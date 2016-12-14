Cinemart: 26 new projects in store

by Vitor Pinto

14/12/2016 - The co-production market of the International Film Festival Rotterdam will take place from 29 January to 1 February 2017

Marking, as always, the beginning of the film industry calendar as the first big professional gathering of the year in Europe, the co-production market of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), CineMart, will be back between 29 January 29 and 1 February 2017 as part of the IFFR PRO Days (28 January – 3 February). The upcoming edition of CineMart will present a total of 26 new projects – selected from over 450 submissions plus the BoostNL projects presented at the last Holland Film Meeting during the Netherlands Film Festival (read the report).

The line-up includes the upcoming titles by emerging award-winning filmmakers such as Brazilian director Gabriel Mascaro, who returns with Centre of the Earth after the acclaimed Neon Bull (a Dutch co-production previously developed in Cinemart), France’s Eva Husson, who is currently working on the production of Les Filles du Soleil with production outfit Maneki Films, Spain’s Oliver Laxe with Aquilo que arde, Italy’s Pietro Marcello with Martin Eden, Denmark’s Martin Skovbjerg with Sticks and Stones, and many other international names.

Dutch talent could not miss out on the Netherlands’ biggest film event either. Klaartje Quirijns is putting together De Omweg with Submarine Film, whilst Peter Hoogendoorn hasteamed up with Circe Film and Belgium’s Czar to direct Goeree. Moreover, September Film will co-produce German director Anne Zohra Berrached’s new project Die Frau des Piloten.

Two experimental films have also made it to the final Art:Film selection: After London by British director Ben Rivers and Kindness by Greece’s Stefan Tsivopoulos.

All the selected titles are competing for three awards: the coveted Eurimages Co-Production Development Award (€20,000), the ARTE International Prize (€6,000), and the Wouter Barendrecht Award (€5,000).

For Marit van den Elshout, Head of IFFR PRO and CineMart, the main priority is to come up with an interesting line-up which also meets the realistic expectations of the film market: “We have to look carefully at the projects we present, at what kind of life these projects will have once they have been made into films, rather than just choosing them because they’re 'nice festival films'. With this selection I feel we’ve managed to present a very diverse line up of storytellers and projects, with solid structures and teams presenting them."

The projects selected:

Almost in Love - Leonardo Brzezicki (Argentina/Brazil/Chile)

Production: Ruda Cine/RT Features/Jirafa

Aquilo que arde - Oliver Laxe (Spain)

Production: Miramemira

Asia - Ruthy Pribar (Israel/France)

Production: Gum Films/KinoElektron

Centre of the Earth - Gabriel Mascaro (Brazil)

Production: Desvia

Death on the Streets - Johan Carlsen (Denmark/Germany/USA)

Production: Makrorama

Fear Eats the Soul - Maria Eriksson (Sweden)

Production: Anagram Film & TV

Les Filles du Soleil - Eva Husson (France)

Production: Maneki Films

Die Frau des Piloten - Anne Zohra Berrached (Germany/The Netherlands)

Production: Razor Film Produktion GmbH/September Film

Goeree - Peter Hoogendoorn (The Netherlands/Belgium)

Production: Circe Film/Czar

Iniciales SG - Rania Attieh, Daniel Garcia (Argentina)

Production: Frutacine

January - Andrey Paounov (Bulgaria)

Production: Portokal

Jumpman - Ivan I. Tverdovsky (Russia/France)

Production: New People Film Company/Arizona Productions

A King - Deepak Rauniyar (Nepal)

Production: Aadi Production

Martin Eden - Pietro Marcello (Italy/France)

Production: Avventurosa/Shellac

Martyrs' Lane - Ruth Platt (United Kingdom)

Production: Ipso Facto Productions

Ningdu - Lei Lei (Hong Kong)

Production: Chinese Shadows

De Omweg - Klaartje Quirijns (The Netherlands)

Production: Submarine Film

La piel pulpo - Ana Cristina Barragán (Ecuador/Greece)

Production: Caleidoscopio Cine/Graal Films

Poissonsexe - Olivier Babinet (France)

Production: Comme des Cinémas

A Spectacle - Michael O'Shea (USA/UK)

Production: Pierpoline Films/Susie Q Productions

Sticks and Stones - Martin Skovbjerg (Denmark)

Proudction: Snowglobe

Three Sisters of Cukurca - Emin Alper (Turkey/Germany)

Production: Liman Film/Komplizen Film

Vaca que cantó una canción sobre el futuro - Francisca Alegria (Chile/Italy)

Production: Jirafa/Alba Produzioni

Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash – Edwin (Indonesia)

Production: Palari Films

After London - Ben Rivers (UK) (Art:Film project)

Production: Rook Films

Kindness - Stefan Tsivopoulos (Greece/Italy/UK)

Production: HOME Artist Film/Lo schermo dell’arte Film Festival