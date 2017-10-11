Redoubtable (2017)
The Basics of Killing (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Party (2017)
Directions (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Party (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"Private producers believed in my passion"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Ana Asensio • Director

by 

- Actress Ana Asensio makes her directorial debut with Most Beautiful Island, which premiered in Europe at Sitges after winning the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW

Ana Asensio • Director

After scooping the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, with Most Beautiful Island [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ana Asensio
film profile], actress Ana Asensio (Madrid, 1978) has returned to Europe to present her debut film as a director (and actress); the movie has opened the Noves Visions One section at the 50th Catalonian Sitges Film Festival.

Cineuropa: What made you want to go and live in New York, which is also where the action in this film takes place?
Ana Asensio: I wanted to extricate myself from the comfort of Spain. I started working as an actress for television over here, but I wanted some experience living abroad. I arrived in New York on 7 September 2001, four days before 9/11. New York is a hostile city but for the few months following the tragedy, people looked each other in the eyes: there was a shared empathy that went beyond social differences. It was full of humanity, it was beautiful, despite the strangeness of it being the result of such a catastrophe.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Is the main character in your film at all autobiographical?
Yes, in relation to certain things that I have experienced, such as the fact that I have accepted unimaginable jobs, and that all of my possessions live in a suitcase. I put myself in a limiting emotional situation, because the pressure you feel when you have no friends or relatives is very anxiety-producing, which is where the intrigue behind Most Beautiful Island lies. From then on, I built a dramatic and much stronger universe. I met women who have made similar decisions and started new lives, leaving behind a traumatic past that they could not overcome – and thus choosing to settle in a city in which you can remain anonymous: to start from scratch where no one can remind you of your past.

So is that how the plot of Most Beautiful Island was born?
I came up with the story in a just a few hours, in a day: the concept was clear in my mind from the very beginning. I had never written a script before. And then I started knocking on the doors of producers and private investors in the United States and Turkey. From the start, it was clear to me that it wouldn’t be easy to find someone to produce the film, so I decided to shoot a scene so they would understand my vision. I wanted to capture everything in one single shot: ignorance emboldens you, we never know where we’re setting foot.

People believe that anything is possible...
I am glad to have been so naive. It allowed me to throw myself in at the deep end and take a lot of unusual decisions that people would have otherwise advised me against, like filming in Super 16. I found a Franco-Catalan associate producer and we worked on the development of the screenplay, but we were unable to finish it due to a lack of financial support. I wanted to film the project as it was anyway. Finally, I made a few more calls and got funding from private investors who had never made a film before, but who believed in my passion and the concept of the film. We started with a minimal budget. We shot in two stages, too - filming had to stop because we were missing a location.

From what feelings did such a strong story develop?
I wanted to talk about a type of immigration that isn’t often touched upon - and yet I’ve met so many girls hoping to get visas as models or actresses. We walk past them on the streets and don’t think they have any problems, when really sometimes they don’t even have enough to eat. The contrast interested me: this false cruel and bitter-sweet glamour that consists of only being able to eat when invited to parties. It's degrading. I also wanted to show how the property-owning classes, who can buy anything, are capable of paying in brutality.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

11/10/2017

Catherine Ann Berger • Director, Swiss Films
“In the long run, it is really not enough to make films for your own home territory”

11/10/2017

Ilir Butka • Chairman, ANCC
“Albanian cinema needs to open up to international co-productions”

10/10/2017

James Mulvey • Programming advisor, IndieCork
“Our aim is to celebrate independent film on a local, national and international level”

10/10/2017

Mathieu Debusschère • General delegate, ARP
"We have to avoid falling into a purely market-orientated logic"

09/10/2017

Saul Dibb • Director
“We should never take peace for granted”

all interviews

Newsletter

Jihlava
LIM
Midpoint
 

latest news

previousnext

today

London 2017

Going West: Let others in, and let your true self out

Films
Ireland

Blue Dawn: An ode to love and family

Busan 2017

A strong European contingent gets ready to head to Busan

yesterday

Sitges 2017

Most Beautiful Island: The contrasts of New York

Production
France

Shoot about to commence for No Gods No Masters

Films
Bulgaria/Poland/Turkey

Radiogram: A story about power, discrimination and music

two days ago

Rome 2017

Lynch, Dolan, Soderbergh and Taviani on the guest list for Rome Film Festival

London 2017

A Moment in the Reeds: A shared youth

San Sebastián 2017
Industry

Europa Distribution shows the bigger picture of public film funding at San Sebastián

Production
Romania

Dan Chişu to study the manipulation of the truth in The Gendarme

Production
France/Germany

Shoot about to kick off for Mia Hansen-Løve’s Maya

Funding
Albania

The Albanian National Center of Cinematography selects minority co-productions to fund

two days ago

Industry
Albania

The Balkan Film Market wraps the latest edition of Albascript+

three days ago

Oscars 2018
Europe

36 European titles submitted for the Oscars race

London 2017

The Breadwinner: Girl becomes boy in a fight for survival

Zurich 2017

I Am Gentrification. Confessions of a Scoundrel: Analysis of a collective psychosis

Zurich 2017

Impreza - Das Fest: The perilously banal advancement of the intransigent right

Production
France/Belgium

Shoot about to kick off for Félix Moati’s Deux fils

three days ago

Festivals
France

Living and Other Fictions emerges triumphant at Cinespaña

Namur 2017

Dog wins big at the Namur Film Festival

Zurich 2017

Kirsten Tan’s Pop Aye takes home the Golden Eye from Zurich

Oscars 2018
Luxembourg

Barrage is Luxembourg’s submission for the 2018 Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film

Festivals
Bulgaria

Omnipresent wins the top award at Varna

06 October 2017

Zurich 2017
Industry

Connect to Reality: the Zurich Film Festival reflects on the future of Swiss cinema

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss