The Square (2017)
Blue My Mind (2017)
So Help Me God (2017)
The Charmer (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
One Step Behind the Seraphim (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: So Help Me God (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“The documentary was a tug of war between two pig-headed people”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Félix Viscarret • Director

by 

- SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017: From a place of deep admiration, Félix Viscarret sketches a portrait of his filmmaking mentor in Saura(s), through interviews with his children and third wife

Félix Viscarret • Director
(© Mario Madueño)

Saura(s) [+see also:
trailer
interview: Félix Viscarret
film profile] is the second documentary in the series Cineastas contados. First up was Virginia García del Pino with La décima carta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], born out of her admiration for the recently departed Basilio Martín Patino. Now it’s Félix Viscarret’s turn to bring us his unique way of approaching the director of Mama turns 100Sevillanas and The 7th Day, in a documentary screening in the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section of the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Cineuropa: In the documentary Saura(s) we see the teacher put his pupil in his place...
Félix Viscarret: Yes, that’s why it’s so much fun. It’s a real lesson in adapting to the knocks and unforeseen events of life, and making the most of that friction. Film theorists tell us that without conflict, there can be no drama and no narrative. I was anxious to show something of the inner life of Carlos Saura, and worried about what would happen if he wouldn’t allow me access to those mysteries. Suddenly I realised that this anxiety of mine was part of the film, part of a cinematic portrait by a director from another generation (me), longing to be inducted into the secrets of the master. The fact that it was sometimes impossible to break through his defences is part of the documentary.

But in the end, Saura ends up treating you like another son…
He says that our films are our babies, and that the directors who have learned from his films are also in a sense like his adoptive children. In the end, he treated me like an eighth son, an adoptive son at least, throughout this whole experience. On the one hand, he was resistant to opening certain doors to his past, doors that I needed to knock on, and on the other he invited me in, breaking the fourth wall and addressing me directly during the conversations with his children. I found that duality quite amusing — not wanting to reveal hidden aspects of his past while at the same time making constant efforts to include me.

He seems a bit like an absent father, who welcomes you nonetheless.
That’s a really nice thing to say, because one of the crucial things about this film is that nothing is black and white. All of his children feel great affection, love and a sense of solidarity, of family, of belonging to this clan, this patriarch, despite all the generational differences between the older members and the youngest and despite the fact that they are the product of different marriages or relationships — even though he’s a master who keeps going because he’s so obsessively devoted to his creations, and so nothing in their lives is that straightforward.

What’s more, Saura seems to have instilled in them a passion for creativity, because they all work in film or other creative arts.
That’s right; that’s why I wanted to portray, not just the master himself, but his family as well, because it seemed to me so emblematic and intergenerational. They are all involved somehow in the audiovisual industry — it’s really quite interesting.

What made you decide to appear on-screen yourself?
My initial plan was the complete opposite: I wanted to be strict and for it to be a conversation solely between him and his children. But sometimes that’s a mistake: there’s no need to hold on to preconceived notions and Saura’s humour and the way he kept dropping in references to me taught me to take a risk and try something new. In the end, I realised that it was important to the film to show this struggle that I experienced in my eagerness to show him as he is. The situation dictated it: if I didn’t include that aspect, it would hamstring the portrayal. The tussle was part of this journey — this tug of war between two pig-headed people.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

26/09/2017

Nicolás Combarro • Director
“García-Alix is a profound, honest, one-of-a-kind artist”

26/09/2017

Gilles Coulier • Director
“I’ve always been intrigued by family bonds”

26/09/2017

Constantin Popescu • Director
“It wouldn’t hurt if filmmakers received more support from the authorities”

25/09/2017

Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño • Directors
“The biggest challenge was having a giant for a main character”

25/09/2017

Manuel Martín Cuenca • Director
“Thanks to Netflix, more people will be able to enjoy my film”

all interviews

Newsletter

San Sebastian Report
Jihlava
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Films
Slovenia/Croatia

Playing Men: Exploring masculinity and competitiveness

European Film Awards 2017

EFA short film nominations for 2017 announced

Festivals
Sweden

Last Men in Aleppo wins the Nordisk Panorama in Malmö

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Cargo: Plunging into a vast communicative chasm

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Giant: Between Lynch and Lean

yesterday

Films
Slovenia/Austria

The Family: An extraordinary protagonist in even more extraordinary circumstances

yesterday

Oscar 2018
Italy

Jonas Carpignano's A Ciambra has been put forward by Italy for the Oscar

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Pororoca: A rare, quiet and compelling Romanian thriller

Festivals
Poland

Silent Night wins the Golden Lions at Gdynia

Television
Italy

Marco Bellocchio brings the Aldo Moro case to the small screen

Funding
Belgium

Female directors take centre stage in the second 2017 session of Belgium's Film Selection Committee

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Love Me Not: Demoralising a moribund society

yesterday

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Four projects are vying for a good result at this year’s Ikusmira Berriak

two days ago

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Princesita: Full of grace

Funding
Greece

The Hellenic Broadcasting Company supports 16 film projects

Festivals
Finland

The Helsinki Film Festival takes more than 60,000 admissions

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Mademoiselle Paradis

Festivals
France

46 Italian films being showcased in Annecy

two days ago

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Memoir of Pain: The face of suffering

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

So Help Me God: The rawness of reality

San Sebastian 2017
New Directors

Blue My Mind: A charming yet dangerous emotional rollercoaster

San Sebastián 2017
TVE Gala

Holy Camp!: Sing, go with the flow and be happy

22 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

The Charmer: In search of your true identity

Films
Italy

Babylon Sisters: Friendship with a hint of Bollywood

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss