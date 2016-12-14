ACM Distribution will support the distribution of five international co-productions

by Fabien Lemercier

14/12/2016 - Neruda, Clash, Tramontane, Madame B and Tadmor, selected by the scheme

In June 2015, a partnership was signed between the CNC and the programme Creative Europe - MEDIA of the European Commission to create ACM Distribution (read Joséphine Vinet's interview), a new distribution scheme designed to promote the circulation of international co-productions already supported by the ACM (Aide aux cinémas du monde).

The selection committee met on 29 November 2016 and decided to support the international distribution of the following five films: Neruda by Pablo Larrain (extra release in Austria, Colombia, Germany, Romania, Switzerland and Turkey), Clash by Mohamed Diab (extra release in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Taiwan, Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Greece), Tramontane by Vatche Boulghourjian (extra release in Hong-Kong, Turkey and Benelux), Mrs B, a North-Korean Woman by Jero Yun (extra release in Benelux, United States, Spain and Japan) and Tadmor by Monika Borgmann and Lokman Slim (extra release in Benelux, United States, Spain, Switzerland and Tunisia).

These films (three fictions and two documentaries) were selected at many festivals (Cannes, La Rochelle, Zurich, Toronto, San Sebastian…), and two of them were chosen to represent their country at the Oscars 2017. They illustrate the vitality and diversity of global creativity. Support from ACM Distribution will make it possible to increase and stimulate their commercial distribution via theatres and online platforms in 40 extra countries.

A new call for proposals has been launched on December 5th. The deadline is 10 February, 2017. The selection committee will meet again on this occasion in spring 2017. For more information about the scheme and the catalogue of eligible films, please visit the site of ACM Distribution.

(Translated from French)