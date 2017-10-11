Redoubtable (2017)
The Basics of Killing (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Party (2017)
Directions (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Party (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"A common framework for understanding young people’s worldview"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Laurent Cantet • Director

by 

- An encounter with French filmmaker Laurent Cantet to talk about The Workshop, shown in Un Certain Regard at Cannes, and which is arriving in French theatres on 11 October

Laurent Cantet • Director
(© E Piermont / FDC)

Cineuropa met up with Laurent Cantet, winner of the 2008 Palme d’Or (for The Class [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carole Scotta
interview: Laurent Cantet
film profile]) at Cannes to talk about his new film, The Workshop [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Laurent Cantet
film profile], presented in Un Certain Regard. The director-screenwriter describes his method and the motivations that guide him, as well as his interest in the younger generation and its view of the world. He also talks about the central character of Antoine and some of the biggest challenges of his film, which is being distributed by Diaphana this Wednesday 11 October in French theaters. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: What was your starting point for writing this extremely deep and powerful screenplay without ever losing focus (with Robin Campillo, also the co-screenwriter of The Class)? The workshop? The disturbing character who stands out?
Laurent Cantet: The intention was to try to paint a portrait of the generation that today is 20-25 years old and finds itself faced with a world that is much more complex than it has ever been, more violent, one that leaves them with very little space to exist. The idea of the writing workshop made it possible to provide these young people with a common framework for thinking and working. It’s like that in all of my films: I really like starting with a microcosm that becomes a scale-model image of our society, and then gradually, individuals stand out, emerging in front of this very documentary-like gaze that I provide at the beginning, and that then brings us gradually towards a fiction. I think elsewhere, the novelistic aspect is much more developed than my previous films. I hope that this movie scares people, that we have succeeded in giving it some thriller touches – the reactions at Cannes suggest that that is the case, as people told me they were very scared at certain moments.

What also interested me was being able to work with a group of young people again because they have lots of things to tell us about what they are that will often contradict prejudices and show that there is much more involvement and complexity in their ways of thinking. It seemed interesting to me to look at how their world is constructed, between their circle of friends and that other relationship with the much larger world that they have through the internet and all of these means of communication that they use regularly.

So the idea was to describe this moment in our history, with something that can also be frightening, since it’s true that young people are faced with a violent world.

Besides the murder-mystery that the young people are drafting in the workshop, just beneath the surface, one could say that they are also trying to untangle another murder, a metaphorical one: of certain values, of certain points of reference.
The film is indeed trying to observe the rupture that exists today between the world of "old people", of which I am unfortunately a part, which has a way of thinking about the world that has many more references than theirs – or the references are different (that of blue-collar culture no longer exists, for example). History, for them, began yesterday. To them, ours seems so ancient that they don’t want to refer to it in order to analyse today’s world. Their perspective is different. It’s these perspectives that I show, through the discussions conducted in the workshop, but also through a range of images (internet, archives, video games, etc) gathered together - and which for me, by understanding the way in which we represent it, underline the violence of our relationship with the world.

The character of Antoine, who emerges midway through and takes us by surprise, much like the teacher in the film (Marina Foïs), is inhabited by a void.
This character is for me the picture of aimlessness on every level: his daily life is idle, and he lets himself get swept along by various people. At the same time, he contains so much violence that the work of writing a mystery novel, which actually requires invoking this same violence, suddenly opens the floodgates, and makes him start to question the legitimacy of a certain kind of violence, and also the possibility of using it, and it’s true that he becomes more and more disturbing. Nevertheless, for my part, I’m more afraid for him than of him. That was even one of the challenges of the film: to create a character who is both insufferable and appealing. I think that just like the teacher, as viewers, we have a relationship of both distrust and interest mixed with desire for this young man, and we feel like we have to save him.

(Translated from French)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

12/10/2017

Xavier Rigault • Producer
"A threat to the French film industry"

11/10/2017

Catherine Ann Berger • Director, Swiss Films
“In the long run, it is really not enough to make films for your own home territory”

11/10/2017

Ilir Butka • Chairman, Albanian National Center of Cinematography
“Albanian cinema needs to open up to international co-productions”

11/10/2017

Ana Asensio • Director
"Private producers believed in my passion"

10/10/2017

James Mulvey • Programming advisor, IndieCork
“Our aim is to celebrate independent film on a local, national and international level”

all interviews

Newsletter

EPI Distribution
LIM
Midpoint
 

latest news

previousnext

today

London 2017

The Cured: Giving zombies a second chance

Production
Bulgaria

Yana Titova preparing her independent debut feature, Fall and Salvation

yesterday

Films
Italy

Nine 1/2 Moons: Two sisters and the many ways to be a family

Warsaw 2017

The Warsaw Film Festival gears up to present 119 features

Sitges 2017

Muse: Those damned inspirational goddesses!

London 2017

Going West: Let others in, and let your true self out

yesterday

IndieCork 2017

Blue Dawn: An ode to love and family

Busan 2017

A strong European contingent gets ready to head to Busan

two days ago

Sitges 2017

Most Beautiful Island: The contrasts of New York

Production
France

Shoot about to commence for No Gods No Masters

Films
Bulgaria/Poland/Turkey

Radiogram: A story about power, discrimination and music

three days ago

Rome 2017

Lynch, Dolan, Soderbergh and Taviani on the guest list for Rome Film Festival

three days ago

London 2017

A Moment in the Reeds: A shared youth

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution shows the bigger picture of public film funding at San Sebastián

Production
Romania

Dan Chişu to study the manipulation of the truth in The Gendarme

Production
France/Germany

Shoot about to kick off for Mia Hansen-Løve’s Maya

Funding
Albania

The Albanian National Center of Cinematography selects minority co-productions to fund

Industry
Albania

The Balkan Film Market wraps the latest edition of Albascript+

09 October 2017

Oscars 2018
Europe

36 European titles submitted for the Oscars race

London 2017

The Breadwinner: Girl becomes boy in a fight for survival

Zurich 2017

I Am Gentrification. Confessions of a Scoundrel: Analysis of a collective psychosis

Zurich 2017

Impreza - Das Fest: The perilously banal advancement of the intransigent right

Production
France/Belgium

Shoot about to kick off for Félix Moati’s Deux fils

Festivals
France

Living and Other Fictions emerges triumphant at Cinespaña

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss