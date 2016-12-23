Frantz (2016)
BOX OFFICE Romania

A great season for domestic releases in Romania

by 

- The most popular Romanian film of the year was Cristina Iacob's #Selfie69

A great season for domestic releases in Romania
#Selfie69 by Cristina Iacob

Local distributors of Romanian films have always preferred autumn for the release of their movies, and this year's results are more than impressive. With a lower number of releases than in previous years, in 2016 domestic cinema had two films exceeding 130,000 admissions.

Cristi Puiu's Sieranevada started off the string of records with (at that point) the year's best first weekend at the beginning of September. The film, which was also selected to represent Romania at the Academy Awards, finished its run in cinemas with approximately 31,150 admissions.

Cristina Iacob's #Selfie69 followed a few weeks later, becoming the year's most popular domestic release, with almost 145,000 admissions. Bogdan Mirică's acclaimed Dogs followed on 23 September, with a total of 29,000 admissions.

But the real surprise of the season came on 7 October, when Paul Negoescu's buddy comedy Two Lottery Tickets almost climbed, during a rather unimpressive week, to the top of the Romanian box office, with more than 27,000 admissions in its first weekend. With a less widespread, but more effective, promotional campaign than its competitors, the film finished its run in Romanian cinemas in the middle of December, totalling 131,500 admissions. With a budget of €30,000, Two Lottery Tickets earned almost €550,000.

Igor Cobileanski's Eastern Business totalled almost 10,000 admissions, while Radu Jude's Locarno-awarded Scarred Hearts had approximately 6,500 admissions after three weeks in cinemas.

The beginning of 2017 looks promising, too, as Nae Caranfil's 6.9 on the Richter Scale, a potential hit, is scheduled for release on 20 January.

 

