Venice Film Festival, True Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Marco and Antonio Manetti
film profile] by Marco and Antonio Manetti, also known as the Manetti Bros, received a positive reception on the Lido and is due to be released in Italian cinemas on 5 October. Starring Giampaolo Morelli, Serena Rossi, Claudia Gerini, Carlo Buccirosso and Raiz, the film is set in Naples, and resembles something between a thriller and a love story. The film will be distributed in Italian cinemas by 01 from 5 October.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Why a musical?
Manetti Bros: The film was born from a desire to bring traditional Neapolitan musical drama to cinemas with more contemporary music – a musical drama that’s more in-tune with our tastes. It's one of our films; we didn't reformat it, even if we did watch Grease to get a sense of the balance between songs and dialogue.

How did the idea come about?
Carlo Macchitella, who produced the beautiful documentary Passione, suggested that we create a sequel to John Turturro's film on Neapolitan music. We’re not documentary filmmakers, but we liked the idea and over time it slowly morphed into a crime and love story. Franco Ricciardi's version of Pino Mauri's 'O motoscafo ignited something in us. Franco is also one of the film’s main characters.

Were you at all influenced by La La Land or To Die for Tano?
We actually shot and edited the film before even seeing La La Land. Although it’s definitely made musicals fashionable, which could potentially help our sales. We love Tano, but we've taken a completely different path from Roberta Torre, who is the queen of the Italian musical.

Naples takes centre stage in the film.
Naples is so exuberant: a combination of strong emotions, some negative but many that are positive. For us, above all, it’s the capital of culture. Unfortunately it's also famous for other reasons, but from a theatrical, musical, architectural and cinematic perspective, it really has come out on top for many years. As we've witnessed here at Venice with Cinderella the Cat [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alessandro Rak
film profile], which is very highly artistic.

In the film's first scene a tour operator shows tourists around Scampia ...
We were kind of making fun of the idea of "gomorrah" because, despite having a panoramic view of the gulf of Naples, which is one of the most beautiful views in the world, the city seems to be known for the Le Vele buildings in Scampia. The Naples we know isn't just this gloomy and desperate city that you see in films or on TV, it's a place that stimulates people with its cultural buzz and inspires with its human empathy, despite having problems.

Pivio and Aldo de Scalzis’ work on the film's music and location is absolutely remarkable.
We worked on the score with musicians but also with Luca Tommassini who curated the choreography. Maurizio Gemma, director of the Campania Film Commission helped us out a lot with locations. He’s a man who is completely in love with Naples and offered us some beautiful and unusual settings.

(Translated from Italian)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

08/09/2017

Teemu Nikki • Director
“There will probably always be a B-movie vibe in my films”

08/09/2017

Michael Roskam • Director
"I make action films for the soul"

08/09/2017

Matan Yair • Director
“Asher gave me the inspiration”

08/09/2017

Joachim Trier • Director
“We wanted to make something really fantastic”

07/09/2017

Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen • Director
"The music is the binding thread of the film"

all interviews

Newsletter

Festival Scope Venice
CED_Hamburg_series
WBI Venice
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Venice 2017
Market

Venice Production Bridge: Connecting producers and partners

Toronto 2017
Wavelengths

Cocote: Dionysian anthropology

San Sebastián 2017
Juries

John Malkovich to chair the San Sebastián jury

Venice 2017
Out of Competition

Silvio Soldini reveals Emma

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Racer and the Jailbird, Belgium noir

Venice 2017
Competition

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno: Dreaming on your own

today

Oscars 2018
Estonia

Estonia selects November for the Oscars

Venice 2017
Competition

Angels Wear White: Female trouble

Toronto 2017
Opening

Borg/McEnroe: Enhancing the legend

yesterday

Venice 2017
Industry

Exploring the potential of VR for the audiovisual industry at Venice

Awards
Europe

The FIPRESCI Grand Prix 2017 goes to The Other Side of Hope

Oscars 2018
Spain

Summer 1993 attempts to win over Hollywood, too

yesterday

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Testament: In search of the absolute truth

Oscars 2018
Romania

Adrian Sitaru’s The Fixer is the Romanian Oscar candidate

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

Equilibrium: Beyond fear

Venice 2017
Competition

True Love: You only live twice in Naples

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Loving Pablo: Or are we?

two days ago

Legislation
Europe

EFADs call for a new, improved copyright framework

two days ago

Venice 2017
Competition

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Advertising murder and mayhem

Sales
France

Films Distribution at Toronto with five films

Oscars 2018
Norway

Thelma and her supernatural powers put forward for the Oscars

Oscars 2018
Hungary

On Body and Soul to be the Hungarian candidate for the Oscars

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

M: An ode to imperfection

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

Cinderella the Cat: A noir fairy tale set in the port of Naples

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss