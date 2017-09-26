On Body and Soul (2017)
Blue My Mind (2017)
The Charmer (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
One Step Behind the Seraphim (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“It wouldn’t hurt if filmmakers received more support from the authorities”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Constantin Popescu • Director

by 

- SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: We met up with Romanian director Constantin Popescu, whose third feature, Pororoca, is competing in the Official Selection of the Basque festival

Constantin Popescu • Director

After directing Portrait of the Fighter as a Young Man [+see also:
film review
film profile], a historical film about the resistance fighters battling against the communist regime, and the family drama Principles of Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Constantin Popescu
film profile], Romanian director Constantin Popescu returns to the spotlight with a rare Romanian psychological thriller, Pororoca [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Constantin Popescu
film profile]. Here is what he has to say about the project, which is screening in competition at the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Cineuropa: Pororoca is a novel film for Romanian cinema. Where did the idea come from, and how did it evolve while you were writing the screenplay?
Constantin Popescu: The context is quite personal, and I would rather not talk about it too much. The idea came to me in 2008, and one year later, I talked about it for the first time. In 2010, I started documenting the story, and in 2014 I wrote the screenplay. The first draft was finished in January 2015. Documenting and establishing the exact itinerary of the two protagonists took longer than actually writing the screenplay.

Bogdan Dumitrache and Iulia Lumânare give two of the best performances in recent Romanian cinema. Can you give us any details about how you worked with them?
 Thank you for your kind words. I knew them both, and actually the characters were written with them in mind. They both have very strong personalities, and they understand perfectly well the mechanics and the ethics of the profession, so they respected and supported each other, which can be felt in the film. I think we all succeeded in creating compelling characters, firstly while I was writing the screenplay, and afterwards in our long talks about them. The result is quite powerful, in my opinion.

Tell us the story of that 18-minute-long take…
 It actually lasted 22 minutes, but I used only 18 minutes in the final cut. More than 150 people were on set (the team, extras, children and their parents, doctors and guards). The rehearsals and the shooting took one week. I spent two weeks on location with producer and DoP Liviu Mărghidan in order to choreograph every movement. It was a logistical nightmare because we didn’t receive the town hall’s approval to close off access to that area of the park.

Besides that, working with kids is quite unpredictable. Moreover, the days were extremely hot, with temperatures of 38 or even 39 degrees Celsius. It happened more than once that the sound recorders simply stopped working because of the excessive heat. We shot 21 takes in three days because we could only work for four hours per day, the maximum number of hours that children are allowed to work on a film set. It is the most difficult scene of my entire career.

What is, in your opinion, the most urgent issue to solve in the Romanian film industry?
 After making Pororoca, I would say that obtaining a filming permit shouldn’t be such a trying endeavour. It wouldn’t hurt if filmmakers received more support from the authorities. Everyone cheers when Romanian films are well received internationally, but nobody hurries to help when a filmmaker wants to shoot in a public space. For this, special permits are needed, and lately getting them has become a difficult, sometimes humiliating endeavour, as if films were made for a privileged class and not for everyone. And another thing that is in the power of the authorities and that continues to be an issue: the non-existent cinemas.

Are you developing a new feature?
 Yes; it is a film with a female protagonist and the first project of its kind made in Romania. From a visual and acoustic point of view, it will be something truly out of the ordinary.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

25/09/2017

Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño • Directors
“The biggest challenge was having a giant for a main character”

25/09/2017

Manuel Martín Cuenca • Director
“Thanks to Netflix, more people will be able to enjoy my film”

25/09/2017

Francesco Giai Via • Artistic director, Annecy Italian Film Festival
"A festival with a strong identity"

25/09/2017

Jean Libon and Yves Hinant • Directors
"The horrifying is often horrendously funny"

25/09/2017

Alexandros Avranas • Director
“Sadism is a good way to talk about the end of morality”

all interviews

Newsletter

San Sebastian Report
Jihlava
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

previousnext

today

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Pororoca: A rare, quiet and compelling Romanian thriller

Festivals
Poland

Silent Night wins the Golden Lions at Gdynia

Television
Italy

Marco Bellocchio brings the Aldo Moro case to the small screen

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Love Me Not: Demoralising a moribund society

yesterday

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Princesita: Full of grace

Funding
Greece

The Hellenic Broadcasting Company supports 16 film projects

yesterday

Festivals
Finland

The Helsinki Film Festival takes more than 60,000 admissions

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Mademoiselle Paradis

Festivals
France

46 Italian films being showcased in Annecy

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Memoir of Pain: The face of suffering

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

So Help Me God: The rawness of reality

San Sebastian 2017
New Directors

Blue My Mind: A charming yet dangerous emotional rollercoaster

yesterday

San Sebastián 2017
TVE Gala

Holy Camp!: Sing, go with the flow and be happy

22 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

The Charmer: In search of your true identity

Film
Italy

Babylon Sisters: Friendship with a hint of Bollywood

Festivals
Greece

The AnimaSyros International Animation Festival expands to mark its 10th anniversary

Industry
France

French "video tax" extended to all digital platforms

Production
France

Kheiron’s Mauvaises herbes enters post-production

22 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Submergence: Down into the abyss

Oscars 2018
Iceland

Iceland sends Under the Tree to the Oscars

Oscars 2018
Slovakia

The Line picked as Slovakia’s Oscars hopeful

Industry
Germany

Ten projects to be pitched at connecting cottbus

21 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution to shine a light on public film funding at San Sebastián

Festival
Belgium

The 44th edition of Film Fest Gent is set to be a gold mine

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss