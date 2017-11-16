Thelma (2017)
The Motive (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
Sámi Blood (2016)
M (2017)
Khibula (2017)
Animals (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: M (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

"Good stories and good filmmakers always have international potential"

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Renata Czarnkowska-Listos and Maria Golos • Producers

by 

- At Arras, we met up with Renata Czarnkowska-Listos and Maria Golos, who head up RE Studio and stage Maciej Pieprzyca's films

Renata Czarnkowska-Listos and Maria Golos • Producers
Renata Czarnkowska-Listos and Maria Golos

Founded by Renata Czarnkowska-Listos and Maria GolosPolish, RE Studio kicked off business with the excellent I'm a Killer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Maciej Pieprzyca
interview: Renata Czarnkowska-Listos a…
film profile] by Maciej Pieprzyca, successful in his native country's cinemas and recognised at many festivals (Silver Lions, the screenplay award at Gdynia last year, mise-en-scène prize at Shanghai, best male performance award and mise-en-scène prize at Cottbus, etc.). We met up with the two producers at the 18th Arras Film Festival, where the film was screened incompetition and where they presented their new project Icarus. The Story of Mietek Kosz.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Cineuropa: Why does RE Studio remain so loyal to director Maciej Pieprzyca?
Renata Czarnkowska-Listos: I've known Maciej Pieprzyca for 20 years. We made a lot of films and television dramas together, and when I decided to start my own production company, he was obviously my first choice because of the friendship we have together. As soon as I met him, when he was a young filmmaker and I was working for Polish public television, I knew that he had something special. The international success of Life Feels Good [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], which I co-produced, and now I'm a Killer demonstrate that he can choose difficult subjects and very different genres and still achieve incredible results. His film about a disabled boy and his film about a serial killer both include the same degree of emotion and they are two very good films.

Is I'm a Killer, with its excellent Polish box-office success and its awards at international film festivals, representative of your editorial line?
Maria Golos: We do not really have an editorial line per se. What matters to us is the screenplay and the director's personality. If we like a screenplay, but it has no obvious commercial potential, it suits us very well, although of course we try to give each film the best possible promotion. The important thing is that the relationship works well from the outset with a filmmaker, because then anything is possible. We have no intention of producing for purely commercial reasons, but who knows...

R. CL: We’re not rejecting the idea in principle, it’s just not the most important thing for us. For example, we have been working on a very interesting project by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz for nearly three years. She won the European Film Award for Best Short Film in 2010. Some people might think it's wasted time, but not us, because you have to get to know a screenplay’s character, as well as the personalities of the main characters very well. Our editorial line, if there is one, is quality.

What is Icarus. The Story of Mietek Kosz, Maciej Pieprzyca's new project that you're pitching here at Arras Days, about?
MG: It's a very beautiful story, a kind of tragic American dream. It's about a boy who is a very talented pianist, but who goes blind at the age of 12. Despite his handicap, he has a great career, but other problems are born from his success: loneliness, depression, drinking, the difficulty faced by a huge talent with a beautiful soul trying to find a place in society and in everyday life... A story that takes place in the '60s and '70s and that we’re hoping will be a fantastic role for Dawid Ogrodnik (Life Feels Good). We already have the support of the Polish Film Institute and we are in the process of completing funding for a shoot that should start next summer.

What other projects are on the cards? People have been talking about a collaboration with Agnieszka Holland?
MG: The rumour is true, but the project is just getting started as we've only just received writing support from the Polish Film Institute. We are also in pre-production for Autumn Girl by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, which we're hoping to shoot next summer.

What do you think of the new generation of Polish filmmakers, seemingly in full swing and internationally open-minded?
R. CL.: I was really surprised by the impact that I'm a Killer had abroad, because it's a very Polish story. It just goes to show that good films, good stories and good filmmakers always have international potential. Polish cinema doesn't get much funding, but we have many talented young filmmakers, for example Jan P. Matuszynski (The Last Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Agnieszka Smoczinska, etc. These young people are probably not creating anything more complex, but it was only 10 or 20 years ago that Polish independent cinema was brand new. Now it has matured somewhat.

(Translated from French)

See also
 

see also

 

more interviews

16/11/2017

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne • Directors
"For us, cinema is a type of living matter"

15/11/2017

Marine Francen • Director
"I wanted us to feel everything that these women experience through their bodies"

14/11/2017

Erik Poppe • Director
“I think that we could do with leaders like Haakon VII today”

14/11/2017

Katrin Rothe • Director
"Animation is a wonderful means of expression"

14/11/2017

Marija Stojnić and Milos Ivanović • Director and producer
“A film that reinvents the purpose of live, old-school, spoken-word radio”

all interviews

Newsletter

Bosphorus
Unwanted_Square_Cineuropa_01
Les Arcs call
 

latest news

previousnext

today

Films
Italy

La casa di famiglia: Never sell the family home

Gijón 2017

The Gijón Film Festival turns a corner

Production
France/Belgium

Eva Ionesco shooting Une jeunesse dorée

Zagreb 2017

The Frog: The traumas and the consequences of the Bosnian War

Zagreb 2017

Iskra: A suspenseful thriller with a political angle

IDFA 2017

EXCLUSIVE: IDFA Feature-Length Competition entry A Woman Captured reveals trailer

yesterday

Cottbus 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: I'm a Killer

Cottbus 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: The Line

Cottbus 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Breaking News

Seville 2017
Resistencias

The Wild Season: Together, naked

Torino 2017
Industry

Straddling creation and industry: the art of the short film at the Torino Short Film Market

Production
Belgium/Canada

Nicole Palo tackles her second feature, Le Suicide d’Emma Peeters

yesterday

Production
Germany

Jan Ole-Gerster shooting Lara

Cottbus 2017
Industry

First female producers’ round-table at coco paves the way for future action

Festivals
Spain

A deluge of the very best European films rains down on MUCES

Cottbus 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: The Basics of Killing

Cottbus 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Out

Cottbus 2017
Competition

FILM FOCUS: Khibula

yesterday

Production
Germany

Veit Helmer wraps production of silent comedy The Bra

two days ago

Arras 2017
European Discoveries

FILM FOCUS: Western

Torino 2017

Asia Argento to be guest director at the 35th Torino Film Festival

Arras 2017
Eastern Visions

Dede: The tough traditions of the Georgian region of Svaneti

Arras 2017
Eastern Visions

Ice Mother: Cold, but happy

Arras 2017
Eastern Visions

FILM FOCUS: Little Harbour

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss