Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
True Love (2017)
Happy End (2017)
Tehran Taboo (2017)
Men Don’t Cry (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: True Love (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“I want to get as close as possible to the real characters’ essence”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Vicente Alves do Ó • Director

by 

- We chatted to Portuguese director Vicente Alves do Ó, whose new film, Al Berto, is a biopic on the titular Portuguese poet during his time in the city of Sines

Vicente Alves do Ó • Director
(© Vitorino Coragem)

Whatever happened to Portuguese poet Al Berto in Sines, stayed in Sines – at least until now. Director Vicente Alves do Ó’s new feature, Al Berto [+see also:
film review
interview: Vicente Alves do Ó
film profile], focuses on that formative – yet partially undocumented – period in the poet’s life, which was also the time when Portugal began to emerge from over 40 years of dictatorship. Cineuropa interviewed the scriptwriter-turned-director, whose biopics (Al Berto is his second, after Florbela [+see also:
trailer
film profile] in 2012) aim to shed new light on the souls of real-life characters.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

Cineuropa: How challenging was it to write and direct a film about people you were so close to?
Vicente Alves do Ó: It was a long and tough process. My half brother died seven years ago, and I got all of his personal belongings. The script is principally based on his diaries. There were also texts dedicated to Al Berto and texts written by Al Berto himself – mostly letters. As I knew both of them, I could hear their voices while reading all of that material. It was hard to keep a distance. Everything you see in the film is based on real events – their love story, the horse in the mansion, the circus, the parties, the discomfort they caused… My biggest problem was selecting what I wanted to shoot. So much had happened that I could have made a five-hour film.

We are introduced to another side of the poet – a more joyful one – which is quite different from the image of the brooding author he cultivated in his writings.
I tried to get as close as possible to the image I had of him. He was a loud man, and he could easily become the life of the party. As a matter of fact, there were three Al Bertos: the public figure, the private one and the literary persona. They were all him, as paradoxical as it may seem. I did not want to expose his complexity entirely and explicitly, but rather give hints of who he was. All of the aspects in Al Berto’s life are there: the father, the household, Brussels, the child he never met – but none of it is portrayed in an explicit way.

I needed the film to add something to that obscure image, rather than getting hung up on the literary persona. Otherwise, there was no sense in making the film. The script works as a sort of rite of passage, and it ends with Al Berto entering a darker phase, which people tend to associate him with. I was not interested in what came next – everybody knows what happened next. His period in Sines and his clash with Portugal after the Brussels period is much more interesting. That’s when he drops painting for poetry, and that’s when he experiences his big love story. I believe this period was fundamental in his life, and it resonates in all of his work.

In one of the scenes, a prostitute tells Al Berto, “You lived abroad and you have seen the future. But the future hasn’t got here yet.” Is the film also about the inability of a small town (and a country) to embrace change?
Al Berto’s arrival definitely inspired the locals who were interested in the arts. There was an idea of liberty in the air, which suddenly spread to a lot of people. But their lifestyle was outrageous to many others. The Carnation Revolution officially declared a state of liberty, but in practical terms, people didn’t know how to be free. They had not been taught about it, and they didn’t know what to do with other people’s freedom. They were very judgemental and willing to put others into boxes. I think the film is relevant because even nowadays, people have trouble with this.

You worked with DoP Rui Poças (from Lucrecia Martel’s Zama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile]) for the first time. How was that collaboration?
I had wanted to work with him for a while, and I was looking for the right project to do so. He managed to create an immediate empathy with the characters and with the themes. A great DoP is not just a man who knows about technical stuff; it is someone who understands the narrative and connects with it. In that sense, it was wonderful to work with him. He respected my language but also brought his own universe to the film. It was a true collaboration.

Biopics are not a common genre in Portuguese cinema, but you seem quite fond of them. This is your second one – again about a poet. What is the appeal?
When I make biopics, I am more interested in focusing on what those real-life characters were inside, rather than approaching their lives chronologically. I want to get as close as possible to their essence, offer something that isn’t part of the collective imagination and enable new perspectives on these people to emerge. Hopefully, my film will help a new generation to discover Al Berto.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

02/10/2017

Vanja Kaludjercic • Head, Holland Film Meeting
“It is always a pleasure to see the projects we supported brought to the big screen”

29/09/2017

Antonio Méndez Esparza • Director
“I like to fully embrace my outsider status”

28/09/2017

Ivana Mladenovic • Director
“The film is first and foremost a love story between two individuals”

28/09/2017

Teddy Lussi-Modeste • Director
"The enemy had to be as close as possible to the hero"

27/09/2017

Sergio G Sánchez • Director
“I have a lot of respect for the viewer”

all interviews

Newsletter

San Sebastian Report
LIM
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

previousnext

yesterday

Films
Portugal

Al Berto: Liberty, there for the taking

Production
Germany/France

The Most Beautiful Couple is in post-production

Production
France

Filming to commence on Au bout des doigts by Ludovic Bernard

Production
France/Belgium/Georgia/Switzerland

Eva Husson shooting Les filles du soleil

San Sebastián 2017
Awards

The Golden Shell goes to James Franco

Television
Ireland

New funding scheme announced to support Irish comedy on the international market

yesterday

Industry
Albania

The Balkan Film Market kicks off

Festivals
Netherlands

Brimstone triumphs at the 37th Netherlands Film Festival

three days ago

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

The Captain and the morality of the pack

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Beyond Words: The limitations of language

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

The Lion Sleeps Tonight: Cinema’s (friendly) ghosts

29 September 2017

Holland Film Meeting 2017

The changing nature of sales under the spotlight at the HFM

29 September 2017

Industry
Switzerland

New support measures for Swiss production at an international level

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

The Sower: The much-desired man

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Ravens: When brown turns to red

San Sebastián 2017
New Directors

Apostasy: Who’s that knocking at my door

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

A Sort of Family: Not without my son

Production
Poland/Belgium

Bartosz Konopka’s The Mute starts filming

29 September 2017

Box office
Ireland

Maze sets the yearly record for the biggest opening weekend for a domestic film

Industry
Europe/Latin America

EFADs and CAACI highlight the importance of strengthening Euro-Latino collaboration

Festivals
Romania

The 12th edition of Anim’est is ready to kick off

Production
Luxembourg/Netherlands

Max Jacoby shooting Péitruss in Luxembourg

Films
France

The Price of Success: Fratricidal freedom

28 September 2017

San Sebastián 2017
Competition

Life and Nothing More: Good morning resistance

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss