Glory (2016)
One Step Behind the Seraphim (2017)
The Nothing Factory (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“Our work is very much part of our daily life”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi • Directors

by 

- SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: Spanish directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi are taking their first turn behind the camera with the musical adaptation Holy Camp!

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi • Directors
(© Lorenzo Pascasio)

Javier Ambrossi (Madrid, 1984) and Javier Calvo (Madrid, 1991), partners in art and in life, started their careers in front of the camera, later branching out to direct a successful online series, Paquita Salas. That was before Enrique López Lavigne of Apache Films persuaded them to adapt their hit stage musical La llamada for the big screen. The film version of the production, which has been running successfully for some years now in theatres all over the world, will be introduced to international audiences as Holy Camp! [+see also:
trailer
interview: Javier Calvo and Javier Amb…
film profile].

Cineuropa: How did you divide up the work during filming?
Javier Ambrossi: It was half and half. We share a life, a bed, friends, dogs, a house... everything So our work is very much part of our daily life and we bounce ideas off each other all the time, which we later work into the screenplay. When it comes to directing, we work intuitively and talk everything through together, like a team.
Javier Calvo: As we go, we learn where each of us feels most comfortable and we each know when to take a step back. We’re still discovering new things about each other, but I perhaps tend to joke around a bit more whereas he works more closely with the actors. We divide up the work, but we also get involved in what the other is doing. It’s 50-50.

Did the online series Paquita Salas serve as something of an experiment or classroom for you?
It was like the short film that directors make before their first feature — it’s just that it ended up turning into something bigger than we had planned, but we were really keen to learn. We’re very hard-working, and afterwards we threw ourselves into making the film without any trepidation.

Is Holy Camp! very similar to the original stage production, La llamada?
It’s fairly loyal to the original, but it goes a little further — you see things that you don’t see in the stage version but that are important to the story, because the theatre is a unique setting where you have people describing what is happening or is about to happen. There are also a few new characters. We also took out the odd joke that didn’t seem funny to us any more, or other things that didn’t work so well once we got to editing. It was always our intention to tell the same story, but four years on; we’re different people now and our perspective is more mature and nostalgic.

Would you say your humour was local or universal?
Humour is always local, but specific situations are the only really universal ones. To tell a funny story you need to be specific; it doesn’t make you any less likely to be understood. I don’t think our humour is particularly niche — in fact La llamada has been performed in Mexico and Russia to great success. We get compliments from all different countries.

Was it thanks to the prompting of Enrique López Lavigne that the film got made?
Enrique was like a visiting god, who came to us one day and offered us the biggest adventure of our lives. He’s one of the last of a certain breed of producers; he’s someone who really wants us to do well, to get better, and he understands us because he still thinks like a twenty-year-old. He doesn’t try to take credit where it’s not due and he’s not at all controlling — he loves film and the respect he has is incredible.

What’s next for “los Javis”?
We’re not sure yet. We have a lot of faith in the film and if it’s a success, we might make more. If not, then we’ll see what else we might turn our hands to in the future.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

21/09/2017

Mohamed Al-Daradji • Director
“Dialogue is the most effective way to deal with extreme violence”

18/09/2017

Peter Schønau Fog • Director
“We need to break the narrative chains and go a little bit more Godard”

18/09/2017

Clio Barnard • Director
“Sexual abuse is an impossible topic to deal with”

15/09/2017

Daniel Sandu • Director
"We run on fumes. We breathe in aerosols and breathe out films"

14/09/2017

Barbara Albert • Director
“We talk a lot about assimilation and seem to forget about diversity”

all interviews

Newsletter

Jihlava
San Sebastián Full
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Festivals
Greece

The AnimaSyros International Animation Festival expands to mark its 10th anniversary

Production
France

Kheiron’s Mauvaises herbes enters post-production

Oscars 2018
Iceland

Iceland sends Under the Tree to the Oscars

Oscars 2018
Slovakia

The Line picked as Slovakia’s Oscars hopeful

Industry
Germany

Ten projects to be pitched at connecting cottbus

yesterday

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution to shine a light on public film funding at San Sebastián

yesterday

Festival
Belgium

The 44th edition of Film Fest Gent is set to be a gold mine

Films
Slovenia/Croatia

Ivan: Tough questions about whom we love the most

Production
Czech Republic/Slovakia

Ondřej Trojan filming Toman, the story of an unlikely hero

Television
Nordic countries

Lukas Moodysson to create HBO Nordic’s Gösta

Awards
Israel

Foxtrot wins big at the Israeli Ophir Awards

Production
France/Switzerland

Filming kicks off on Elsa Amiel’s PEARL

yesterday

Oscars 2018
Israel

Foxtrot is Israel’s official submission for the Oscars

Black Nights 2017

Tallinn announces its first batch of competition titles

Oscars 2018
Denmark

You Disappear hopes to appear at the Oscars for Denmark

two days ago

Production
Romania/Spain/Czech Republic

Tudor Giurgiu preparing Above Man, the Woman Soars

Oscars 2018
Slovenia

The Miner goes to the Oscars for Slovenia

Production
Spain/Belgium

Filming wraps on new thriller Animas

two days ago

Production
Italy

Gabriele Muccino is back on the scene with A casa tutti bene

Films
France

My Son: "It’s not up to you to investigate"

Box office
Slovakia

The Slovakian box office sees an unprecedented peak for local cinema

Production
France

Antonin Baudry shooting Le Chant du loup

Legislation
Estonia

Estonia’s cash rebate a success

Production
Spain

Isaki Lacuesta is set to wrap shooting for the portrait/narrative film Entre dos aguas

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss