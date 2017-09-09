Redoubtable (2017)
The House by the Sea (2017)
Cinderella the Cat (2017)
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
Zama (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Cinderella the Cat (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"I wanted to make a film about women"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Xavier Beauvois • Director

by 

- TORONTO 2017: In conversation with French filmmaker Xavier Beauvois about his new film The Guardians, world-premiering at Toronto

Xavier Beauvois • Director
(© Claude Lair)

Unveiled as a world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, The Guardians [+see also:
interview: Xavier Beauvois
film profile] is the seventh feature film by Xavier Beauvois (Prix de Jury and Grand Prix at Cannes in 1995 and 2010 for Don’t Forget You’re Going to Die and Of Gods and Men [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Xavier Beauvois
film profile] respectively, showcased at Venice in 2000, 2005 and 2014 with To Matthieu, The Young Lieutenant [+see also:
trailer
film profile] andThe Price of Fame [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Xavier Beauvois
film profile]). Produced by Les Films du Worso, this is his first period film, but is also a “feminist” work. Bringing together Nathalie Baye, Laura Smet and Iris Bry as the headliners, this film will be distributed in France on 6 December by Pathé who is also handing its international sales.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: How did you come across the novel The Guardians by Ernest Pérochon, and why did you decide to make it into a film?
Xavier Beauvois: He was one of Maurice Pialat and Sylvie Pialat’s (Les Films du Worso) favourite writers and they had told me about him a few years ago. I had not read the book, but it was by my side. I had another project on my hands – a war film set in 1939-45, in English and in French that was very complicated to produce, so I said “alright, I’ll read this book.” And I was immediately extremely interested. Firstly, because I had made many films on men. Even though Nathalie Baye was the lead in The Young Lieutenant, it was a film written for men, as was Of Gods and Men and The Price of Fame as well. I wanted to make a film about women. I was also quite taken by The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: It is about the Algeria war and you see what happens behind the scenes – these women who lose their fiancés, who are pregnant, who get married, men who become alcoholics, lose their jobs, grenade attacks, and you learn a lot… I found it very moving to talk about the war but not on the frontlines, and The Guardians gave me this opportunity. It was also the first time I was adapting a novel and that was very exciting as I got to interpret a book. You use the characters there; you invent a few others, you change the region and it becomes your set; you critique the book and then you critique the shooting during editing and that finally means that the film doesn’t have much to do with the book while being completely linked to it. The greatest difference with the book is that I got rid of a number of characters as they grow in the course of the story and it is very difficult to shoot a film that beginss in 1914 and ends in 1919.

Your film is set in the French countryside during the First World War. What research did you do?
I have been living in the countryside for the last 12 years and I am surrounded by farms and cows… My grandfather was also a farmer and the countryside is close to my heart. The period that the film is set in was also very interesting to me with women doing all the jobs that would be done by men like herding cows, ploughing, harrowing… And it was tough on them! When you set off to make a film, it is usually something you are passionate about and when you have time to read, to specialise and to meet powerful “teachers”. I had special support from a historian through the preparatory process for a tonne of details, all the way to how the trees next to the farm should be pruned, so that it would be in line with what was done back then. There are also other things you need to know, even if they do not figure in the film.

How did you approach the rhythm of the film, life in the countryside was automatically more peaceful?
These are always compromises. If you were to truly film the countryside, every day would be practically identical. The film spans many seasons and years, and this was quite a complicated balance to strike and I had to cut a number of scenes.

The way in which you film in the countryside perhaps creates paintings of its own.
I did hold myself back because I did not want each scene to be a painting. But I did slip in an exact tableau by Degas of a girl washing her back. Furthermore, in the same vein, I also avoided the scene in The Arrival of a Train by the Lumière brothers. Other than that, I did, in fact, study many paintings but it is important to remember that in France at that time, agriculture made up 80% of the economic activity. As a result, painters who were people interested in such work produced a huge number of paintings about the countryside and rural work: Van Gogh began with a tired peasant sitting in front of the fireplace; Millet and many others as well. It would have been too easy to overdo this and it was a trap I did not want to fall into.

(Translated from French)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

08/09/2017

Teemu Nikki • Director
“There will probably always be a B-movie vibe in my films”

08/09/2017

Michael Roskam • Director
"I make action films for the soul"

08/09/2017

Marco and Antonio Manetti • Directors
"We're bringing traditional Neapolitan musical drama to the world of cinema"

08/09/2017

Matan Yair • Director
“Asher gave me the inspiration”

08/09/2017

Joachim Trier • Director
“We wanted to make something really fantastic”

all interviews

Newsletter

28 Times Cinema
CED_Hamburg_series
WBI Venice
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Venice 2017
Competition

Custody: Sleepovers with the enemy

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori/Awards

Candelaria comes out on top in the Giornate degli Autori

yesterday

Venice 2017
Market

Venice Production Bridge: Connecting producers and partners

Venice 2017
Competition

Hannah, life as a beached whale

Toronto 2017
Wavelengths

Cocote: Dionysian anthropology

San Sebastián 2017
Juries

John Malkovich to chair the San Sebastián jury

yesterday

Venice 2017
Out of Competition

Silvio Soldini reveals Emma

Toronto 2017
Special Presentations

Catch the Wind: "I have decided"

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Racer and the Jailbird, Belgium noir

Venice 2017
Competition

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno, dreaming on your own

Oscars 2018
Estonia

Estonia selects November for the Oscars

Venice 2017
Competition

Angels Wear White: Female trouble

yesterday

Toronto 2017
Opening

Borg/McEnroe: Enhancing the legend

two days ago

Venice 2017
Industry

Exploring the potential of VR for the audiovisual industry at Venice

Awards
Europe

The FIPRESCI Grand Prix 2017 goes to The Other Side of Hope

Oscars 2018
Spain

Summer 1993 attempts to win over Hollywood, too

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Testament: In search of the absolute truth

Oscars 2018
Romania

Adrian Sitaru’s The Fixer is the Romanian Oscar candidate

two days ago

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

Equilibrium: Beyond fear

Venice 2017
Competition

True Love: You only live twice in Naples

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Loving Pablo: Or are we?

three days ago

Legislation
Europe

EFADs call for a new, improved copyright framework

Venice 2017
Competition

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Advertising murder and mayhem

Sales
France

Films Distribution at Toronto with five films

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss