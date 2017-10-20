Spoor (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
I Am Not a Witch (2017)
Giant (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
The Square (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Giant (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"A story about growing up and making mistakes"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Ben Brand • Director

by 

- We talk to Dutch filmmaker Ben Brand, whose first feature film Find This Dumb Little Bitch and Throw Her into the River just had its world premiere as part of Warsaw's Competition 1-2

Ben Brand • Director

In 2010, a video showing a girl throwing puppies into a river went viral and an undertaking to find her and punish her spread across the internet. Ben Brand’s Find This Dumb Little Bitch and Throw Her into the River [+see also:
interview: Ben Brand
film profile], world-premiered in Warsaw Film Festival's Competition 1-2, takes this incident and builds on it, imagining what could have happened to the character called Lizzy, a 13-year-old girl from a small town. Her father imports puppies from Eastern Europe and sells them on eBay. Her 15-year-old brother, Remco, upon noticing that one of his friends' YouTube channels is popular, posts a video of Lizzy throwing three sick puppies into the river, and things spiral disproportionally out of control.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Why did you decide to make a film about this story?
Ben Brand: When I first saw the video in 2010 it was shocking, but even more shocking were the reactions of people all over the world, who wanted to find and kill this little girl. I started talking to [co-writer] Ilse Ott about the idea, but it was hard to find the right entrance to the story. At first, we thought the girl would be the main character, so we started the script from her perspective.

But we realised that the girl has no real motivation, she is not the one who posts the video. So we came up with the brother’s character. He is more fascinating - he makes the video and puts it online, and it is even harder for him when his little sister gets confronted by the problem he has created. That seemed to be the most emotional way of entering the film, and it personally connected me to the story because of my youth. I did a lot of stupid things, like most kids do. I also had the chance to make those mistakes and learn from them and to grow into a, hopefully, better person. We wanted to show what goes on behind the video and tell a story about growing up and making mistakes.

Tell us a bit about the angle relating to the puppies in the story?
 In many Eastern European countries there are farms which breed these expensive dogs and ship them to Western Europe. The younger and cuter they are, the better they sell. But this means they are taken from their mothers too early, so a lot of them get sick by the time they reach their destination. They then can't be sold and it's too expensive to put them to sleep, so they smash them against walls, put them in freezers, or drown them.

It gave an additional layer to the film. There is this world with a cute puppy face on the outside, but there’s also a multimillion euro business of really nasty stuff going on.

How did you choose the actors?
Wim Opbrouck, who plays the father, is a well-known Belgian actor, he has a great face and he plays a harsh father, but he also has kindness to him. I did not want him to just be violent and strict, I also wanted us to see that he can be a nice guy.

For the kids, I held castings for a year and a half. Nino den Brave, who plays the brother,literally came to the last auditions, just when I was losing hope, and he was perfect. He was just like I imagined the character to be. He could be angry, but also vulnerable, and he was funny. The humor that he brought was key because it is a heavy subject and I didn't want it to be too dark a film.

For the girl, we found Senna Fokke, she was a perfect actress but she could not sing, and we needed that for her talent show scenes. She would sometimes start crying before the singing scenes, and we had to convince her that we would dub the songs with someone else's voice.

How did you create the mise-en-scene, and how exactly did you shoot the film?
I was really lucky to work with cinematographer Paul Özgur, who only wanted to shoot with natural light.I wanted to give the kids as much freedom as possible, and we built all sets to be used on 360 degrees, which also helped with the light. There was a lot of improvisation, but not so much in terms of the text, but more in terms of how the actors moved within a scene.

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

20/10/2017

Sahim Omar Kalifa • Director
“Zagros and his wife are victims of the burden of tradition”

20/10/2017

Christophe Leparc • Director, Cinemed
"The director’s place in young emerging cinema is becoming more and more important"

13/10/2017

Rungano Nyoni • Director
“I was interested in how difficult it is to break away from the rules”

13/10/2017

Etienne Ollagnier • Distributor
"Protecting cinemas is not just about business"

12/10/2017

Jan Cvitkovič • Director
"The Basics of Killing is a warning"

all interviews

Newsletter

Warsaw
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Rotterdam 2018
Industry

IFFR's Hubert Bals Fund announces fall 2017 selection

Production
Ireland/US/Iceland

Elfar Aldesteins' End of Sentence enters post-production

Warsaw 2017
Discoveries

Drib: A film about a true story based on a lie

Sitges 2017

Hagazussa: A Heathen’s Curse: The witch of the late medieval Alps

Warsaw 2017
Special Screenings

Darling: The show must go on, but at what price?

Warsaw 2017
Competition 1-2

FILM FOCUS: The Charmer

today

Seminci 2017

Isabel Coixet is back to open the Seminci in Valladolid

yesterday

Astra 2017
Competition

The Challenge, the majestic beauty of ritualised everyday life

Production
Italy

Filming commences on Paolo Virzì’s new feature, Notti magiche

Warsaw 2017
Documentary Competition

Freedom for the Wolf: Death for the sheep

Production
France

End of filming in sight for Le Poulain by Mathieu Sapin

Rome 2017
Market

"Matching Excellence": Rome’s MIA kicks off today

yesterday

Astra 2017

Taste of Cement: Living without being alive

Festivals
Spain

The 19th edition of Abycine Festival kicks off on Friday

Astra 2017
Romanian Competition

Planet Petrila: Fighting for the cultural heritage of Romania’s oldest mine

Festivals
France

Cinema of the Mediterranean showcased in Montpellier

Astra 2017
Central & Eastern European Competition

City of the Sun: Human spirit persisting in a deserted, post-industrial town

Production
Slovenia

Urša Menart finishes filming on My Last Year as a Loser

yesterday

Astra 2017
Central & Eastern European Competition

FILM FOCUS: Tarzan’s Testicles

European Film Awards 2017

Five debut films nominated for the European Film Awards

two days ago

IDFA 2017

The IDFA announces the line-up for its 30th edition

Warsaw 2017
Competition 1-2

Daybreak: Between the ethical and the existential

Rome 2017
Market

Europa Distribution and MIA to put piracy on the spotlight

Warsaw 2017
Free Spirit Competition

FILM FOCUS: Let the Corpses Tan

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss