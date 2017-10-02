Love Me Not (2017)
Giant (2017)
Pororoca (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Happy End (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
So Help Me God (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Happy End (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“It is always a pleasure to see the projects we supported brought to the big screen”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Vanja Kaludjercic • Head, Holland Film Meeting

by 

- Vanja Kaludjercic, head of the Holland Film Meeting, talked to us about the networking and business opportunities on offer at the Dutch industry platform

Vanja Kaludjercic • Head, Holland Film Meeting

The 30th edition of the Holland Film Meeting (HFM) brought together 200 industry experts from all around the world to discuss the potential of projects for international co-productions, distribution and festival presentations. Vanja Kaludjercic, head of the HFM, spoke to us about this year’s edition and how she has given the event a significant boost.

Cineuropa: Has the fact that the event is more closely linked to the Netherlands Film Festival given the HFM a boost?
Vanja Kaludjercic: Yes, the Netherlands Film Festival and National Film Conference provide a platform for the various Dutch film-industry professionals, such as editors, cinematographers, animation and documentary filmmakers, directors and producers, as well as distributors. They organise their annual events, seminars, workshops and training sessions during the Netherlands Film Festival. The HFM, on the other hand, is home to international professionals developing and seeking new projects, financiers and partnerships. The overall number of activities involving the national and international industry made it quite clear that it is time to merge the events into one big industry platform, which would foster the creation of new synergies between the HFM and the National Film Conference. We have already initiated this merger by hosting all of the events in one common location. This has provided various advantages to all the participants, as it increases their visibility, the content offering, as well as the networking and business opportunities.

What is your approach to the co-production project presentation?
Our goal is to be more streamlined. Therefore, we also introduced the new BoostNL initiative, which is a tailor-made programme that has been developed in collaboration with the International Film Festival Rotterdam. BoostNL embraces Dutch and international feature projects that have already been presented at CineMart or supported by the Hubert Bals Fund. A number of Dutch feature projects in development from this selection would otherwise be presented in the Co-Pro selection only. The collaboration between the HFM and CineMart thus maximises the market support and provides the filmmakers with many more opportunities to network with potential international partners. During the HFM, we carefully arrange sessions and meetings with experts from different areas of the industry and continue to support them until CineMart, while they are trying to reach the optimal conditions for their films to be made. 

Do the filmmakers appreciate the fact that they receive support for an extended life span of their projects?
Absolutely. Last year, we launched BoostNL as a pilot project, and the feedback we received from participants and attending professionals was very positive. Of course, there is always room for improvement, but already this year, we feel much more experienced. We are very happy with the selection of BoostNL projects presented here. The expertise sessions that kicked off over the past couple of days in Utrecht will be continued over the next few months, while we’ll be actively preparing the programme to be held at CineMart. 

Are some of the 2016 BoostNL projects already in production?
Many projects are still at the scriptwriting or early production stage. A number of BoostNL projects presented last year have secured funding, and some films, which we had presented as works in progress, have meanwhile been completed. Through BoostNL, we also organise closed sessions in which the filmmakers can present the rough cuts or current edits of their films and receive feedback from experienced professionals. The sessions are moderated and can provide the filmmakers with a significant insight into where the film currently stands and what can, or should, be improved. I can name, as an example, Quality Time [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Daan Bakker
film profile] by Dutch director Daan Bakker, presented at last year’s Work-in-Progress session, which has already been selected for the Tiger Competition at Rotterdam.

Do you keep track of the development of all of the projects that have been through the HFM?
Of course; it is always a pleasure to see that a number of the projects we supported have been brought to the big screen. We are proud that quite a few have had an international career.

How are the projects for the HFM selected?
We start off with a call for submissions. After three months, the HFM committee begins with the first round of selection and then creates a shortlist. In their selection process, they apply a variety of criteria. Among others, it is very important that the script is mature and that the director and producer are capable of carrying the project through. The production capacity of the company and the financial plan need to correspond realistically to what the film could turn out to be. And what we as a platform can offer the project is a variety of potential partners. All of these parameters have to be met before a project is selected for the HFM.

How do you select the experts?
We do our very best to matchmake the participating projects with adequate and potentially ideal partners from various countries. There are always some companies, the key players in the international industry, that we want to have around each year, since their participation and contribution is extremely important in terms of fostering the international sales and festival circulation of our projects. However, we also try each year to update the experts’ list with some new and young companies that can bring new or different perspectives into the field.
 

more interviews

29/09/2017

Antonio Méndez Esparza • Director
“I like to fully embrace my outsider status”

28/09/2017

Ivana Mladenovic • Director
“The film is first and foremost a love story between two individuals”

28/09/2017

Teddy Lussi-Modeste • Director
"The enemy had to be as close as possible to the hero"

27/09/2017

Sergio G Sánchez • Director
“I have a lot of respect for the viewer”

27/09/2017

Fernando Franco • Director
“You have to be plucky to shoot a film”

all interviews

Newsletter

San Sebastian Report
Jihlava
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

previousnext

today

San Sebastián 2017
Awards

The Golden Shell goes to James Franco

Television
Ireland

New funding scheme announced to support Irish comedy on the international market

Industry
Albania

The Balkan Film Market kicks off

Festivals
Netherlands

Brimstone triumphs at the 37th Netherlands Film Festival

two days ago

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Beyond Words: The limitations of language

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

The Lion Sleeps Tonight: Cinema’s (friendly) ghosts

three days ago

Holland Film Meeting 2017

The changing nature of sales under the spotlight at the HFM

Industry
Switzerland

New support measures for Swiss production at an international level

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

The Sower: The much-desired man

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Ravens: When brown turns to red

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Apostasy: Who’s that knocking at my door

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

A Sort of Family: Not without my son

three days ago

Production
Poland/Belgium

Bartosz Konopka’s The Mute starts filming

Box office
Ireland

Maze sets the yearly record for the biggest opening weekend for a domestic film

Festivals
Romania

The 12th edition of Anim’est is ready to kick off

Production
Luxembourg/Netherlands

Max Jacoby shooting Péitruss in Luxembourg

Films
France

The Price of Success: Fratricidal freedom

28 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Life and Nothing More: Good morning resistance

28 September 2017

Festivals
Denmark

14 new Danish features at Copenhagen’s CPH PIX

Festivals
Iceland

The 14th Reykjavik International Film Festival prepares to kick off

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Soldiers. Story from Ferentari: A cold look at class inequality

Production
Germany

Suck Me Shakespeer 3 prepares for a new academic year

Thessaloniki 2017

Thessaloniki unveils its Balkan Survey and Tributes sections

Funding
France

Arte France Cinéma selects E-Book by Olivier Assayas to co-produce

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss