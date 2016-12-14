Les Films du Bélier bags the IFCIC Award

by Fabien Lemercier

14/12/2016 - The company, which is run by Justin Taurand, has won the 2016 edition of the award, rewarding a young independent production company

Singling out a young independent production company, the 13th IFCIC Award, which is given by the IFCIC (Institute for the Funding of Cinema and Cultural Industries)went to Films du Bélier, a company founded and run by Justin Taurand.

Very active in the production of short films (with forty or so under his belt to date), which has allowed him to help directors make the transition to feature film, most notably Katell Quillévéré (Love Like Poison ) and Hélier Cisterne (Vandal ), in 2011 Justin Taurand was named Producer on the Move by the European Film Promotion (see interview).

The latest film to be produced by Justin Taurand is Heal the Living by Katell Quillévéré (delegated production with Les Films Pelléas), which was selected for Venice and Toronto, and has been showing in French theatres for seven weeks.

Among the 2017 projects in the pipeline for Films du Bélier are Madeleine Collins by Antoine Barraud and De nos frères blessés by Hélier Cisterne, whilst Tristes Monroes by duo Gabriel Abrantes - Daniel Schmid is currently in post-production.

Les Films du Bélier is the latest in a string of winners of the IFCIC Award including the likes of TS Productions (2004), Les Productions du Trésor (2005), Elia Films (2006), La Mouche du Coche (2007), Les Films du Poisson (2008), 2.4.7 Films (2009), The Film (2010), Origami Films (2011), Lionceau Films (2012) and Dharamsala (2013), Lilies Films (2014) and CG Cinéma (2015).

The IFCIC is an establishment that facilitates access to credit by cultural enterprises. With funding from the public authorities (most notably the CNC), the IFCIC guarantees bank loans granted to the producers of film or audiovisual works, technical industries and exhibitors, as well as companies operating in the cultural sector. At the end of September 2016, the sum of loans granted and guarantees amounted to over €1 billion.

(Translated from French)