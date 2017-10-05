Happy End (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
What Will People Say (2017)
True Love (2017)
Men Don’t Cry (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Tarzan’s Testicles (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: True Love (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“The ocean has been the reason behind many stories”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Helena Wittmann and Theresa George • Director and actress

by 

- We talked to German director Helena Wittmann and her co-writer/actress Theresa George, as they presented their Venice-premiered Drift at the Filmfest Hamburg

Helena Wittmann and Theresa George • Director and actress
Helena Wittmann (left) and Theresa George (© Birgit Heidsiek)

Up-and-coming German filmmaker Helena Wittmann is presenting the German premiere of her feature debut, Drift [+see also:
trailer
interview: Helena Wittmann and Theresa…
film profile], at the Filmfest Hamburg, which kicks off today. Cineuropa talked to the director and her co-writer/actress Theresa George about the development of the project, shooting on a sailing boat and the meaning of the ocean. In the wake of its world premiere in Venice’s International Critics’ Week, Drift was also presented at the Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival and the Festival de Nouveau Cinéma in Montreal.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

Cineuropa: What inspired you to shoot a film in which the ocean plays the main part?
Helena Wittmann: Spaces are often the starting point for my films. In this case, the ocean is the space.  I had already worked with Theresa on my last short film, and she is an ethnologist. Therefore, I asked her to help me with the research on this project. 
Theresa George: When we started to discuss the theme, we decided to go to the sea so that we could see it and feel it.

What kind of research did you do?
HW: It became clear for us quite quickly that we had to shoot on the ocean because we were interested in the perception that you develop there. We devoted ourselves to ethnology and sociology. The ocean has been the reason behind many stories.
TG: There are millions of stories about creation, and many of them deal with the land and the ocean. One of them that I tell on camera to my film partner is a myth from Papua New Guinea.

How did you approach the sound design?
HW: I collaborated with musician and artist Nika Breithaupt, who had already done the sound design for my last film. On this project, she also did the sound recording, which was crucial for the movie. She ascertained that it was not possible to record the sound of the ocean while on the water, because there were always people around. The recordings are a mixture of field recording and synthesiser. 

How did you finance this project?
HW: We didn’t get any film support, because we didn’t have a traditional script. But I wanted to shoot this film and was able to afford it because I teach film at an arts school. I received a scholarship for this project, so that meant that the basic equipment was financed. Furthermore, a friend helped us to get in touch with a captain, so we got a free ride on the boat.

What was it like to shoot on a sailing boat?
HW: As a camerawoman, I would have preferred to shoot on film stock because it is a chemical process – like the ocean that surrounded us. But we could not afford to shoot on 35 mm or 70 mm, and after all, we had decided to use as little equipment as possible because we were crossing the ocean. The boat was swaying a lot.
TG: You always had one hand on the cord. We had to hold on so that we wouldn’t fall overboard. There were only three team members and six huge trolley cases. The ship’s crew did all the cooking.

What makes the ocean so fascinating?
TG: The sea is a very old subject matter that has always been of huge interest. I think that we are developing an awareness that enables us to look at our planet as a whole, and the oceans are part of it. In terms of ecological movements, we are coming closer together and putting a stronger focus on the ocean.
HW: There is not much uncharted territory left, but the ocean has not been entirely explored, which is also an issue in terms of artistic involvement. It serves to inspire our fantasy world in a similar way to science fiction.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

04/10/2017

Samuel Tilman • Director
"The Benefit of the Doubt is a psychological thriller about suspicion and doubt"

04/10/2017

Christian Bräuer, François Aymé and Detlef Rossmann • Organisers, European Art Cinema Day
“The idea is to celebrate the work of cinema exhibitors”

03/10/2017

John-Paul Pierrot • Marketing manager, Picturehouse Cinemas
“Big data has allowed us to get a well-rounded view of our customers”

03/10/2017

Clément Magar • Marketing expert, Go Global
"We ensure films gain recognition at festivals and that they have a strong marketing campaign"

03/10/2017

Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani • Directors
"We make films that focus on sensations"

all interviews

Newsletter

LIM
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Sitges 2017

Sitges hits the ripe old age of 50

Industry
Europe/Asia

EFP takes Europe to Busan

yesterday

San Sebastián 2017
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera

Saura(s): The elusive master

Production
Italy

Filming commences on La profezia dell'armadillo, from Zerocalcare's graphic novel

Festivals
Luxembourg

The tenth-anniversary edition of CinEast kicks off in Luxembourg City

Production
Portugal

Bruno Gascon’s feature debut, (Sobre)Carga, enters post-production

yesterday

Festivals
France

German films bask in the limelight in Paris

Television
Germany

Development and financing of European drama series in focus at the Series Lab Hamburg

Namur 2017

C’est tout pour moi!: Nawell Madani, it’s all her

two days ago

Festivals
Germany

The first Rügen International Film Festival is about to get under way

Oscars 2018
Latvia

The Latvian Oscar entry is The Chronicles of Melanie

Zurich 2017

Daphne, the lively portrait of a modern heroine

two days ago

Production
France

Marion Cotillard to star in Gueule d'Ange

Zurich 2017

The Wife: The noble woman behind the Nobel-winning author

San Sebastián 2017
Horizontes Latinos

Los perros: Poor little rich girl

Production
Italy

Roberto Andò starts filming on Una storia senza nome

three days ago

Film
Italy

Ferrante Fever: In search of the secret behind the “faceless writer”

Films
Portugal

Al Berto: Liberty, there for the taking

three days ago

Production
Germany/France

The Most Beautiful Couple is in post-production

Production
France

Filming to commence on Au bout des doigts by Ludovic Bernard

Production
France/Belgium/Georgia/Switzerland

Eva Husson shooting Les filles du soleil

San Sebastián 2017
Awards

The Golden Shell goes to James Franco

Television
Ireland

New funding scheme announced to support Irish comedy on the international market

Industry
Albania

The Balkan Film Market kicks off

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss