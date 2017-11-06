A Ciambra (2017)
You Were Never Really Here (2017)
Until The Birds Return (2017)
Zagros (2017)
The Benefit of the Doubt (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
The Square (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: You Were Never Really Here (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

“How do we build an ‘us’ in today’s world?”

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Carlos Marques-Marcet • Director

by 

- Anchor and Hope has opened the 14th Seville Film Festival: it is the second film by Spaniard Carlos Marques-Marcet, who garnered huge acclaim with his feature debut, Long Distance

Carlos Marques-Marcet • Director
(© Óscar Romero / SEFF)

Anchor and Hope [+see also:
interview: Carlos Marques-Marcet
film profile] is a co-production between Spain and the UK, shot on the canals of London and starring three lead actors who ooze a powerful chemistry: Oona Chaplin, Natalia Tena and David Verdaguer. The latter two previously starred in Long Distance [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carlos Marques-Marcet
film profile], the much-lauded feature debut (which also snagged the Goya Award for Best Debut Director in 2014, to boot) by Carlos Marques-Marcet, who has opened the official section of the 14th Seville European Film Festival with his second effort. We sat down to chat to the filmmaker in the Andalusian city.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Was it hard to get this movie off the ground after the success of your debut film?
Carlos Marques-Marcet: Yes, it was a bit, as we went round in circles with the casting, and we worked intensively on the edit for nine months solid, although I shot only the scenes that I had in a mere 110-page screenplay. I work regularly as an editor, and that had never happened to me before: I’d ended up with a three-hour film, and we didn’t know what to cut, because we had these three main characters and we didn’t want to steal the limelight away from any of them. So we gradually chiselled away at each one until we arrived at a length which balanced the film out as much as possible without losing anything. The funding process went well, thanks to the success of Long Distance: the television stations helped us, but given that this was a more ambitious project than my previous movie, we were in it up to our necks a lot more. In the end it all went ok, although the production itself was more complicated.

In your debut film, distances are important, as suggested by its title; in Anchor and Hope, it is also distances and places that are crucial to the plot.
At the end of the day, that’s what cinema is, people and places; there’s not much more to it than that. I’m interested in how that space and all its facets have an impact on us: how we pass through those spaces and the distances that are created. Here, the characters are crammed onto a boat, and they get out straight away: I spent some time living on a boat to find some inspiration, and I realised that it’s complicated, logistically speaking. People live like that because it’s cheaper, and of course, you have to like that kind of lifestyle: in that situation, you get the feeling you’re living on the streets, with an inside that is never fully closed off and with the outside ever-present.

Personal relationships are at the core of your work once again.
I don’t think I’ll spend my whole life making this kind of film, but there are indeed certain concerns that are playing on my mind right now: how can you share your life with someone in the world as it is right at this moment, which really stresses the importance of fulfilling ourselves and seeking who we really are, singing our own praises the whole time... So how do we build an “us”? It’s a problem that I’m constantly worrying about, and that’s the thematic thread I’m pursuing.

You also tackle the family model, which already has no rules whatsoever...
Yes, I grew up in a world where many of my friends’ parents had divorced: then there was the mother’s boyfriend, who started to live with them. There were these new figures, and then the roles had to be created.

Why did you set the film on the canals of London?
I was really interested in establishing a link between the people and the landscape: I wanted there to be a transfer of emotions between both things. I was keen to salvage that particular remnant of the industrial era: a project on an enormous scale, constructed the length and breadth of England, which, after 40 years, had become obsolete because of the advent of the train. I liked how people live in what remains of the industrial era, right on the fringes. That speaks volumes about the world we’re living in.

(Translated from Spanish)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

03/11/2017

Nadia Paschetto • Director, Arras Film Festival
"When we spot a filmmaker, we aim to help them out over time"

02/11/2017

Emilie Bujès • Artistic director, Visions du Réel
"Maintaining a distinctiveness and very high artistic standards"

31/10/2017

Christine Eloy, Laurent Dutoit, Stefano Massenzi • Europa Distribution

30/10/2017

Gürcan Keltek • Director
“The visual style resonates with our distorted collective memory of events”

30/10/2017

Franz Schwartz • Director, Viennale
“The Viennale should be kept as it was and as it is”

all interviews

Newsletter

Bosphorus
Unwanted_Square_Cineuropa_01
Arras
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Production
Belgium/France

The first clapperboard slams for Nos batailles, the second feature by Guillaume Senez

Festivals
Portugal

LEFFEST celebrates its 11th edition

Films
Hungary

Budapest Noir: Murder on Nagydiófa street

Production
Ireland

Dark Lies the Island wraps and secures an international sales deal

Rome 2017
Awards

Rome’s audience crowns Borg/McEnroe

Viennale 2017

Farewell to the Parents: An essay on a young man’s freedom

today

Funding
Estonia

Estonia supports a new batch of documentary and co-production projects

Berlin 2018
Jury

Tom Tykwer to chair the jury of the 68th Berlin Film Festival

two days ago

European Film Awards 2017

The Square tops European Film Awards nominations

three days ago

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Winter Brothers

Awards
Europe

The winner of the European Film Location Award to be announced on 7 November

Production
France

Marie Monge shooting Joueurs

three days ago

Production
Greece

Giorgos Panousopoulos wraps his new film after a 13-year hiatus

Production
UK

Sebastian Godwin’s The Visitor wraps principal photography in North Norfolk

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Son of Sofia

Thessaloniki 2017
Opening

FILM FOCUS: On Body and Soul

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

The Garden: Family secrets

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

Ravens: When brown turns to red

three days ago

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

Life Guidance: A man breaks free from the clutches of idyllic capitalism

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

Beast: On a knife-edge

Zagreb 2017

The Zagreb Film Festival announces the programme for its 15th edition

Thessaloniki 2017
Competition

Cargo: Plunging into a vast communicative chasm

Awards
UK

Lady Macbeth heads up the BIFA nominations with 15 nods

02 November 2017

Seville 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Zama

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss