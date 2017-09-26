On Body and Soul (2017)
Blue My Mind (2017)
The Charmer (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
One Step Behind the Seraphim (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Blue My Mind (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“I’ve always been intrigued by family bonds”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Gilles Coulier • Director

by 

- SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: We talked to Belgium’s Gilles Coulier to discuss the story and themes behind his feature debut, Cargo, screening in New Directors

Gilles Coulier • Director
(© Lies Willaert)

Belgian director-scriptwriter-producer Gilles Coulier has participated twice at Cannes with his short films Iceland (2009) and Mont Blanc (2013), in the Cinéfondation and Official competitions, respectively. His debut feature film, Cargo [+see also:
trailer
interview: Gilles Coulier
film profile], is competing in the New Directors programme of the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival. We met up with him to discuss the importance of communication, the lack of female characters in his movie and why Flanders produces strong family dramas.

Cineuropa: In your short films, you dealt with the topic of family bonds; why are you still concerned with a similar topic in Cargo?
Gilles Coulier: I’ve always been intrigued by family bonds, especially brotherhood and fatherhood. Having grown up in a family of three sons, I experienced a very particular way of communicating, which often resulted in non-verbal understanding and a lack of direct emotional conversations and signals. I also asked myself a question: at what point in a man’s life does one become a father? Or, at least, when does he have the feeling that he is one? A lot of men told me that it was at the moment of their child’s birth, and for others it occurred later. Then I tried to figure out what might happen to a family where a very dominant grandfather disappears. I wanted to focus on his son’s struggle to become the father he has never been for his own son, and how this would turn out. Is he going to be the same man as his father, or will he change?

These two themes required an environment of tradition, and I found this tradition in the world of fishing – a very rough, male-dominated world with almost no emotional communication. The role of the landscape was very important.

Is this lack of communication also a comment on modern families, or is it more a general social observation?
 Even if the situation I depict in Cargo seems a bit larger than life, I am pretty sure that it happens a lot, and not only within families. Communication is one of the foundations of our society, but it’s also one of the biggest barriers in relationships – especially emotional communication. I am a very emotional person, and I think that’s the only way to handle this profession, but I’ve seen a lot of people disappear around me because of a lack of communication. Couples that separate, friends that distance themselves, brothers who stop talking, colleagues who commit suicide… I don’t feel like a moral knight aiming to change our society, but I hope this film will be helpful.

You have a strictly male cast; what was your intention in delivering a purely masculine film?
 Every time my co-writer Tom Dupont and I tried to introduce a female character, all the problems seemed to be resolved [laughs]! But it’s true in a way. The fact that a female character – for example, a grandmother – wouldn’t tell her son that her husband is having financial troubles would make her an awful person. And that was not the intention of the film. I could make my point more clearly in an all-male world. We made the sea the only female character, the place where they yearn to be, the place where they feel at home and forget their troubles. It’s no coincidence that the sea in French (la mer) is female.

Each of your characters is dealing with a heavy burden/cargo that troubles him; how easy was it to enable these diverse subjects to coexist?
 It wasn’t easy. I wanted to put realism at the forefront of the film, in every possible way, so that the audience wouldn’t feel the script or the tricks that a director or screenwriter uses to make a story work. We fought hard against these tricks that make these burdens and situations too coincidental, and I think that’s why it was necessary to preserve the purity of the script.

A lot of emotional family dramas have been emerging from Flanders recently. Is this a creative trend, or is there a need to discuss interfamilial issues?
 I don’t think there is a real need to discuss these interfamilial subjects in Belgium. It has been a long time since Wallonia found its identity as a film region. I think that we have finally found our identity in Flanders, too, and it has made us realise that we shouldn’t copy what we see abroad. Films like The Misfortunates [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Felix van Groeningen
film profile], Bullhead [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bart Van Langendonck
interview: Michaël R. Roskam
film profile], Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fien Troch
film profile], The Broken Circle Breakdown [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Felix van Groeningen
interview: Felix Van Groeningen
interview: Felix Van Groeningen
festival scope
film profile] and Flemish Heaven [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Monsaert
film profile] are very successful examples of this identity. We have so many interesting directors and stories, and some very good reasons to be proud of our culture. That also results in a form of creative contagion characterised by realism and strong bonds to the characters and their personal stories. I think in those terms you could talk about a creative trend, but I’d rather call it a general interest in these personal stories.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

26/09/2017

Constantin Popescu • Director
“It wouldn’t hurt if filmmakers received more support from the authorities”

25/09/2017

Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño • Directors
“The biggest challenge was having a giant for a main character”

25/09/2017

Manuel Martín Cuenca • Director
“Thanks to Netflix, more people will be able to enjoy my film”

25/09/2017

Francesco Giai Via • Artistic director, Annecy Italian Film Festival
"A festival with a strong identity"

25/09/2017

Jean Libon and Yves Hinant • Directors
"The horrifying is often horrendously funny"

all interviews

Newsletter

San Sebastian Report
Jihlava
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

previousnext

today

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Pororoca: A rare, quiet and compelling Romanian thriller

Festivals
Poland

Silent Night wins the Golden Lions at Gdynia

Television
Italy

Marco Bellocchio brings the Aldo Moro case to the small screen

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Love Me Not: Demoralising a moribund society

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Four projects are vying for a good result at this year’s Ikusmira Berriak

yesterday

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Princesita: Full of grace

yesterday

Funding
Greece

The Hellenic Broadcasting Company supports 16 film projects

Festivals
Finland

The Helsinki Film Festival takes more than 60,000 admissions

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Mademoiselle Paradis

Festivals
France

46 Italian films being showcased in Annecy

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Memoir of Pain: The face of suffering

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

So Help Me God: The rawness of reality

yesterday

San Sebastian 2017
New Directors

Blue My Mind: A charming yet dangerous emotional rollercoaster

San Sebastián 2017
TVE Gala

Holy Camp!: Sing, go with the flow and be happy

22 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

The Charmer: In search of your true identity

Film
Italy

Babylon Sisters: Friendship with a hint of Bollywood

Festivals
Greece

The AnimaSyros International Animation Festival expands to mark its 10th anniversary

Industry
France

French "video tax" extended to all digital platforms

22 September 2017

Production
France

Kheiron’s Mauvaises herbes enters post-production

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Submergence: Down into the abyss

Oscars 2018
Iceland

Iceland sends Under the Tree to the Oscars

Oscars 2018
Slovakia

The Line picked as Slovakia’s Oscars hopeful

Industry
Germany

Ten projects to be pitched at connecting cottbus

21 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution to shine a light on public film funding at San Sebastián

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss