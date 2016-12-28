German genre films get funding from the FFHSH

by Birgit Heidsiek

28/12/2016 - The Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein has given the go-ahead for 21 projects to receive more than €3 million

A group of grumpy animated characters, a choreographer and people returning from outer space are the protagonists of some of the 21 projects that the Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (FFHSH) is set to back with a total of more than €3 million after the CEO of the film fund, Maria Köpf, and the selection committee decided to lend their support to various genre-film projects.

Among the greenlit productions is the post-apocalyptic science-fiction thriller Shipbreaker by Tim Fehlbaum (Hell). When the ice started to melt and the continents were flooded, a small, elite group of people was able to escape to another planet; but now it is time to return to Earth. Produced by Munich-based Berghaus Wöbke Filmproduktion, the spectacular adventure movie received €300,000 in production support. Meanwhile, a group of cult animated creatures called the Olchis become part of an experiment that falls into the wrong hands in the animated movie Die Olchis – Der Kinofilm, which WunderWerk Hamburg is receiving €550,000 to produce.

In Cunningham 3D, renowned choreographer Merce Cunningham gives an insight into the universe of dance in three dimensions. The innovative experiment, which is being produced by achtung panda! from Berlin, received €120,000 in production support. Another €250,000 go to Missing Link Films in Berlin: in the drama Andrea, ordinary life gets a little complicated when a woman moves in with her boyfriend but starts an affair with his son. And forbidden love is also an issue in the German-Danish co-production Candy Boy, in which a German teenager from an ultra-conservative family falls in love with the daughter of a Danish porn producer in the 1970s. For this project, Hamburg-based Tamtam Film and Toolbox Film in Copenhagen received €17,500 in development support.