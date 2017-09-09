Redoubtable (2017)
The House by the Sea (2017)
Cinderella the Cat (2017)
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
Zama (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Cinderella the Cat (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“This film is a political act”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Xavier Legrand • Director

by 

- VENICE 2017: After his Oscar-nominated short Just Before Losing Everything, actor-turned-director Xavier Legrand once again explores the subject of domestic violence in Custody

Xavier Legrand • Director
(© La Biennale di Venezia - foto ASAC)

In Custody [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Xavier Legrand
film profile], presented in the main competition of the Venice Film Festival, French filmmaker Xavier Legrand shows the struggles of a woman trying to break away from a violent husband. After the justice system turns a deaf ear to her pleas, Miriam (Léa Drucker) once again finds herself subjected to Antoine’s (Denis Ménochet) outbursts. And so do her children. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: It’s hard to imagine your film being any simpler. Why did you decide to keep it that way?
Xavier Legrand: It had to do with the fact that I am dealing with a difficult subject here. It’s a story about a man trying to obtain his goal. He does so by constantly manipulating other people – even his own child. When he realises it’s pointless, that he can’t go back to his wife, he starts losing control. I wanted the narrative structure to be as simple as possible because I wanted to explore all of the nuances.

You don’t seem to be interested in the origins of the violence, instead focusing on a brief period of time.
In France, every two-and-a-half days, a woman is killed by her partner. In most cases, violence explodes during the separation or right after, with the children as witnesses. But when these cases are portrayed in the news, they are turned into family spats – not murders. People call them “crimes of passion”, where the poor guy was pushed to his limits by unrequited love and so he killed his wife.

When we hear about them, we tend to think that it doesn’t concern us. But that’s a mistake, because domestic violence can touch anyone. This film is a political act because I wanted to shed light on the fact that violence like that can happen at any time.

Was it difficult to show such events through the eyes of the child?
Thomas [Gioria, playing Miriam’s son, Julien] is so talented that it felt like working with a grown-up: he is a natural. He has an intuitive sensibility and immediately understood things that it took me years to figure out. As an actor myself, I know how important it is to rely on your partner and follow his or her cues. When I was writing the screenplay, I wondered how a child actor would be able to play this role. But as soon as the gunshot rang out, and Léa started yelling and crying, he did the same. I was astonished.

In Custody, you reflect on how we can respond to the violence around us, even though sometimes it’s easier to close the doors.
Whenever we deal with something private and intimate, which is often the case with domestic violence, we think we don’t have the right to intrude. We need to learn to react and to help whenever help is needed. Very often, women who fall victim to violence are in denial. They tell themselves it’s ok, that it’s normal. We should try to help them not to feel guilty. They have to understand that they don’t deserve what’s happening to them.

When you were creating the character of Antoine, how did you want to portray him? It would have been so easy to turn him into a monster.
Custody takes on different points of view. I told Denis that Antoine was trying to trick everybody. First he tries to make the judge rule in his favour. He pretends that he is only interested in seeing his child. But once he gets custody, we immediately switch to Julien’s perspective and realise that he doesn’t care. Antoine wants to use his son to get to his former wife – he is not a good father. Then we look at him through his wife’s eyes, and so when he comes up to her and starts crying, saying that he has changed, we don’t believe him. Denis had to be convincing in every single one of these moments. 

The film goes to different places as well: it starts like a drama only to morph into a thriller.
Again, my idea was to trick the audience because I thought, “Ok, it will start off as a courtroom drama and then it will turn into The Shining” [laughs]. But even though I switch from one genre to another, I wasn’t thinking of a specific visual style. I wanted to have this tension triggered by sound and by the repetition of these situations. We see the same things, but they are deformed, in a way. And the spiral of violence intensifies.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

09/09/2017

Vivian Qu • Director
“In China, we don’t talk about sex”

09/09/2017

Xavier Beauvois • Director
"I wanted to make a film about women"

08/09/2017

Teemu Nikki • Director
“There will probably always be a B-movie vibe in my films”

08/09/2017

Michael Roskam • Director
"I make action films for the soul"

08/09/2017

Marco and Antonio Manetti • Directors
"We're bringing traditional Neapolitan musical drama to the world of cinema"

all interviews

Newsletter

Venice Report
CED_Hamburg_series
WBI Venice
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Venice 2017
Awards

LIVE: The Venice Film Festival awards

Venice 2017
Awards

Ex Libris wins Venice's FIPRESCI Award

Venice 2017
Competition

Custody: Sleepovers with the enemy

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori/Awards

Candelaria comes out on top in the Giornate degli Autori

yesterday

Venice 2017
Market

Venice Production Bridge: Connecting producers and partners

Venice 2017
Competition

Hannah, life as a beached whale

yesterday

Toronto 2017
Wavelengths

Cocote: Dionysian anthropology

San Sebastián 2017
Juries

John Malkovich to chair the San Sebastián jury

Venice 2017
Out of Competition

Silvio Soldini reveals Emma

Toronto 2017
Special Presentations

Catch the Wind: "I have decided"

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Racer and the Jailbird, Belgium noir

Venice 2017
Competition

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno, dreaming on your own

yesterday

Oscars 2018
Estonia

Estonia selects November for the Oscars

Venice 2017
Competition

Angels Wear White: Female trouble

Toronto 2017
Opening

Borg/McEnroe: Enhancing the legend

two days ago

Venice 2017
Industry

Exploring the potential of VR for the audiovisual industry at Venice

Awards
Europe

The FIPRESCI Grand Prix 2017 goes to The Other Side of Hope

Oscars 2018
Spain

Summer 1993 attempts to win over Hollywood, too

two days ago

Venice 2017
Orizzonti

The Testament: In search of the absolute truth

Oscars 2018
Romania

Adrian Sitaru’s The Fixer is the Romanian Oscar candidate

Venice 2017
Giornate degli Autori

Equilibrium: Beyond fear

Venice 2017
Competition

True Love: You only live twice in Naples

Venice 2017
Out of competition

Loving Pablo: Or are we?

three days ago

Legislation
Europe

EFADs call for a new, improved copyright framework

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss